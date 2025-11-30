100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2025

Succeeding the massive Black Friday event, Cyber Monday is indisputably the pinnacle of December’s sales season. If you’ve managed to avoid the sales over the weekend, then there’s a good chance you’ve probably found yourself with Cyber Monday FOMO. The good news is that the deals are getting sharper, brands are discounting more products, and there’s still time to pick up a bargain.

Cyber Monday provides a golden opportunity to secure phenomenal deals, especially with premier brands like Apple, Nordgreen, The Iconic, and boohooMAN offering significant discounts.

We’ve rounded up the best tech, fashion, home deals, and more below for your perusal. With almost every retailer joining in on this sales extravaganza, it’s about time you seize this opportunity to complete your Christmas shopping early, refresh your summer wardrobe, and make the most of your hard-earned money. Let’s check out the best Cyber Monday deals that 2025 has to offer.

From Our Partners

Every year, we invest time, resources, and countless sleepless nights into our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals roundups. We do it for you, the reader. However, it wouldn’t be possible (literally) without the support of our partners, who help sustain our independent lifestyle publication.

Kineon MOVE+ Pro | Image: Kineon

Kineon MOVE+ Pro

In Partnership with Kineon

Price: USD$699 (Now USD$359 with code ”MANOFMANY” at checkout)

Say goodbye to joint pain, inflammation, and mobility issues with Kineon’s MOVE+ Pro, the perfect science-backed device for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone seeking to optimise their recovery. For a limited time, you can save 10 per cent off and fast-track your journey back to the top of your game!

Deploying clinically proven red light therapy—developed from NASA’s research for faster healing and reduced inflammation—this innovative device harnesses medical-grade LED and laser technology to target trouble areas, delivering powerful red and near-infrared light deep into joints and tissues, where it’s designed to stimulate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and promote blood flow. It penetrates below the skin to reach damaged or inflamed areas, encouraging your body’s natural healing processes at a cellular level.

With a portable and modular design, it offers a convenient solution for daily recovery, wherever your active lifestyle takes you. Plus, 86 per cent of users report 7 out of 10 pain reduction in under two weeks, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 365-day warranty.

Finally, maximise your results by pairing the MOVE+ Pro with Kineon’s RELIEF+, a handy, ergonomic myofascial release tool that targets stubborn muscle knots and speeds recovery with deep pressure therapy.

Hyperice Normatec Elite | Image: Hyperice

Hyperice Normatec Elite

In partnership with Hyperice

Price: AU$1,999.95 (Cyber Monday Discount 15% – AU$1,699.95)

Offer period: 20 November – 1 December

As anyone who regularly puts in hard work at the gym can attest, the aftermath of a session can be where the real struggle lies. Fortunately, Hyperice’s Normatec Elite is here to aid in the recovery process, relieving the pain of sore muscles and providing support so that you can head back to the gym sooner rather than later.

Designed by an MD, PhD, the Normatec Elite is the original dynamic air compression massage device, which enhances your warm-up and recovery through restorative massage. Providing a perfect balance of portability and performance, the Normatec Elite offers seven levels of compression, up to four hours of battery life, and a weight of just 1.45kg per boot. With its fully hoseless and integrated dynamic air compression system, this incredible device temporarily increases circulation in your legs, making it an invaluable tool for optimising preparation and recovery while reducing muscle pain and aches.

If you’re looking to alleviate the discomfort that follows a heavy workout, you’re in luck. Hyperice is running their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale between November 20 and December 1, offering a generous 15 per cent off the Normatec Elite, so you can recover faster and save money at the same time. Don’t miss out!

Ninja Luxe Café | Image: Ninja

Ninja Luxe Café

In Partnership with Ninja

Price: AU$799 (Cyber Monday Discount 13% – AU$699.99)

The perfect way to elevate your morning routine, the Ninja Luxe Café’s svelte design houses three complete brewing systems: espresso, cold brew, and filter coffee. You can choose from four Espresso options (Espresso, Quad, Long Black, Cold-Pressed), three filter coffee options (Classic, Rich, Over Ice – available in seven sizes), and even Cold Brew. Whether you want a single shot, double or quad, whatever your go-to coffee order, the Ninja Luxe Café is more than capable of handling it.

