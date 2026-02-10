The Breton Shirt is Having a Moment. Here’s How to Pull it Off

By Rob Stott - News Published: 10 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Breton striped top is as storied a garment as there is. But beyond its style creds, it’s also one of the hottest looks of the 25-26 fashion season. Here’s how to rock the sailcore riviera look and tap into style history.

For something refreshing, let’s start with fashion backward. We know, we’re supposed to be relentlessly fashion forward with our style grammar, always reaching towards tomorrow from today for relevance, caché and cool.

But every once in a while, a fashion unicorn rises from the shadows and proclaims its fully contemporary credentials while—and this is important—bringing its previous history making moments along for the ride as a coincidence, not a pandering to homage.

It’s akin to Muhammad Ali 1974 in the Rumble in the Jungle; it’s Tarantino in Pulp Fiction, it’s vinyl records and yes, it’s the Breton shirt.

What is Breton?

The striped companion that bleats Liberté, égalité, fraternité and all things Gallic, the Breton—born 1858 from French sailor wares that allowed a man overboard to be easily spotted, with its meticulous 21 stripes—has been on a fashion tear as of late with its easy versatility and amiability to be thrown into a blender of styles and moods.

From the street to apex brand predators like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren, the Breton of old (Picasso, James Dean, Warhol, Coco Chanel and even Kurt Cobain) is updated and unapologetic.

Brunello Cucinelli, for instance, takes a tucked in look to its Breton and naturally shows an upmarket Riviera ensemble to sport thin ribbons and chic dismissal. Meanwhile Comme des Garcons’ streetwear-leaning sub-brand, CDG Play, has become well known for its take on the classic Breton top, featuring equally spaced contrast stripes, long sleeves and the label’s iconic bug-eyed heart logo to the chest.

Gucci 2025 throws a Donald Duck patch on their Breton as part of their Disney collab that shows that a tricot rayé can take a ribbing like the next striped top.

Even more impressive is the street looks that have taken the Breton to new and counterintuitive places. Infuencer Andre Hamann often rocks a wide graphic Breton with his biceptual tattoos and seaside tendencies while Johannes Huebl—sharing a style cue from Ralph Lauren—nails the nautical by pairing classics like white trousers, DB blazer and the main star of a Breton shirt by anchoring them with modern items like jeans or suede loafers.

And let’s not even get into the multi-coloured Bretons, the Birkenstock and Bretons, the tuxedo or blazer Breton look by Viggo Mortensen, Daniel Radcliffe & Rami Malek, the florals and Breton (mérde!).

The Breton is the risotto of style: use it as a base and add your ingredients. Luc Lesénécal, CEO of Saint James, the oldest producer of Bretons states it well; “Young people want ‘Made in France,’ authenticity, but also stylish things. In recent years, some of our designs have become a bit more fitted. We’ve also experimented with color, for example, apple green in the spring, which is a huge hit with the younger generation,” putting a flourish that it’s all up for grabs with the pithy Breton.

Fine, you’re inspired, your curious, maybe even convinced and ready to plonk dosh down on a Breton as a new purchase. Here’s our short guide to the Breton you should buy according to your vibe and how to rock that look when you know your base.

The Classic Breton

There’s something to be said for a true blue original when it comes to the Breton, one that plays to heritage and of course impeccable tailoring that gets the small nuances—the dipping rimmed collar, the knit weight, the width and number of stripes on brand (20-21). For that you go with French brand Saint James considered the oldest producer of Bretons with a close follower being Swiss brand Armor-Lux from 1938.

Pair it with: Japanese Selvedge denim, a thin leather jacket, Converse All Stars or Stan Smith Adidas and aviators. Casual, young and referencing James Dean you can go anywhere in this look.

Neo-Stripe Bretons

One big update on the Breton has been the stripe width, colour and even at times direction. There are too many choices but we definitely love Arket’s baggier look and inverse stripe Breton for its playful daring.

Pair it with: Baggy pants, Birkenstocks or espadrilles and multiple bracelets for graphic.

Accents and heraldry

It may be a whimsical element like CDG’s heart or even an elbow patch but a great way to take rock the new Breton look is to incorporate a graphic flourish. We like AMI’s little heart logo on their Breton if only to give an alternative to CDG.

What to pair it with: Casual but styled Riviera look with light cotton coloured hoodie, cuffed white chinos, deck shoes ala Sebago or Timberlands (alternative shoe wear can be suede loafers) and sunglasses on a neck leash. Top it off with a great diving watch paired with nautical bracelets.