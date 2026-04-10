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Rado integral diamonds 31 5mm 9
WATCHES

Rado Brings Back the Integral, 40 Years On

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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  • 40 years of Rado High-Tech Ceramic
  • Limited edition revives original 1986 design
  • Integrated case and bracelet still the hook
  • Core range spans 23mm and 31.5mm sizes
  • Pricing starts at AUD $3,800

To mark 40 years of its pioneering High-Tech Ceramic, Rado is reviving the Integral with a limited anniversary model and a refreshed core lineup. While most watches age quietly, the Integral still looks like a retro-futurist relic belonging behind glass – untouched since the ’80s, in the best way possible.

Same square case, same black ceramic running through the bracelet, just tightened up with modern materials and finishing. The reason it still works is pretty simple. It was never designed like a normal watch.

And while some purists demand mechanical, the use of slim quartz movements allows the Integral to maintain its signature ultra-thin profile – just 7.3mm for the Anniversary model.

Built as One Piece, Not Parts

Most watches are case first, bracelet second. The Integral was always the opposite.

Case, bracelet and even the curved sapphire crystal were designed to flow together as one continuous shape. The crystal is bonded directly into the case, which is why the whole thing reads softer than it should, even though it’s one of the hardest materials on the watch.

And that’s where it gets its name. Everything is integrated, not added on later.

And once you notice it, you can’t really unsee it. It’s less “watch on a bracelet” and more a single object that happens to tell the time.

Ceramic Before Everyone Else Cared

Rado introduced high-tech ceramic to watchmaking back in 1986, well before it became a go-to material across the industry.

It wasn’t just about looks. Ceramic gave the watch a smooth, almost frictionless feel on the wrist, while also resisting scratches far better than traditional steel.

That combination still holds up. You wear it for a day and it feels different. Lighter, smoother, less fussy. You don’t think about it until you wear something else again.

Rado 40th anniversary limited edition r20258162 9
Rado 40th Anniversary Limited Edition (R20258162) | Image: Supplied

The 40th Anniversary Model

The anniversary piece sticks close to the original formula. You’re looking at a compact 28mm case in yellow gold-coloured PVD steel, paired with black ceramic centre links through the bracelet. Inside is Rado’s PreciDrive quartz movement, with a simple two-hand layout and a date at six.

Worth noting, the watch wasn’t even called the Integral when it first launched. Early versions went out as the DiaStar Anatom before the name settled in a couple of years later.

Rado Integral 40-Year Anniversary (Limited Edition)

  • Reference: R20258162
  • Case size: 28.0 x 39.8 x 7.3 mm
  • Movement: Rado calibre R279 (quartz, PreciDrive)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, date (6 o’clock)
  • Case: Yellow gold-coloured PVD stainless steel
  • Crystal: Curved sapphire, anti-reflective coating
  • Dial: Black vertical brushed
  • Hands & indices: Gold-coloured with Super-LumiNova
  • Bracelet: PVD steel with black high-tech ceramic centre links
  • Water resistance: 50 metres
  • Price: Upon request
Rado integral diamonds super jublié r20249152 9
Rado Integral Diamonds Super Jublié (R20249152) | Image: Supplied

The Super Jubilé

A 23mm stainless steel case is paired with black ceramic centre links and a diamond-set bezel, framing a black aventurine dial that catches the light with a subtle shimmer. The 56 diamonds around the case do most of the talking, but the dial holds its own once you notice it.

Powering it is Rado’s R209 quartz movement, keeping the layout clean with a simple two-hand display.

Rado integral diamonds super jublié r20249152 3
Rado Integral Diamonds Super Jublié (R20249152) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds Super Jubilé (Ref. R20249152)

  • Case size: 23.0 x 6.1 mm
  • Weight: 61.8 g
  • Movement: Rado calibre R209 (quartz)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes
  • Case: Stainless steel
  • Bezel: 56 diamonds (0.580 ct)
  • Crystal: Curved sapphire
  • Dial: Black aventurine
  • Hands & indices: Rhodium-plated
  • Bracelet: Stainless steel with black high-tech ceramic centre links
  • Clasp: 3-fold stainless steel
  • Price: AUD $7,550
Rado integral diamonds 23mm 2
Rado Integral | Image: Supplied

More Variants, Same Formula

Alongside the anniversary model is a wider collection across two sizes, 23mm and 31.5mm.

