Rado Brings Back the Integral, 40 Years On

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40 years of Rado High-Tech Ceramic

Limited edition revives original 1986 design

Integrated case and bracelet still the hook

Core range spans 23mm and 31.5mm sizes

Pricing starts at AUD $3,800

To mark 40 years of its pioneering High-Tech Ceramic, Rado is reviving the Integral with a limited anniversary model and a refreshed core lineup. While most watches age quietly, the Integral still looks like a retro-futurist relic belonging behind glass – untouched since the ’80s, in the best way possible.

Same square case, same black ceramic running through the bracelet, just tightened up with modern materials and finishing. The reason it still works is pretty simple. It was never designed like a normal watch.

And while some purists demand mechanical, the use of slim quartz movements allows the Integral to maintain its signature ultra-thin profile – just 7.3mm for the Anniversary model.

Built as One Piece, Not Parts

Most watches are case first, bracelet second. The Integral was always the opposite.

Case, bracelet and even the curved sapphire crystal were designed to flow together as one continuous shape. The crystal is bonded directly into the case, which is why the whole thing reads softer than it should, even though it’s one of the hardest materials on the watch.

And that’s where it gets its name. Everything is integrated, not added on later.

And once you notice it, you can’t really unsee it. It’s less “watch on a bracelet” and more a single object that happens to tell the time.

Ceramic Before Everyone Else Cared

Rado introduced high-tech ceramic to watchmaking back in 1986, well before it became a go-to material across the industry.

It wasn’t just about looks. Ceramic gave the watch a smooth, almost frictionless feel on the wrist, while also resisting scratches far better than traditional steel.

That combination still holds up. You wear it for a day and it feels different. Lighter, smoother, less fussy. You don’t think about it until you wear something else again.

Rado 40th Anniversary Limited Edition (R20258162) | Image: Supplied

The 40th Anniversary Model

The anniversary piece sticks close to the original formula. You’re looking at a compact 28mm case in yellow gold-coloured PVD steel, paired with black ceramic centre links through the bracelet. Inside is Rado’s PreciDrive quartz movement, with a simple two-hand layout and a date at six.

Worth noting, the watch wasn’t even called the Integral when it first launched. Early versions went out as the DiaStar Anatom before the name settled in a couple of years later.

Rado Integral 40-Year Anniversary (Limited Edition)

Reference: R20258162

R20258162 Case size: 28.0 x 39.8 x 7.3 mm

28.0 x 39.8 x 7.3 mm Movement: Rado calibre R279 (quartz, PreciDrive)

Rado calibre R279 (quartz, PreciDrive) Functions: Hours, minutes, date (6 o’clock)

Hours, minutes, date (6 o’clock) Case: Yellow gold-coloured PVD stainless steel

Yellow gold-coloured PVD stainless steel Crystal: Curved sapphire, anti-reflective coating

Curved sapphire, anti-reflective coating Dial: Black vertical brushed

Black vertical brushed Hands & indices: Gold-coloured with Super-LumiNova

Gold-coloured with Super-LumiNova Bracelet: PVD steel with black high-tech ceramic centre links

PVD steel with black high-tech ceramic centre links Water resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Price: Upon request

Rado Integral Diamonds Super Jublié (R20249152) | Image: Supplied

The Super Jubilé

A 23mm stainless steel case is paired with black ceramic centre links and a diamond-set bezel, framing a black aventurine dial that catches the light with a subtle shimmer. The 56 diamonds around the case do most of the talking, but the dial holds its own once you notice it.

Powering it is Rado’s R209 quartz movement, keeping the layout clean with a simple two-hand display.

Rado Integral Diamonds Super Jublié (R20249152) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds Super Jubilé (Ref. R20249152)

Case size: 23.0 x 6.1 mm

23.0 x 6.1 mm Weight: 61.8 g

61.8 g Movement: Rado calibre R209 (quartz)

Rado calibre R209 (quartz) Functions: Hours, minutes

Hours, minutes Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Bezel: 56 diamonds (0.580 ct)

56 diamonds (0.580 ct) Crystal: Curved sapphire

Curved sapphire Dial: Black aventurine

Black aventurine Hands & indices: Rhodium-plated

Rhodium-plated Bracelet: Stainless steel with black high-tech ceramic centre links

Stainless steel with black high-tech ceramic centre links Clasp: 3-fold stainless steel

3-fold stainless steel Price: AUD $7,550

Rado Integral | Image: Supplied

More Variants, Same Formula

Alongside the anniversary model is a wider collection across two sizes, 23mm and 31.5mm.

