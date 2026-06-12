Home/Entertainment/Sport
Adidas climacool system 9
ENTERTAINMENTSPORTTECH

How Adidas’ Climacool System Uses F1 Tech to Beat World Cup Heat

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Adidas’ CLIMACOOL SYSTEM includes a cooling vest, insulating jacket and cooling overshoe
  • The technology was originally developed for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers before being adapted for football
  • All adidas partner federations competing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will receive the system

Adidas has revealed its new CLIMACOOL SYSTEM for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a three-part cooling setup designed to help professional footballers deal with the heat expected across host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

And given Mexico’s fiery 2-0 win over South Africa opened the tournament with more red cards than goals, we reckon there are a few players who need to cool down.

Using technology borrowed from Formula 1, the setup is designed to reduce body temperature before players take to the pitch, giving teams another way to manage extreme summer conditions beyond hydration, rotation and the usual ice towels on the bench.

Related: Everything You Need to know About the Socceroos’ World Cup Campaign

Adidas climacool system 1
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas
Adidas climacool system 6
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

How the adidas CLIMACOOL SYSTEM Works

The main piece is the upper-body system, a vest worn over the jersey that features a frozen gel that gradually thaws and cools the torso, abdomen and back. The federation jacket then works as an insulating shell, trapping cold air around the body and extending its cooling effect.

According to adidas, the vest and jacket can reduce core body temperature by as much as 0.5°C and skin temperature by up to 13°C. The overshoe, meanwhile, is designed to sit directly over a player’s boot and can reduce foot temperature by 2°C within seven minutes.

That overshoe is a more targeted fix, using a cooling gel to ease overheating and swelling in the feet, while still allowing players to pass, dribble and shoot without losing sensitivity or dexterity. Warm-ups are about to be a whole lot cooler with these on their feet.

Adidas climacool system 11
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas
Adidas climacool system 10
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

From Formula 1 to World Cup Football

So how did the CLIMACOOL SYSTEM make its way from the F1 Grand Prix circuit to the FIFA World Cup? The technology began as a multi-year project for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers, who deal with extreme heat inside the cockpit. From there, it was adapted for football through testing with clubs including Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal, with player and medical staff feedback shaping details such as a front zip on the vest for easier use.

“With temperatures expected to exceed 30°C in cities like Miami, Dallas, and Monterrey, and compounded by humidity in others, this tournament presents athletes with truly unique playing conditions,” said Marc Makowski, Senior Vice President, adidas Innovation.

And while you won’t see any fans rocking the cooling system between stadiums, there are plenty of other goodies coming from adidas for the tournament. The brand is also rolling out new federation kits, there’s the TRIONDA Official Match Ball and the F50 Hyperfast Evo boot. But for players preparing to run through 90 minutes in heavy heat, a frozen vest borrowed from F1 might end up being one of the more practical ideas in the tournament.

Adidas climacool system 7
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas
Adidas climacool system 5
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas
Adidas climacool system 3
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas
Adidas climacool system 4
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas
Adidas climacool system 8
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas
Adidas climacool system 7
CLIMACOOL SYSTEM | Image: adidas

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Apple intelligence feature
TECH

10 Ways Apple’s New ‘Siri AI’ Will Actually Change How You Use Your iPhone

Ap x swatch blaue acht
WATCHES

Prices for Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Have Crashed

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

The 40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Citizen x familymart white
WATCHES

Citizen’s $12 Convenience Store Watch is Ready for Horological Emergencies

Nuvolari front end top down 2
CARS

Audi’s Nuvolari Supercar is a Modern R8 With 1,001 HP and 10,000 RPM Redline

Ios27 3
TECH

10 Hidden iOS 27 Updates You Missed at WWDC 2026

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Casio edifice x toyota racing efk 200xpv 1a
WATCHES

Casio’s Toyota Racing Edifice Goes Mechanical With a Forged Carbon Case

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Michael B. Jordan wearing a stained tank top and harness, holding weapons in a dimly lit room.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Two people relax in chairs on Whitehaven Beach, overlooking turquoise water and distant islands under a clear sky.
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

Tag heuer monaco speed 12
WATCHES

TAG Heuer’s $87,000 Monaco Speed 12 is a Piston-Packing Beast of a Watch

Nike 2026:27 australia socceroos world cup jersey 4
SPORT

Socceroos World Cup 2026 Preview: Fixtures, Final Squad, Group D and How to Watch

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube

Man in a brown hat holding a white enamel mug outdoors.
ADVICE

Australian Slang Terms: The Official Aussie Dictionary

Lego architecture sagrada família 16
CULTURE

LEGO’s Biggest Building Set Yet is the 12,060-Piece Sagrada Família