From there, it scales up in detail rather than changing the design. Entry models keep things clean, while others add subtle touches like four-diamond hour markers or mother-of-pearl dials.

At the top end, the Jubilé versions go all in, with 56 Top Wesselton diamonds framing the dial.

Across the range, you’re getting quartz movements, curved sapphire crystals, and the same integrated case and bracelet design. The differences come down to size, finish, detailing, and, of course, price.

Pricing starts around AUD$3,800 and runs up to about AUD$7,550, depending on how far you want to take it.

Rado integral diamonds 31 5mm 11
Rado Integral Diamonds 31.5mm (R20256712) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Collection (31.5mm Models)

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20255712)

A clean black dial with four diamonds keeps things simple, letting the ceramic bracelet and square case do most of the work.

  • Case size: 31.5 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, date
  • Case: Stainless steel
  • Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.040 ct)
  • Hands & indices: Not specified
  • Bracelet: Black (steel with ceramic centre links)
  • Price: AUD $4,200
Visit Rado
Rado integral 31 5mm 10
Rado Integral (R20256162) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral (Ref. R20256162)

Gold-toned details lift the otherwise minimal black dial, giving it a slightly dressier edge without changing the formula.

  • Case size: 31.5 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, date
  • Case: Stainless steel / PVD
  • Dial: Black
  • Hands & indices: Super-LumiNova details
  • Bracelet: Black (steel with ceramic centre links)
  • Price: AUD $4,000
Visit Rado
Rado integral diamonds 31 5mm 11
Rado Integral Diamonds 31.5mm (R20256712) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20256712)

This one leans more overtly into gold, with warmer tones and diamond markers pushing it further into statement territory.

  • Case size: 31.5 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, date
  • Case: Stainless steel / PVD
  • Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.040 ct)
  • Bracelet: Black
  • Price: AUD$4,400
Visit Rado
Rado integral 31 5mm 5
Rado Integral (R20255162) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral (Ref. R20255162)

The most stripped-back option here, sticking to steel and black with just enough lume to keep it practical.

  • Case size: 31.5 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R218)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, date
  • Case: Stainless steel
  • Dial: Black
  • Hands & indices: Super-LumiNova details
  • Bracelet: Black
  • Price: AUD$3,800
Visit Rado
Rado integral diamonds 23mm 15
Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20251912) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Collection (23mm Models)

Rado Integral Diamonds Ref. R20251912

The brown mother-of-pearl dial gives this one a softer, more jewellery-like feel, especially with the rose gold tones.

  • Case size: 23.0 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes
  • Case: Stainless steel / PVD
  • Dial: Brown with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)
  • Bracelet: Brown
  • Price: AUD$4,400
Visit Rado
Rado integral diamonds 23mm 7
Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20250712) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20250712)

A quieter take on the diamond models, keeping everything monochrome and understated.

  • Case size: 23.0 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes
  • Case: Stainless steel
  • Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)
  • Bracelet: Black
  • Price: AUD$4,200
Visit Rado
Rado integral diamonds 23mm 11
Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20251902) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20251902)

White ceramic and mother-of-pearl shift this into a lighter, more refined space without losing the core design.

  • Case size: 23.0 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes
  • Case: Stainless steel / PVD
  • Dial: White with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)
  • Bracelet: White
  • Price: AUD$4,400
Visit Rado
Rado integral diamonds 23mm 19
Rado Integral Diamonds 23mm (R20252702) | Image: Supplied

Rado Integral Diamonds (Ref. R20252702)

Gold accents against black ceramic give this one a bit more presence, without tipping into anything too loud.

  • Case size: 23.0 mm
  • Movement: Quartz (Calibre R209)
  • Functions: Hours, minutes
  • Case: Stainless steel / PVD
  • Dial: Black with 4 diamond markers (0.023 ct)
  • Bracelet: Black
  • Price: AUD$4,400
Visit Rado
Rado 40th anniversary limited edition r20258162 5
Rado 40th Anniversary Limited Edition (R20258162) | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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