Should You Get Bangs? Your Guide to the Men’s Fringe Trend

Bangs for men have arrived, and if you think they only work on celebrities and influencers, you’d be sorely mistaken. From red carpets to street style, from K-pop stages to your Instagram explore page, men’s bangs are taking centre stage – or, um – forehead.

But here’s the thing about men’s bangs: they’re one of those haircuts that look effortlessly cool on the right person and potentially catastrophic on the wrong one.

Before you sit down in the barber’s chair and swap out your fade or take your mullet to the next level and make a decision you can’t take back for at least three months, it’s worth knowing what you’re getting yourself into.

So. Should you get bangs? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jacob Elordi with the short mullet | Image: Getty Images

What Are Bangs for Men, Exactly?

Let’s start at the beginning. Men’s bangs, also known as a fringe, are exactly what they sound like: hair that falls across the forehead, typically sitting somewhere between the eyebrows and the hairline. Simple enough in theory, endlessly variable in practice.

The look itself is hardly new. Men have been wearing fringes for decades, from the Beatles’ iconic mop-top era in the 1960s to the curtain fringe obsession of the 90s, to the emo swoops of the mid-2000s that half of us are still trying to forget.

But what’s brought bangs back into the mainstream conversation in 2026 is a new wave of style influence, part Hollywood, part K-pop, and part a broader change in how men think about grooming (less polished, more true-to-life messy-chic).

What makes the current iteration different is the finish. Today’s men’s fringe is all about the texture. It sits naturally, often slightly undone, and works with the hair’s natural movement rather than against it.

Where Did Men’s Bangs Come From?

Blame Timothée Chalamet. Or thank him, depending on your perspective. The actor has been rocking variations of the fringe for years now, and his particular brand of effortlessly tousled, slightly overgrown hair has had an outsized influence on what men think looks good.



Add Jacob Elordi’s occasional forehead-grazing locks, Harry Styles’ willingness to try basically anything with his hair and always pull it off, and the global reach of K-pop acts like Stray Kids’ Felix, and you’ve got a perfect storm of fringe influence landing right in the mainstream.

Timothee Chalamet is famous for his toussled fringe | Image: Getty Images

K-pop in particular has been pushing the boundaries of men’s hair for years, and bangs have long been a staple of the genre’s aesthetic. As K-pop’s global influence has grown, so too has its impact on men’s grooming trends well beyond Korea.

Which Face Shapes Suit Men’s Bangs?

Bangs are not a one-size-fits-all situation, and the difference between a fringe that works and one that doesn’t often comes down to the shape of your face.

Oval faces are the sweet spot. If you’ve got an oval face, congratulations: you can basically pull off any variation of the men’s fringe you like. The proportions work naturally, and bangs will sit well without making your face look unbalanced.

Round faces can absolutely work with bangs, but the key is to keep the fringe slightly textured and avoid anything too blunt or heavy. A solid curtain of hair straight across a round face will make it look rounder. Go for something with a bit of movement and texture, and consider pairing the fringe with some length at the sides to add definition.

Square faces are well-suited to a fringe. The softness of the hair across the forehead balances out a strong jawline. Think of it as the hair equivalent of rounding off a sharp corner.

Bangs can help soften out angular faces I Image: Prada

Heart-shaped faces, with a wider forehead and narrower chin, can be trickier. Heavy bangs can draw even more attention to the width of the forehead. If this is you, go for something lighter and more textured rather than a full, thick fringe.

Oblong or rectangular faces tend to benefit from bangs because they shorten the appearance of the face vertically.

Most face shapes can pull off some version of men’s bangs. It’s really about finding the right variation for your proportions, which is where your barber comes in.

The Different Types of Men’s Bangs

Not all fringes are created equal. Here’s a quick rundown of the main variations doing the rounds right now.

The curtain fringe is the most popular version and the one you’re probably most familiar with. It parts in the middle and falls to either side of the forehead, framing the face without fully covering it. It’s versatile, relatively easy to grow out if you change your mind, and it works across a huge range of hair types and textures.

The side-swept fringe falls to one side rather than sitting straight across. It’s a softer, less symmetrical option that works particularly well for guys with naturally wavy or slightly unruly hair.

The side-swept fringe is particularly good for large foreheads | Image: Getty Images

The blunt fringe sits straight across the forehead in a single, even line. It’s a bolder choice with more of a fashion-forward edge, and it works best on guys who are committed to the look and willing to maintain it regularly.

