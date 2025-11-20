Home/Culture
Winds and Beers at Bridge Street Social at the Museum of Sydney
Feel-Good Friday—21 November, 2025: Culture, Cinema, and Cold Beers

Dean Blake
We’re well and truly heading into the end the year now—November is close to wrapping up, and December is already rearing its festival head just over the horizon. I’ve seen more than a few people wearing Christmas jumpers already, and while we’re not quite in holiday-mode yet, we do only have five Feel-Good Fridays for the year left (including this one).

Time flies, so make sure to use your weekends doing something fun—like checking out some of the cool stuff we’re showing off this week! Sydneysiders can head down to Darling Harbour this weekend for a celebration of Malaysian culture (including delicious food) or plan out a mid-week afternoon at the Museum of Sydney’s new pop-up, while Melbournians have a brand new movie-going experience to…well… experience.

Here’s this week’s Feel-Good Friday.

The Malaysian Festival at Darling Harbour
‘The Malaysian Festival’ at Darling Harbour | Image: Supplied

Explore Malaysian Culture at Darling Harbour this Weekend

If you’re looking for something a bit different to do this weekend, you can head to Darling Harbour for a free festival exploring Malaysian culture, street food, art, dance and martial arts. Part of the Harbour’s ‘Culture Alive’ program, which seeks to turn the Harbour’s Tumbalong Park into a “passport to the world”, ‘The Malaysian Festival’ will run all day on Saturday, 22 November.

Festival-goers can expect plenty of satay flavours alongside rendang curry, as well as live performances of Silat martial arts, traditional dance (including a performance by Sydney’s Qing Fong Lion Dance team), capped off by a headline show by Malaysian singer Marsha Milan.

Plus, while this week is focused on Malaysian culture, the following weekend (29 and 30 November) will play host to a Filipino Christmas Festival, with a whole new set of delicious cuisine, cultural and contemporary performances, and parades to soak in—with some Christmas Carols thrown in for good measure.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, or next, consider heading to Darling Habour and celebrating some of our South-East Asian neighbours.

Check out the Malaysian Festival Here
Bridge Street Social at the Museum of Sydney
Bridge Street Social at the Museum of Sydney | Image: Supplied

Bridge Street Social Launches Pop-Up Drinks in Sydney’s CBD

As we’re getting closer to the end of the working year, more and more teams seem to be clocking off early and heading for a drink after work (if the pub across the road from our office is any indication). Well, if you’re looking for something new to check out while finishing up for the day, the Museum of Sydney has kicked off an open-air pop-up powered by cold beers.

Bridge Street Social, as it’s being called, is open Wednesday to Friday from 4pm to 8pm until February, and is being brought to you by House Made Hospitality and Heineken Silver.

It’s keeping things simple: a few cocktail options, a limited wine list, as well as Heinekens for the beer lovers, alongside classic pub grub—wings and fried potatoes, delivered with some delicious hot sauce.

“We want Bridge Street Social to feel like an urban beer garden,” said Jason Williams of House Made Hospitality. “The kind of place you drop into for a drink and end up staying for the vibe.”

If you’re looking for a reason to the Museum of Sydney (for the art, and not to leave work earlier, obviously), here it is.

Check out Bridge Street Social Here
IMAX at Village Cinemas, Westfield Fountain Gate
IMAX at Village Cinemas, Westfield Fountain Gate | Image: Village Cinemas Instagram

Village Cinema Launching Melbourne’s Second IMAX Cinema

In the quest to hit 40 IMAX screens across Australia by 2029, a new IMAX has launched in south-east Melbourne—specifically at Village Cinemas in Fountain Gate—with the goal of bringing the total number of gigantic cinemas across the country by the end of this year to 10.

It launches just in time for a set of massive holiday movies, including Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, and uses “next-generation laser projection and sound” to deliver something new and exciting.

“We’re thrilled to bring the magic of IMAX to Melbourne’s southeast at Westfield Fountain Gate,” Village Cinema Australia’s managing director David Hill told Man of Many.

“Guests will experience an immersive cinematic experience, with breathtaking clarity and precision audio… we’ve always strived to set the benchmark for premium moviegoing, and this addition reinforces our promise to innovating and elevating the cinema experience.”

While the cinema at Fountain Gate is certainly the newest IMAX to launch in Australia, it won’t be the last, with plans for more to open across Melbourne and Sydney before the year’s end. Just a few years ago the company was down to a single screen in Australia (in Melbourne, no less), but after the re-opening of Sydney’s IMAX has hit its stride. Now, it’s investing heavily in the local market, and we’re here for it!

Check out IMAX at Westfield Fountain Gate

