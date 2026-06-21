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Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 6
WATCHES

G-SHOCK’s Latest Streetwear Collab Is a Throwback to ’90s South Korea

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 3 min

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  • Casio has teamed up with Seoul streetwear label thisisneverthat on a limited-edition DW-5600.
  • The DW-5600TNT-7 features a translucent resin bezel and band with a black inner case.
  • The inverted LCD and thisisneverthat branding give the watch a sharper black-and-white streetwear look.
  • Glow-in-the-dark “PROTECTION” and “G-SHOCK” bezel text adds the standout visual trick.
  • The release is set for July 2026 for USD $155 via thisisneverthat

Casio and South Korean streetwear label thisisneverthat are giving the square G-SHOCK another nostalgic run into the late-’90s.

The new DW-5600TNT-7 is built on the classic DW-5600 platform, a shape that most people picture when they hear G-SHOCK: square case, digital display, chunky bezel text and enough toughness to survive a little bit of this and a little bit of that. It’s a familiar look to Casio’s translucent versions, though the thisisneverthat branding tells you it’s something else entirely.

Founded in 2010, thisisneverthat has built its name on contemporary streetwear filtered through Korean youth culture and ’90s Seoul subculture. For its latest G-SHOCK collaboration, the label hasn’t tried to reinvent the 5600. It has kept the bones in place and changed the atmosphere around it.

Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 5
G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 | Image: Casio
Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 7
G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 | Image: Casio

The case and strap arrive in translucent resin, with the black inner case showing through underneath. Across the face, thisisneverthat branding sits above the inverted LCD, giving the watch a sharper black-and-white look than the standard digital square. It’s clean, slightly cold and deliberately nostalgic, like a clear plastic pager pulled from a Seoul skate shop.

Its best detail shows up when the lights go down. Casio has added a phosphorescent finish to the “PROTECTION” and “G-SHOCK” text at the top and bottom of the bezel, so the lettering glows in the dark. Something you can look forward to showing off on a night out.

thisisneverthat branding also appears on the case back and band loop, while the watch comes in special co-branded packaging designed for the collaboration.

Underneath the streetwear treatment, it’s still a DW-5600. That means shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, a resin case and band, mineral glass, a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, flash alert, full auto-calendar, and an LED Super Illuminator backlight. Casio also lists the battery life at approximately five years.

Casio has listed the G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 as a new July 2026 release. The watch is priced at USD $155 (AUD $220) via thisisneverthat, though Australian pricing and local availability have not yet been confirmed.

Key Specs: G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7

  • Base Platform: DW-5600 digital
  • Case & Bezel: Translucent resin
  • Band: Translucent resin band
  • Display: Inverted LCD
  • Case Size: 48.9 × 42.8 × 13.4mm
  • Weight: 52g
  • Water Resistance: 200 metres
  • Shock Resistance: G-SHOCK standard construction
  • Battery Life: Approximately five years on CR2016
  • Special Features: Phosphorescent bezel text, thisisneverthat branding, engraved case back, co-branded packaging
  • Release: July 2026
  • Pricing: USD $155 (AUD $220)
Shop the G-SHOCK DW-5600TNT-7 at Casio
Buy from thisisneverthat
Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 10
G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 | Image: Casio
Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 12
G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 | Image: Casio
Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 14
G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 | Image: Casio
Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 2
G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 | Image: Casio
Casio g shock x thisisneverthat dw 5600tnt 7 9
G-SHOCK x thisisneverthat DW-5600TNT-7 | Image: Casio

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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