The Luxe Café also features Barista Assist Technology to help deliver the perfect cup of coffee. From grind-size recommendations and weight-based dosing to automated temperature and pressure adjustments, innovative functionality ensures every drink is consistent, balanced, and just as good as those served at your local café.

Furthermore, Ninja’s Dual Froth System combines steaming and whisking to deliver the perfect texture every time. Loaded up with four presets (steamed milk, silky microfoam, thick froth, and cold foam), you’re guaranteed to enjoy perfect results whether you’re using traditional dairy or plant-based milk.

Happy Nuts Holiday Boxes | Image: Happy Nuts

Happy Nuts Holiday Boxes

In Partnership with Happy Nuts

Price: USD$39.99 (Cyber Monday Discount 38% – USD$24.99)

Offer period: 20 November – 1 December

Get in before the Christmas rush and secure the perfect grooming gift (with a side of sly humour) for the man who wants his baubles to stay fresh and comfortable this holiday season. Plus, for a limited time, Happy Nuts is offering a whopping 38 per cent off its fun and functional Holiday Boxes!

Each box contains the following collection of essential products that will leave him feeling as fresh as a peppermint candy cane…

First, there’s Comfort Cream Anti-Chafing Deodorant, which goes on like lotion and dries like powder, keeping things fresh, dry, and chafe-free. Second, the Men’s Body Wash scrubs away sweat and dirt while hydrating skin, leaving him feeling jolly all over and smelling better than a fruit mince pie straight out of the oven. The third inclusion is a Whole Body Deodorant Stick, designed to provide freshness from armpits to intimate areas. More than a downstairs deodorant, it’s a confidence booster that will have him ready to celebrate. Finally, each box includes an exclusive Christmas ornament, rounding out a perfectly playful and practical stocking stuffer for him.

Remember, get in quick to save 38 per cent off with Happy Nuts’ Cyber Monday offer!

Nothing Phone (3)

In Partnership with Nothing

Price: From AU$1,509 (Cyber Monday Discount – from AU$999)

For those looking to upgrade their phone with a premium device that’s both innovative and a genuine head-turner, Cyber Monday means you can now secure the outstanding Nothing Phone (3) with a very generous discount of up to AUD$440 at JB Hifi stores and au.nothing.tech!

A device unlike any other, the Nothing Phone (3) is simultaneously high-end and envelope-pushing, from its beautiful 6.67-inch screen to its excellent 50MP camera system. Plus, you’re sure to be impressed by its Glyph Matrix, a signature feature that uniquely executes functions like stopwatch, battery indicator, solar block, spin the bottle, magic eight ball, and more.

Snappy, fast, and a pleasure to use, the Nothing Phone (3) delivers a flagship smartphone experience via its Nothing OS 3.5. This includes Essential Space, an invaluable digital hub that’s ideal for capturing and organising thoughts, notes, screenshots, and recordings. Plus, the Nothing Phone (3) comes with Google Gemini, so you can get answers, brainstorm, and take action with the press of a button from any screen.

The Nothing Phone (3) is a flagship for those who refuse to be followers. Grab yours now with up to AUD$440 off from your local JB Hi-Fi or via the link below.

Best Cyber Monday Deals

We’ll be updating our article regularly, so please check back frequently to stay informed. Many retailers, such as Amazon and Kogan, will often kick-start their sales early, while others won’t officially launch their sales until Friday, 28 November. Check the official store website before making a purchase!

Apple AirPods Pro 3 | Image: Supplied / Apple

Best Tech Deals

Whether you are after a new laptop, desktop, audio device, camera or TV, Cyber Monday is an excellent time to hunt out a bargain. Retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Best Buy, and Harvey Norman will likely offer significant discounts on headphones, home theatre, and more.

Check out these Cyber Monday tech deals:

Brand Cyber Monday Deal Belkin Save up to 50% on select items Casetify Save up to 35% off on select purchases espresso 15% off portable monitors HP Save up to 45% off Kogan Save up to 70% on select items Lenovo Up to 47% off computers, gaming Loop Earplugs Save up to 20% sitewide Netgear Save across Orbi and Nighthawk ranges Nothing Save on phones, audio devices, and smartwatches Samsung Save on tech, gaming, and home theatre Scroll horizontally to view full table

Converse Chuck 70 | Image: Converse

Best Fashion Deals

In past years, retailers such as THE ICONIC, Myer, and David Jones have served up huge savings on big-name brands, and it’s safe to assume 2025 will be no different.