From there, it scales up in detail rather than changing the design. Entry models keep things clean, while others add subtle touches like four-diamond hour markers or mother-of-pearl dials.

At the top end, the Jubilé versions go all in, with 56 Top Wesselton diamonds framing the dial.

Across the range, you’re getting quartz movements, curved sapphire crystals, and the same integrated case and bracelet design. The differences come down to size, finish, detailing, and, of course, price.

Pricing starts around AUD$3,800 and runs up to about AUD$7,550, depending on how far you want to take it.

Rado Integral Diamonds 31.5mm (R20256712) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Collection (31.5mm Models)

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20255712)

A clean black dial with four diamonds keeps things simple, letting the ceramic bracelet and square case do most of the work.

Case size: 31.5 mm

31.5 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)

Quartz (Calibre R218) Functions: Hours, minutes, date

Hours, minutes, date Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.040 ct)

Black with 4 diamond markers (0.040 ct) Hands & indices: Not specified

Not specified Bracelet: Black (steel with ceramic centre links)

Black (steel with ceramic centre links) Price: AUD $4,200

Rado Integral (R20256162) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral (Ref. R20256162)

Gold-toned details lift the otherwise minimal black dial, giving it a slightly dressier edge without changing the formula.

Case size: 31.5 mm

31.5 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)

Quartz (Calibre R218) Functions: Hours, minutes, date

Hours, minutes, date Case: Stainless steel / PVD

Stainless steel / PVD Dial: Black

Black Hands & indices: Super-LumiNova details

Super-LumiNova details Bracelet: Black (steel with ceramic centre links)

Black (steel with ceramic centre links) Price: AUD $4,000

Rado Integral Diamonds 31.5mm (R20256712) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20256712)

This one leans more overtly into gold, with warmer tones and diamond markers pushing it further into statement territory.

Case size: 31.5 mm

31.5 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)

Quartz (Calibre R218) Functions: Hours, minutes, date

Hours, minutes, date Case: Stainless steel / PVD

Stainless steel / PVD Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.040 ct)

Black with 4 diamond markers (0.040 ct) Bracelet: Black

Black Price: AUD$4,400

Rado Integral (R20255162) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral (Ref. R20255162)

The most stripped-back option here, sticking to steel and black with just enough lume to keep it practical.

Case size: 31.5 mm

31.5 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)

Quartz (Calibre R218) Functions: Hours, minutes, date

Hours, minutes, date Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dial: Black

Black Hands & indices: Super-LumiNova details

Super-LumiNova details Bracelet: Black

Black Price: AUD$3,800

Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20251912) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Collection (23mm Models)

Rado Integral Diamonds Ref. R20251912

The brown mother-of-pearl dial gives this one a softer, more jewellery-like feel, especially with the rose gold tones.

Case size: 23.0 mm

23.0 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)

Quartz (Calibre R209) Functions: Hours, minutes

Hours, minutes Case: Stainless steel / PVD

Stainless steel / PVD Dial: Brown with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)

Brown with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct) Bracelet: Brown

Brown Price: AUD$4,400

Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20250712) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20250712)

A quieter take on the diamond models, keeping everything monochrome and understated.

Case size: 23.0 mm

23.0 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)

Quartz (Calibre R209) Functions: Hours, minutes

Hours, minutes Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)

Black with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct) Bracelet: Black

Black Price: AUD$4,200

Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20251902) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20251902)

White ceramic and mother-of-pearl shift this into a lighter, more refined space without losing the core design.

Case size: 23.0 mm

23.0 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)

Quartz (Calibre R209) Functions: Hours, minutes

Hours, minutes Case: Stainless steel / PVD

Stainless steel / PVD Dial: White with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)

White with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct) Bracelet: White

White Price: AUD$4,400

Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20252702) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20252702)

Gold accents against black ceramic give this one a bit more presence, without tipping into anything too loud.

Case size: 23.0 mm

23.0 mm Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)

Quartz (Calibre R209) Functions: Hours, minutes

Hours, minutes Case: Stainless steel / PVD

Stainless steel / PVD Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)

Black with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct) Bracelet: Black

Black Price: AUD$4,400

Rado 40th Anniversary Limited Edition (R20258162) | Image: Supplied

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