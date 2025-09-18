Feel-Good Friday—19 September, 2025: Mitre 10’s Run Club, La Roche-Posay’s Gaming Marathon

By Dean Blake - News Published: 19 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The sun is shining and it’s Friday, what could be better? Here, as we do every week, we’ve brought together a bunch of cool stuff you can get on board with this weekend, as well as some fun things to do in the weeks ahead.

This week, we’re showcasing Mitre 10’s new mental health initiative to help tradies, a 24-hour gaming livestream to tackle melanoma, an ocean-plastic-fuelled installation, and a month-long celebration of culture and cuisine. Welcome to this week’s Feel-Good Friday.

Owen Lancelot competing in the Mont Blanc MCC in France | Image: Supplied

Ultra-Marathon Runner Tackles Mont Blanc for Crohn’s & Colitis

If you thought ultra-marathons were difficult, spare a thought for Owen Lancelot. The 23-year-old athlete not only completed the gruelling 40km Mont Blanc MCC in France recently, finishing as Australia’s fastest in only 6 hours 20 minutes, but he did it all while living with an ostomy bag.

Diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis, a bowel disease that can cause inflammation and ulceration in the large intestine (colon and rectum), Owen was forced to undergo a total colectomy in 2022. The painful and life-changing procedure pushed him to his limits, prompting him to make awareness a key milestone. Picking up running as part of his recovery, Owen has tackled some of the steepest peaks in the world, and he’s not done yet.

Fresh off the Mont Blanc MCC, Owen is committing to running 300km throughout October to raise money for the Live Fearless Challenge. Not only will he be setting world records, but he is also doubling his efforts in an attempt to fundraise for Crohn’s & Colitis Australia.

The Live Fearless Challenge aims to improve the lives of nearly 180,000 Australians living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. By committing to 150km of activity across September (just 5km a day), participants can raise awareness and vital funds to support research, advocacy, and support services for the IBD community. To get involved or to show your support, visit the Live Fearless website.

Mitre 10 4.01 Club | Image: Supplied

Mitre 10 takes on Tradies’ Mental Health with ‘4:01 Club’

In an effort to better support tradies struggling with mental health challenges, Mitre 10 is kicking off the 4.01 Club—a resource hub aiming to help tradies stay mentally healthy, anchored by a series of fun runs led by Nedd Brockman.

The initiative comes about as a result of research commissioned by Mitre 10 that found 8-in-10 tradies have faced mental health challenges, and 1-in-5 admitting they’ve experienced suicidal ideation as a result of work challenges.

“When I was working as a tradie, I made a decision that exercise was the best way to keep my head straight. It helped me, and I believe it can go a long way to helping others,” Brockman said. “It means a lot to be a part of something that’s putting tradies’ health first and making those chats about how we’re really doing a normal part of life on site.”

The first run is happening 19 September in Sydney, with a follow-up run in Adelaide on 23 September, and finally Melbourne on 25 September—but positions are limited, so make sure to visit Mitre 10’s website to secure a spot.

Alternatively, Mitre 10 is hosting a number of ‘Huge Tradie Brekkies’ across the country on 19 September, offering free breakfast, prizes, and access of mental health resources.

La Roche-Posay’s Gaming for Cause | Image: La Roche-Posay

Skincare-brand La Roche-Posay is Gaming for a Cause

Skincare-brand ‘La Roche-Posay’ is upping its war against skin cancer by partnering with a number of international gaming creators for a 24-hour livestream. Kicking off at midnight, 20 September, the Gaming for Cause event will bring together high-profile names such as Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins (who has twice survived melanoma), Vindooly, Fasffy, Jackson Field, and BoaRoo, to compete head-to-head in the recently release co-op climbing game PEAK.

Each streamer will be individually raising money for the Melanoma Institute of Australia, with a global fundraising goal of $250,000.

“This event represents a bold step forward in our ‘Save Your Skin’ mission, allowing us to reach and educate millions about skin cancer prevention and detection,” said La Roche-Posay’s global general manager Alexandra Reni-Catherine.

“We anticipate that Gaming for Cause will not only raise critical funds and awareness, but also establish a new model for health education and charitable engagement within the gaming world.”

Swapna Namboodiri’s ‘Aquarium of Tomorrow’ | Image: Bank Australia

Bank Australia’s ‘Aquarium of Tomorrow’ Warns of our Ocean’s Future

This week, Bank Australia launched a one-day installation at Sydney’s Martin Place showcasing the impact our society’s obsession with plastic is having on our oceans. The Aquarium of Tomorrow installation featured a number of life-sized marine creatures sculpted out of plastic debris commonly found polluting the ocean, with the goal of making the issue “impossible to ignore”.

Adelaide-based artist Swapna Namboodiri was tapped to create the sculptures to help visitors imagine a world where marine biodiversity has been replaced by plastic pollution.

“I want to create a visceral connection between the beauty we’ve lost and the plastic we’re creating,” Namboodiri said. “By transforming plastic waste into these creatures, we’re asking viewers to confront what we’re leaving for future generations, and to consider how our choices today can reshape tomorrow’s oceans.”

At the same time, Bank Australia launched a new recycled plastic card, made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, 64 per cent of which was collected from coastal communities by environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans.

Colombo Social | Image: Plate It Forward

Plate It Forward’s ‘Third I Festival’ Kicks Off This Month

Sydney-based hospitality group Plate It Forward will kick off a month-long celebration of good, culture, and community, the Third I Festival, from 30 September to 26 October. Throughout the month, several ticketed events will run across its venues, such as Colombo Social, Kolkata Social, and Kyiv Social, and will spotlight how culture and connection can be achieved through food, storytelling, and shared experiences.

On 30 September, the festival will kick off with Kolkata Social partnering with Enter Via Laundry to celebrate Asthami, one of the most celebrated days of Hindi festival Durga Puja. The event will also showcase the launch of chef Helly Raichura’s new book, The Food of Bharat, and will feature a collaborative menu created by Raichura and chef Ahana Dutt.

From there, events will play out across the Plate It Forward’s venues, culminating in a free laneway party outside Kyiv Social on 26 October.

“Bringing together a richness of cultures and collaborating with culinary, literary, and artistic talent is powerful, it allows us all to experience something that will move us emotionally and collectively as a city, celebrating the strength of diverse communities,” said Plate It Forward founder Shaun Christie-David.

“Whether it’s enjoying a curated meal by some of Melbourne’s up-and-coming chefs, hearing powerful stories from one of the world’s best playwrights, or sipping beers in a laneway from some of Sydney’s coolest chefs, this festival shows how connection, food, and storytelling can make a difference.”