These are the best fashion deals this Cyber Monday:

Dyson V15 Detect™ Absolute vacuum | Image: Dyson

Best Homewares and Appliances Deals

With massive savings across white goods, kitchen appliances and household staples, the annual event is often the perfect time to finally upgrade those big-ticket items without breaking the bank. This year, you can expect to score a bargain on electrical products and essential appliances like fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, air fryers and vacuum cleaners, from the biggest brands and leading retailers.

These are the best homewares and appliances deals for Cyber Monday:

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro | Image: Sony

Black Gaming Deals

Obtaining your hands on always-in-demand consoles like Sony’s PS5 or the Xbox Series X may be a bit challenging. Still, retailers will regularly update their websites with stock information during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. This year, you can expect to see sales and deals on accessories such as racing wheels, games, gaming headsets, and gaming monitors, allowing you to play uninterrupted.

Brand Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Save on consoles and accessories PlayStation Save up to 75% on digital games Razer Save up to 50% on gaming accessories Valve Save up to 80% on digital games Scroll horizontally to view full table

Bellroy Tokyo Work Bag | Image: Bellroy

Travel Cyber Monday Deals

Brand Cyber Monday Deals American Tourister Save up to 50% off Antler Save up to 50% off sitewide Bellroy Save 25% on purchases over $100 July Save up to $240 by bundling two or more items Samsonite Save up to 50% on select items High Sierra Save up to 50% sitewide Flight Centre Save up to 50% on select deals Scroll horizontally to view full table

Support Our Cyber Monday Partner Picks

Shop the Sales, Support the Site! Below, you’ll find our hand-picked selection of this year’s best Cyber Monday offers. Clicking these links helps support Man of Many, allowing us to keep our content free and accessible to everyone. Happy shopping!

What is Cyber Monday?

Twenty years ago, the concept of Cyber Monday emerged in the U.S., establishing itself as a digital counterpart to the brick-and-mortar Cyber Monday sales.

Created to bolster the then-fledgling world of online shopping, it has since blossomed into an integral part of the world’s largest sales weekend. Now, it is an international phenomenon, and nations across the globe participate in the Black Friday to Cyber Monday frenzy, presenting massive savings and discounts both online and in physical stores.

Australia has wholeheartedly embraced this sales weekend, providing both Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions across various e-commerce platforms. It’s an ideal occasion for snagging discounted Christmas gifts, updating your wardrobe, or succumbing to a spontaneous purchase.

The Origins of Cyber Monday

Historically, Black Friday wasn’t a significant event for Australian retailers, with many reserving their premier offers for Cyber Monday. Although this dynamic has evolved in recent years, resulting in an extended weekend of sales, it’s worth noting that certain brands still promote exclusive Cyber Monday deals. Specifically, Cyber Monday is an e-commerce term for the Monday following the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend. Initially conceptualised as an online event to rival and supplement the physical Black Friday deals, these shopping holidays have since intertwined, forming a unified shopping experience that seamlessly bridges both in-person and digital realms.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday is scheduled for Monday, December 1, 2025. Throughout the day, expect a plethora of substantial sales and discounts from retailers in the US and beyond. While the main event is a one-day affair, some retailers extend their promotions across the entire weekend. As always, it’s wise to act promptly, as the most sought-after Cyber Monday deals of 2025 will likely be snapped up swiftly.

Where to Shop During Cyber Monday?

It’s rare to find a retailer abstaining from Cyber Monday promotions. Notably, this year has seen numerous brands and marketplaces making their Cyber Monday/Black Friday debut with particularly enticing offers.

Renowned online marketplaces such as ASOS, The Iconic, Amazon, and Surfstitch remain staples for shoppers. However, for those seeking a curated list of the best Cyber Monday deals, we’ve got you covered. Our team has diligently compiled an extensive list of our favourite retailers offering Cyber Monday discounts.

Does Australia Celebrate Cyber Monday?

While Australia didn’t traditionally observe Black Friday, leading to a lack of initial enthusiasm for Cyber Monday, this sentiment has undergone a radical shift. Embraced as an opportunity for a major pre-Christmas sale, Cyber Monday’s popularity has surged in recent years, claiming the title of Australia’s premier sales event.

Presently, an abundance of both high-street and online retailers are joining the festivities, showcasing significant discounts across diverse product ranges and seasonal clearances.