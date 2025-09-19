Would You Pay $75,000 for the ‘World’s First’ Transparent True Wireless 4K OLED TV?

By Nick Hall - News Published: 19 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV is finally hitting the market, more than a year after it was first unveiled. LG Electronics Australia (LG) has today announced the local availability of the LG Signature OLED T, a 77-inch marvel of modern technology that promises to deliver sci-fi functionality to your living room. Priced at a whopping AUD$74,999, the transparent TV will be available to purchase from LG stores and online starting this week, but what do you actually get?

LG Signature OLED T Transparent TV | Image: LG Australia

LG Transparent TV

Brand: LG Model: LG Signature OLED T SKU: OLED77T4PSA Display Type: 4K Transparent OLED Picture Processor: α11 AI Processor 4K Refresh Rate: 120Hz Native Availability: Available now Price: AUD$74,999 Scroll horizontally to view full table

First announced at CES 2024, the LG Signature OLD T is a 77-inch wireless transparent TV that boasts 4K resolution, LG’s cutting-edge wireless transmission technology for audio and video, and a range of nifty features.

Specifically, the OLED T experience is powered by the proprietary LG Zero Connect Box, which the brand claims enables “visually lossless” wireless video and audio transmission at 4K up to 120Hz. As a result, users can seamlessly switch between transparent and opaque modes, allowing them to make the most of technology as they sit fit. Tony Brown, general manager of home entertainment marketing and content business at LG Electronics ANZ, described the new television as the ‘pinnacle’ of LG technology.

“With the LG OLED T, we are showcasing the pinnacle of LG innovation, a powerful testament to our commitment to delivering new and better screen solutions in the home,” Brown said. “Embodying our focus on smart life solutions, it’s innovation that genuinely enhances the everyday, making life good by redefining how technology integrates beautifully into the Australian home.”

The T-Bar is an information ticker at the bottom of the LG Signature OLED T Transparent TV | Image: LG Australia

How It Works

Essentially, the OLED T has two main components: the transparent display panel itself and a contrast filter situated behind it. By simply pressing a button on the remote, the contrast filter can be lowered or raised, allowing the Signature OLED T to transform from a transparent display to a standard old TV.

The OLED T utilises LG’s latest Alpha 11 AI processor, delivering four times the performance compared to its predecessor. As per the manufacturer, this improved processing power translates to a remarkable 70 per cent increase in graphics performance and 30 per cent faster processing speeds. The TV is compatible with LG’s Zero Connect Box, first introduced with last year’s M3 OLED, enabling wireless transmission of video and audio content to the TV.

Features

The TV also introduces a new suite of lifestyle-enhancing features, including advanced AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K. Additionally, options like T-Objet turn the transparent screen into an always-on digital canvas, ideal for showcasing artwork, photos, or video in vibrant colour. T-Bar provides a subtle, sleek information ticker at the bottom edge of the screen, offering real-time updates such as weather forecasts, sports scores or now-playing music without interrupting the view behind the display. T-Home provides quick access to settings, services and apps via an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Instead of connecting streaming devices and game consoles directly to the TV, you can conveniently link them all to the Zero Connect Box. The TV runs on a custom webOS interface designed to optimise the viewing experience. In the audio department, the OLED T features down-firing speakers neatly placed in the base, which also accommodates a range of internal components. Additionally, the TV is equipped with backlights that can be activated to achieve a fully transparent aesthetic.

LG Signature OLED T Transparent TV | Image: LG Australia

LG Signature OLED T Price and Availability

The LG Signature OLED T is priced at AUD$74,999 and is available now from LG stores and via the company’s official online store. LG offers the OLED T in standalone, against-the-wall, and wall-mounted options, providing users with versatile choices for placement. While officially announcing the LG Signature OLED T in 2024, Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, described the technology as a brand-new viewing experience.

“An incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation, LG Signature OLED T offers brand-new screen experiences, plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning OLED technology. LG’s transparent OLED gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what’s possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry.”