The textured fringe is the most relaxed version. It’s less structured than the blunt fringe, with choppy, uneven ends that give a lived-in, undone feel. This is the Timothée Chalamet special: looks like you haven’t thought about it, but requires more effort than you’d think.

How to Style and Maintain Men’s Bangs

Here’s the part nobody tells you before you get a fringe: they require upkeep. Not a huge amount, but more than you might be used to if you’ve been rolling out of bed and doing nothing to your hair for the last decade. The good news is that once you’ve got the styling down, it takes less than two minutes.

For a natural, textured finish, work a small amount of a lightweight texturising paste or cream through damp hair, then let it air dry or rough dry with a towel. Don’t overthink it. The more you fuss, the less natural it looks.

For a cleaner, more polished fringe, use a low-hold, low-shine product and a medium-heat blow dryer to direct the hair where you want it while it’s still damp. A round brush will give you a bit of curve and movement.

For the curtain fringe specifically, the trick is in the parting. Use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to find where the hair naturally wants to split, then work with that rather than fighting it.

In terms of maintenance, men’s bangs grow out faster than you’d think, and a fringe that’s even slightly too long can go from cool to sloppy very quickly. Plan for a trim every four to six weeks to keep it looking intentional rather than overgrown.

One more thing: if you’ve got oily skin, be prepared for your fringe to get greasy faster than the rest of your hair. A dry shampoo is your best friend here.

How to Ask Your Barber for Men’s Bangs

This is where a lot of guys fall down. You know what you want, sort of, but the moment you’re in the chair you either go completely blank or describe it so vaguely that you end up with something entirely different. Here’s how to walk in prepared.

Bring a reference photo. This is non-negotiable. Words like “textured” and “natural” mean different things to different people. A photo removes all ambiguity. Save a few images to your phone before you go, ideally of guys with a similar hair type and face shape to yours.

Know your hair type. Straight hair, wavy hair, and curly hair all behave differently with a fringe. Tell your barber what your hair does naturally so they can factor that into how they cut it.

Be specific about length. “Short” and “long” are relative. Tell your barber where you want the fringe to sit: at the eyebrows, just above them, or longer and more overlapping.

Ask about the grow-out. A good barber will cut a fringe in a way that grows out gracefully rather than awkwardly. It’s worth asking about this upfront, especially if you’re on the fence about committing long-term.

Tell them your styling routine. Or lack thereof. If you do nothing to your hair in the morning, a high-maintenance fringe is going to be a problem. A good barber will tailor the cut to work with however much effort you’re realistically going to put in.

So, Should You Get Bangs?

Probably yes, with some caveats. If you’ve been curious about a fringe, 2026 is a great time to try it. The look is mainstream enough that it won’t raise eyebrows, versatile enough that it works across a huge range of styles and aesthetics, and achievable enough that most guys can pull off some version of it with the right cut.

The caveats are these. Go in with a photo. Talk to your barber. Be realistic about your face shape and your styling habits. And mentally prepare yourself for a slightly awkward six-week grow-out period if you decide it’s not for you.

But if Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Harry Styles, and Felix have taught us anything, it’s that a great fringe can do a lot of heavy lifting. Your forehead has been on show long enough. Give it a rest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are men’s bangs high maintenance? More than a standard short back and sides, but not by much. Plan for a trim every four to six weeks and about two minutes of styling in the morning, and you’ll be fine. Do bangs suit all hair types? Most hair types can work with a fringe, but the cut will look different depending on whether your hair is straight, wavy, or curly. Talk to your barber about the best approach for your specific texture. How long does it take to grow out a fringe if I change my mind? A fringe typically takes three to six months to grow out fully, depending on how fast your hair grows. The first six weeks are the most awkward. Can I get bangs if I have a receding hairline? It depends on the extent of the recession. In some cases, a fringe can actually work well to disguise a slightly receding hairline. In others, it can draw more attention to it. This is a conversation worth having with your barber before committing. What products work best for styling men’s bangs? For a natural, textured finish, a lightweight texturising paste or sea salt spray works well. For a cleaner look, try a low-hold pomade or styling cream. Avoid anything too heavy or too shiny, which will make the fringe look flat and greasy.

Related reads

On the lookout for more men’s hairstyles, haircuts and pointers? Be sure to check out the links below:

Styles and Trends

Advice