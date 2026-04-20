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Bremont supernova chronograph 1
WATCHES

Bremont’s Supernova Chronograph is Heading to the Moon and Never Coming Back

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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Bremont Supernova Chronograph at a Glance:

  • Developed to withstand the extremes of the lunar surface
  • Features a 14.4 mm thick build with a DLC-coated case middle
  • The winning feature is a lume-heavy dial inspired by spacecraft solar arrays
  • Powered by the chronometer-rated BC77 automatic movement
  • It’s an attractive space-related alternative to the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional

Once you’ve tackled the realms of land, sea, and air, where to next? If you’re the British watchmaker Bremont, you set your sights beyond Earth and prepare to muscle in on territory that’s been claimed by Omega for over 50 years.

At Watches and Wonders 2026, Bremont revealed it harbours lunar ambitions with the introduction of its new Supernova Chronograph, a watch that will soon be bound for the Moon in a partnership with the California-based firm Astrolab, whose mission is to extend and enhance humanity’s presence in the solar system.

Fortunately for those of us without the desire to rocket beyond the safety of Earth’s atmosphere, you don’t need to do so to get your hands on a Supernova Chronograph for yourself. Plus, with pricing starting from AUD$12,100 for the rubber strap incarnation, it’s a well-positioned alternative to Omega’s entry-level Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional.

Bremont supernova chronograph 5
The Supernova’s DLC-coated case middle | Image: Supplied

Designed for Space’s Unforgiving Conditions

As handsome as the Supernova Chronograph’s aesthetic is, Bremont’s latest remains a case of form following function. The watch has been developed and rigorously tested to withstand conditions on the harsh lunar surface, which range from near absolute zero in areas of permanent shadow to searing heat in direct sunlight, thanks to the Moon’s atmosphere-free environment.

Tests performed by Bremont to ensure the watch would be mission-ready include thermal-vacuum exposure, random vibration, acoustic testing, electromagnetic compatibility, self-generated shock simulation, and more. Each test was run at levels deliberately exceeding any possible worst-case scenario that might be encountered on the forthcoming voyage into the heavens.

Holding up to all of this is a 41 mm case crafted from high-grade 904L stainless steel, featuring multi-part construction that includes a DLC-coated case middle and a multi-faceted black ceramic bezel. It feels entirely solid in construction, but at 14.4 mm it’s quite thick on the wrist (by comparison, the aforementioned Moonwatch measures in at 13.58 mm). I guess that’s what it takes to make it to the moon unscathed.

Bremont supernova chronograph 2
Lunar-ready illumination | Image: Supplied

A Perforated Dial With Solar Flair

The watch’s dial is its most striking feature, thanks to a three-dimensional black galvanic structure that’s inspired by spacecraft solar arrays. It features a full blue-emitting Super-LumiNova layer, on top of which sits a perforated grid pattern. Applied indexes and black gold hands are also filled with Super-LumiNova, and while you might think the dial would become overwhelmed with illumination at that point, making it trickier to discern, quite the contrary.

As you might expect from its name, the Supernova Chronograph also features a pair of sub-dials at 3 and 9 o’clock with matching geometric detailing. These add a welcome depth to the dial, while a 6 o’clock date display and a tachymeter scale on the dial ring complete the piece, serving the watch’s intended space-focused functionality while remaining easy on the eye.

Bremont supernova chronograph 4
The BC77 movement through the Supernova’s exhibition caseback | Image: Supplied

The Supernova’s BC77 Movement is Counting Down

Powering the Supernova Chronograph is the chronometer-rated BC77 automatic movement, which offers a 62-hour power reserve and is visible (along with its decorated rotor) through the watch’s exhibition caseback.

The movement features 27 jewels, a Glucydur balance wheel, an Anachron balance spring, and a Nivaflex mainspring. Beating at 28,800bph (4Hz), it’s a reliable piece of engineering that shouldn’t let you down, regardless of whether you’re wearing it to the Tranquillity Base landing site or just down the shops.

Bremont supernova chronograph 3
Bremont Supernova Chronograph | Image: Supplied

Bremont Supernova Chronograph Price and Specs

The Bremont Supernova Chronograph will be integrated directly into the chassis of Astrolab’s FLIP rover (FLEX Lunar Innovation Platform) before launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on an undisclosed date later this year.

Regardless of whether you want to make the trek to the Moon yourself or not (I’ll stick to Earth, thank you very much), it’s my humble opinion that Bremont’s latest is the most impressive watch the British outfit has released in quite some time. Pricing starts at AUD$12,100 for the rubber strap model and rises to AUD$12,550 if you prefer the steel bracelet with h-shaped links.

  • Case: Stainless Steel 904L with a DLC Black Case Middle
  • Diameter: 41 mm
  • Thickness: 14.4 mm
  • Lug width: 20 mm
  • Water resistance: 100 metres
  • Movement: Automatic BC77AC
  • Power reserve: 62 hours
  • Strap: Integrated bracelet or rubber strap with Quick Release
  • Price: AUD$12,100 (rubber strap), AUD$12,550 (bracelet)

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Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many’s Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

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