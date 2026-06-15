Australia vs USA Preview: How The Socceroos Can Become World Cup Villains

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Australia faces co-hosts the United States in Seattle on Saturday, 20 June at 5 am AEST

The Socceroos are coming off a 2-0 win over Türkiye, with Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scoring while Patrick Beach held firm in goal

USA opened Group D with a 4-1 win over Paraguay

Both teams enter the match on three points, with the USA ahead on goal difference

The match will be shown live and free in Australia on SBS and SBS On Demand

Set the alarm. The Socceroos face co-host the United States in Seattle in their second group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, 20 June at 5am AEST, and things are already heating up at the World Cup.

After beating Türkiye 2–0 in the opener, Australia now has three points, a clean sheet and a golden opportunity to upset the co-hosts on their own turf. The USA arrives in the same position after a 4–1 win over Paraguay, which likely makes this highly anticipated match a clash for top spot in Group D.

No one likes a 5am start, no matter what’s on the line. But Australia now has a chance to take a major step towards the knockout rounds, which means the green and gold will be out in force come Saturday morning, with a few coffees in hand, no doubt.

Out of all the fixtures in Group D, the USA was always going to be Australia’s biggest challenge. The Americans have the home crowd and a big first-up win in the bank. Australia, meanwhile, showed that even a younger Socceroos squad – with Tony Popovic rolling out 10 World Cup debutants against Türkiye – can get the job done.

But the stakes are even bigger than just one football match. As lead SBS host Claudes Fabiano told Man of Many before the tournament, beating the co-hosts in Seattle could make Australia “the number one villain of the World Cup”, putting the USA’s hopes of advancing in jeopardy.

Couch space will be limited. Live sites will be raucous. And whether or not your local pub is open, you best believe there’ll be a few early-morning cheers if Australia can pinch this one.

Image: Football Australia

Set Your Alarm: When Do the Socceroos Play the USA?

Match: United States vs Australia

United States vs Australia Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D

FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D Date: Friday, 19 June local / Saturday, 20 June AEST

Friday, 19 June local / Saturday, 20 June AEST Kick-off: 12pm local / 5am AEST

12pm local / 5am AEST Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Seattle Stadium, Seattle Australian broadcast: SBS and SBS On Demand

SBS and SBS On Demand US broadcast: Fox, Telemundo and Peacock

Fox, Telemundo and Peacock Group position: USA 1st, Australia 2nd

Australia and the USA have met four times already, but never at a major tournament.

The most recent meeting was a friendly all the way back in 2010 before the World Cup in South Africa, with the United States winning 3–1 (surprise surprise: it was Tim Cahill who scored for Australia that day).

Friendlies are never the best guide to where teams really stand. Especially when the friendly was more than 15 years ago. The teams are entirely different this time around, as are the stakes.

Image: Football Australia

Group D Standings: What the Socceroos Need to Advance

After one round, Group D has split in half. The USA sits on top with three points and a +3 goal difference after beating Paraguay 4–1. Australia sits in second with three points and a +2 goal difference after beating Türkiye 2–0. Türkiye and Paraguay are both still looking for their first points.

For Australia, a win would put the Socceroos on six points before the Paraguay game, which is about as clean as group-stage football gets. A draw keeps both teams in decent shape. And while a loss won’t end either campaign, for Australia, our match against Paraguay becomes a lot more uncomfortable.

First or second is still the clean way out of Group D. Third place may be enough in this 48-team World Cup, but let’s not start doing matchday maths just yet. Before we get there, it’s worth looking at what Australia actually showed against Türkiye.

Form Guide: What the Socceroos’ 2-0 Win Over Türkiye Tells Us

The scoreboard reads 2–0, but Australia did not exactly dominate the Turks from start to finish. Instead, the Socceroos held firm, took their chances and gave themselves room to demonstrate what a young squad can achieve.

Nestory Irankunda opened the scoring in the 27th minute, getting in behind after Paul Okon-Engstler launched the ball forward. It was a goal built from the younger end of this squad: a 20-year-old assisting a 21-year-old on the World Cup stage.

Connor Metcalfe added the second in the 75th minute, shifting the ball onto his left foot and curling it into the corner from outside the area. That gave the scoreline a bit of polish, but it also showed Australia has been underestimated leading into this tournament.

Patrick Beach may have been the bigger story. The 22-year-old goalkeeper was making only his third appearance for the national team and had to make several important saves to protect the clean sheet. If Beach keeps his place on Saturday morning (and why wouldn’t he), he’ll be even busier in Seattle.

Why the USA in Seattle is Australia’s Biggest Test

Türkiye made Australia work for the win. The United States will ask whether the Socceroos can back it up a few days later, in front of a crowd that very much wants the opposite.

The Americans opened like a host nation should: four goals, three points and the confidence heading into game 2. Folarin Balogun scored twice against Paraguay, Christian Pulisic was involved early, and Gio Reyna came off the bench to add another late goal to the final score.

There’s plenty to worry about for Australia. But we don’t need to be perfect to prevail. We need to do as we always do: keep the game close, capitalise on opportunities and avoid giving the Americans too many chances in return.

Players to Watch

If you’re getting up at 5 am and don’t want to be completely out of the loop, these are the names worth keeping an eye on.

Nestory Irankunda is the obvious one. He scored against Türkiye, gives Australia pace in behind and is probably the player most likely to make a quiet Socceroos spell suddenly feel alive.

is the obvious one. He scored against Türkiye, gives Australia pace in behind and is probably the player most likely to make a quiet Socceroos spell suddenly feel alive. Patrick Beach kept Australia in control against Türkiye with several important saves. Against a USA side that just scored four, he may be just as important as anyone in front of him.

kept Australia in control against Türkiye with several important saves. Against a USA side that just scored four, he may be just as important as anyone in front of him. Folarin Balogun scored twice against Paraguay and gives the USA a proper goal threat up front. If Australia gives him space, the morning could get uncomfortable quickly.

scored twice against Paraguay and gives the USA a proper goal threat up front. If Australia gives him space, the morning could get uncomfortable quickly. Christian Pulisic remains the name most casual fans will recognise. Australia probably won’t keep him quiet for 90 minutes, but it cannot let every US attack run through him.

Win, Lose or Draw

Australia does not need to beat the USA. But after beating Türkiye, we’ve got the momentum to take out the Americans and book our ticket to the Knockout stage.

A result in Seattle would reshape Group D and make the Paraguay game feel a lot less desperate. A loss won’t ruin the campaign, but it would drag Australia back into the kind of final-match stress nobody is asking for.

The Türkiye win gave the Socceroos a reason to go to bed early. The USA will tell us whether it was worth getting up.