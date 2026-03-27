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Onitsuka tiger x versace
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Onitsuka Tiger x Versace: If It’s A Loafer, Why Does It Have Laces?

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

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Key Highlights

  • Onitsuka Tiger and Versace debut their first-ever collaboration, led by the TAI-CHI Sakura sneaker
  • The collection blends Italian materials with Japanese manufacturing, split across two distinct models
  • Includes a lace-up sneaker and a fully committed penny loafer, each taking a different approach to the hybrid trend
  • Features washed leather and suede finishes, plus gold Medusa branding across both styles
  • Releases 2 April 2026 via select Versace stores and online

There was a time when you knew where you stood with a shoe. Loafers were for dinners. Sneakers were for everything else. Now we’re somewhere in between.

The hybrid dress sneaker isn’t new anymore. Brands have been circling this space for a while. Now Versace and Onitsuka Tiger have stepped in with their version.

Onitsuka tiger x versace 2
Image: ASICS

Landing on 2 April, the collaboration centres around the TAI-CHI Sakura. It’s a slim, low-cut sneaker made in Japan, dressed up with Italian leather, washed suede, and a gold Medusa sitting on the tongue. Clean. Narrow. Almost formal from a distance – until you see the laces.

Alongside it sits a proper penny loafer. Italian-made. Slip-on. Same Onitsuka stripes running across the upper, which look slightly out of place against the otherwise classic shape. But it commits. No laces. No pretending.

Onitsuka tiger x versace 11
Image: Versace

The Sakura sneaker doesn’t quite get there. Visually, it’s closer to a slipper than a runner. The profile is thin, the finish is refined, which makes it more of a shoe for going out than working out. But those laces keep pulling it back. It wants to sit in that loafer space, just without letting go of being a sneaker.

Most of these hybrid shoes pick a lane and push it. Comfort first, with a nod to formality. Or the other way around. The Sakura sits right in the middle. Not fully casual, not fully dressed.

You can see the appeal. One shoe that works across everything. Office, weekend, travel. But there’s a point where that flexibility starts to feel like hesitation.

The loafer knows exactly what it is. The TAI-CHI Sakura sneaker isn’t as convincing.

The Onitsuka Tiger x Versace TAI-CHI Sakura collection lands on 2 April via select Versace stores and online. Laces and all.

Onitsuka tiger x versace 4
Image: Versace

Sneaker Specs

Onitsuka Tiger x Versace TAI-CHI Sakura

Release Date: 2 April 2026
Upper: Italian leather and suede (washed/buffed finish)
Construction: Made at Onitsuka Tiger factory, Tottori, Japan
Silhouette: Low-cut, slim profile sneaker
Closure: Lace-up
Branding: Gold Versace Medusa on tongue, Onitsuka Tiger overlays, Versace heel branding
Colourways: Metallic silver/gold, monochrome beige, white leather options
Style Note: Sneaker leaning formal, sits between runner and slipper

Onitsuka Tiger x Versace Loafer

Release Date: 2 April 2026
Upper: Italian leather
Construction: Made in Italy
Silhouette: Penny loafer (slip-on)
Closure: None (slip-on)
Branding: Onitsuka Tiger stripes across upper, Versace Medusa hardware
Style Note: Classic loafer with athletic detailing

Onitsuka tiger x versace 3
Image: Versace
Onitsuka tiger x versace 5
Image: Versace
Onitsuka tiger x versace 6
Image: Versace
Onitsuka tiger x versace 7
Image: Versace
Onitsuka tiger x versace 8
Image: Versace
Onitsuka tiger x versace 10
Image: Versace
Onitsuka tiger x versace 9
Image: Versace

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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