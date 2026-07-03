Seiko’s $4,550 Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 Revives Its 1968 Diver DNA

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 3 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 is priced at AUD$4,550 in Australia

The watch takes its design cues from Seiko’s 1968 300m diver

It runs on Seiko’s Calibre 8L35 automatic movement with a 50-hour power reserve

Key specs include a 42.6mm stainless-steel case, 300m water resistance and dual-curved sapphire crystal

Seiko divers usually sit in that comfortable part of the watch world where heritage, toughness and relative affordability all shake hands. The Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 is a bit different.

Priced at AUD$4,550, this isn’t the Seiko diver you buy because you want something cheap and cheerful for the weekend. This is the one you look at when you already know the Seiko dive-watch story and want it anchored to your wrist.

The SLA079J1 sinks into Seiko’s 1968 diver story, pulling from one of the watches that helped shape the brand’s professional underwater reputation. It keeps the big pieces you would expect from a serious Marinemaster, including proper 300-metre dive credentials, Seiko’s Calibre 8L35 automatic movement and a case design with clear links to the original.

But before we get too deep into the history, it’s worth looking at what Seiko is actually charging AUD$4,550 for.

Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 | Image: Seiko

What’s Inside the $4,550 Seiko Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1?

The SLA079J1 is built around a 42.6mm stainless-steel case that measures 13.4mm thick and 49.3mm lug-to-lug. Hardly a shy, little diver. Up top, there’s a dual-curved sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on the inner surface, LumiBrite across the hands, indexes and bezel, and the kind of high-contrast black dial layout you need when the whole point is being able to read the dial at 300 metres underwater.

Inside, Seiko slots in the Calibre 8L35, an automatic movement with manual winding, 26 jewels and around 50 hours of power reserve. It runs at 28,800 vibrations per hour and is rated to +15 to -10 seconds per day. Add 300m water resistance, a screw-down crown, screw case back, unidirectional rotating bezel and a three-fold clasp with secure lock and extender. Yeah, that AUD$4,550 price tag starts to feel a little easier to understand.

A close-up of the Seiko Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1’s black dial | Image: Seiko

Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 | Image: Seiko Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 | Image: Seiko

The Seiko Prospex Marinemaster SLA077J1 | Image: Seiko

Key Specs: Seiko Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1

Reference: SLA079J1

SLA079J1 Price : AUD$4,550

: AUD$4,550 Case: Stainless steel, 42.6mm diameter, 13.4mm thick, 49.3mm lug-to-lug

Stainless steel, 42.6mm diameter, 13.4mm thick, 49.3mm lug-to-lug Movement: Calibre 8L35 automatic with manual winding

Calibre 8L35 automatic with manual winding Power reserve: Approx. 50 hours

Approx. 50 hours Water resistance: 300m / 1000ft diver’s

300m / 1000ft diver’s Crystal: Dual-curved sapphire crystal with inner anti-reflective coating

Dual-curved sapphire crystal with inner anti-reflective coating Lume: LumiBrite on hands, indexes and bezel

LumiBrite on hands, indexes and bezel Weight: 196g

There’s also a sibling model, the SLA077J1, which carries the same AUD$4,550 price, 42.6mm case, Calibre 8L35 movement and 300m diver’s rating, but swaps the black dial for a brighter white treatment. Same Marinemaster build but with a different look on the wrist.

Why the 1968 Diver Still Matters

Seiko was only three years removed from its first diver’s watch when it built a 300-metre professional model with a 10-beat automatic movement, one-piece case construction, a screw-down crown and a unidirectional bezel. For Seiko, it was a remarkably quick leap towards what a serious Japanese dive watch could be.

Seiko isn’t borrowing from an old outline because it likes the look of vintage divers. I mean, they look stunning, but this is a watchmaker reaching back to a time when Seiko’s dive-watch story was becoming more technical, more capable and a lot more consequential. The SLA079J1 modernises the formula, but its appeal is still tied to the same idea: a Seiko diver built to be taken seriously.

But at AUD$4,550, it’s still a considerable purchase, even with all that history to support it. If you just want the look, there are more affordable ways into Prospex. But if you want the Marinemaster story with proper professional-diver hardware to back it up, this is where Seiko starts asking you to look a little deeper.

Close-Up of Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 | Image: Seiko

Macro view of the Seiko Calibre 8L35 automatic movement in Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 | Image: Seiko

Side-profile of Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 showing that 42.6 mm case | Image: Seiko

Detailed close-up of the crown and bezel of Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 | Image: Seiko

Seiko’s Prospex Marinemaster SLA079J1 | Image: Seiko

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