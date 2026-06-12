How Adidas’ Climacool System Uses F1 Tech to Beat World Cup Heat

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Adidas’ CLIMACOOL SYSTEM includes a cooling vest, insulating jacket and cooling overshoe

The technology was originally developed for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers before being adapted for football

All adidas partner federations competing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will receive the system

Adidas has revealed its new CLIMACOOL SYSTEM for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a three-part cooling setup designed to help professional footballers deal with the heat expected across host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

And given Mexico’s fiery 2-0 win over South Africa opened the tournament with more red cards than goals, we reckon there are a few players who need to cool down.

Using technology borrowed from Formula 1, the setup is designed to reduce body temperature before players take to the pitch, giving teams another way to manage extreme summer conditions beyond hydration, rotation and the usual ice towels on the bench.

Related: Everything You Need to know About the Socceroos’ World Cup Campaign

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

How the adidas CLIMACOOL SYSTEM Works

The main piece is the upper-body system, a vest worn over the jersey that features a frozen gel that gradually thaws and cools the torso, abdomen and back. The federation jacket then works as an insulating shell, trapping cold air around the body and extending its cooling effect.

According to adidas, the vest and jacket can reduce core body temperature by as much as 0.5°C and skin temperature by up to 13°C. The overshoe, meanwhile, is designed to sit directly over a player’s boot and can reduce foot temperature by 2°C within seven minutes.

That overshoe is a more targeted fix, using a cooling gel to ease overheating and swelling in the feet, while still allowing players to pass, dribble and shoot without losing sensitivity or dexterity. Warm-ups are about to be a whole lot cooler with these on their feet.

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

So how did the CLIMACOOL SYSTEM make its way from the F1 Grand Prix circuit to the FIFA World Cup? The technology began as a multi-year project for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers, who deal with extreme heat inside the cockpit. From there, it was adapted for football through testing with clubs including Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal, with player and medical staff feedback shaping details such as a front zip on the vest for easier use.

“With temperatures expected to exceed 30°C in cities like Miami, Dallas, and Monterrey, and compounded by humidity in others, this tournament presents athletes with truly unique playing conditions,” said Marc Makowski, Senior Vice President, adidas Innovation.

And while you won’t see any fans rocking the cooling system between stadiums, there are plenty of other goodies coming from adidas for the tournament. The brand is also rolling out new federation kits, there’s the TRIONDA Official Match Ball and the F50 Hyperfast Evo boot. But for players preparing to run through 90 minutes in heavy heat, a frozen vest borrowed from F1 might end up being one of the more practical ideas in the tournament.

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas