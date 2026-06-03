Nike’s X2 Cryoshot Turns 7 Classic Football Boots Into Street Sneakers

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Nike has unveiled its X2 Cryoshot collection, a seven-sneaker football drop built around classic boot design

The range pairs Nike with seven national federations, seven creative collaborators and seven youth sport organisations

Collaborators include Palace, NOCTA, Jacquemus, Patta, Slawn, PEACEMINUSONE and Virgil Abloh Archive

Each Cryoshot sneaker reworks a classic Nike football boot silhouette with a clear street-ready sole

The collection releases from 11 June through collaborator and federation retail, before a wider SNKRS launch on 16 June

Nike has unveiled its X2 Cryoshot collection, a seven-sneaker football drop that turns classic boot design into footwear made for life off the pitch and on the streets.

Built around Nike’s wider X2 program, the collection brings together seven national federations, seven creative collaborators and seven youth sport organisations, with each capsule designed as a local expression of football culture.

It’s a look back through the archives of classic Nike football boots, with each one reworked into Cryoshot lifestyle sneakers without losing its shape or even its studs. Look underneath each of the seven sneakers, and you’ll see they’re encased in a clear outsole. These might be shoes for the pavement, but they won’t let you forget where they came from.

Cryoshot X2 Collection | Image: Nike

Cryoshot X2 Collection | Image: Nike

Each of the seven Nike X2 Cryoshot sneakers is tied to a national team and creative partner. Nike has framed the program around national identity, football culture and community sport, with each federation paired with a local youth sport organisation. Also in the collection are seven pre-match jerseys that will feature those community organisations and be worn by the respective federations at friendly matches.

Canada is represented by NOCTA, England by Palace, France by Jacquemus, the Netherlands by Patta, Nigeria by Slawn, South Korea by PEACEMINUSONE and the United States by Virgil Abloh Archive. Each collaborator takes on a different Nike football silhouette, using the original boot shape as the base for a street-ready sneaker.

Palace x England x Nike Cryoshot Air Speed M | Image: Nike

1. Palace x Nike Cryoshot Air Speed M for England

Federation: England

England Collaborator: Palace

Palace Base boot: Nike Air Speed M

Nike Air Speed M Colourway: Black/Crimson-White

Black/Crimson-White Community partner: Football Beyond Borders

The Palace x England pair is probably the most direct crossover between football and terrace style. It keeps the Air Speed M’s low-slung boot shape and fold-over tongue, then dresses it in black leather with crimson hits, a white Swoosh and Palace branding.

Patta x Netherlands x Nike Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 | Image: Nike

2. Patta x Nike Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 for the Netherlands

Federation: Netherlands

Netherlands Collaborator: Patta

Patta Base boot: Nike Mercurial Vapor R9

Nike Mercurial Vapor R9 Colourway: Metallic Silver/Black-Anthracite-Hyper Crimson

Metallic Silver/Black-Anthracite-Hyper Crimson Community partner: Favela Street

Patta’s Netherlands pair goes all in on the Mercurial Vapor R9, bringing metallic silver, black and Hyper Crimson together with unmistakable Oranje energy. The fold-over tongue keeps the football reference front and centre, while the clear outsole gives the old boot shape a new use.

Jacquemus x France x Nike Cryoshot Tiempo R10 | Image: Nike

3. Jacquemus x Nike Cryoshot Tiempo R10 for France

Federation: France

France Collaborator: Jacquemus

Jacquemus Base boot: Nike Tiempo R10

Nike Tiempo R10 Colourway: White/Sport Royal-University Red

White/Sport Royal-University Red Community partner: Sport dans la Ville

Jacquemus gives France the cleanest pair of the lot. The Tiempo R10-inspired sneaker keeps the upper mostly white, with blue and red hits on the sole as a more restrained nod to the French flag.

Slawn x Nigeria x Nike Cryoshot Striker 1976 | Image: Nike

4. Slawn x Nike Cryoshot Striker 1976 for Nigeria

Federation: Nigeria

Nigeria Collaborator: Slawn

Slawn Base boot: Nike Striker 1976

Nike Striker 1976 Colourway: Natural/White-Black

Natural/White-Black Community partner: Bravehearts Ladies Foundation

Slawn’s Nigeria sneaker goes in the opposite direction, using a Striker 1976-inspired shape as the canvas for his signature hand-drawn artwork. The Natural, White and Black colourway keeps the base simple, but the treatment is deliberately rougher and more expressive than most federation gear tends to be. Even without Nigeria on the tournament stage, this is one of the loudest-looking pairs in the collection.

Peaceminusone x South Korea x Nike Cryoshot CTR 360 | Image: Nike

5. PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Cryoshot CTR360 for South Korea

Federation: South Korea

South Korea Collaborator: PEACEMINUSONE

PEACEMINUSONE Base boot: Nike CTR360

Nike CTR360 Colourway: Natural/University Red-University Gold

Natural/University Red-University Gold Community partner: We Meet Up

PEACEMINUSONE brings its own floral language to South Korea’s CTR360-inspired Cryoshot, mixing a soft Natural base with hits of University Red and University Gold. Nike says the wider South Korea capsule draws from Korean gatherings and modern workwear.

V.A.A. x USA x Nike Cryoshot Zoom M9 | Image: Nike

6. V.A.A. x Nike Cryoshot Zoom M9 for the United States

Federation: United States

United States Collaborator: Virgil Abloh Archive

Virgil Abloh Archive Base boot: Nike Zoom M9

Nike Zoom M9 Colourway: White/University Red-Black

White/University Red-Black Community partner: Coalitions for Sport Equity

For the United States, Virgil Abloh Archive reworks the Zoom M9 with familiar “AIR” branding and a nod to Mia Hamm’s football legacy. The white, red and black palette gives it the clearest Team USA read, while the Abloh design language adds another tempting layer for sneaker collectors.

Nocta x Canada x Nike Cryoshot Tiempo ’94 | Image: Nike

7. NOCTA x Nike Cryoshot Tiempo ’94 for Canada

Federation: Canada

Canada Collaborator: NOCTA

NOCTA Base boot: Nike Tiempo ’94

Nike Tiempo ’94 Colourway: University Gold/Black

University Gold/Black Community partner: Canadian Women & Sport

NOCTA’s Canada pair may be the loudest at first glance, dressed in University Gold with black detailing and branding wrapped around the heel. The Tiempo ’94 base gives it a more traditional football shape, but the colour treatment pushes it closer to lifestyle territory.

Cryoshot X2 Collection | Image: Nike

The Nike X2 collections will launch first through collaborator and federation retail from 11 June, followed by Dover Street Market retail from 13 June. A wider release through SNKRS and select Nike partner retailers begins 16 June.

Australian pricing has not yet been confirmed. US pricing has been reported at USD$210 per pair, though local release details will need to be confirmed closer to launch.

Cryoshot X2 Collection | Image: Nike