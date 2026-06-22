Home/Watches
Seiko presage hcc008j1 classic series watch 9
WATCHES

Seiko’s New $1,800 Presage Turns Japanese Silk Into a Watch Dial

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Seiko has unveiled the Presage HCC008J1, a Tomioka silk-inspired Classic Series limited edition.
  • The watch is priced at AUD$1,800 and limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide.
  • Its pearl-like white dial takes inspiration from the texture and lustre of Tomioka silk.
  • Inside is Seiko’s automatic calibre 6R51, with manual winding and a claimed 72-hour power reserve.

Seiko has gone back to one of the Presage line’s most dependable moves: taking traditional Japanese craft and telling a story through the dial’s design.

The new Seiko Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series is a Tomioka Silk Promotion Organization Limited Edition, priced at AUD$1,800 and limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide.

Due for release in July 2026, the watch is inspired by Tomioka silk, a premium Japanese silk produced around the Tomioka Silk Mill in Gunma Prefecture, Japan.

Close-up of the textured white dial on the Seiko Presage Classic Series
Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

A Silk-Inspired Presage

The dial is where this silk-inspired Presage’s story plays out. Its pristine white finish takes inspiration from silk produced by a rare silkworm variety cultivated in Gunma Prefecture, while the intricate pattern is designed to reflect the graceful drape and texture of Tomioka silk. A pearl-like coating gives the surface a soft shimmer as it catches the light.

The rest of the watch retains the classic Presage styling. A dress watch through and through with a stainless steel case that measures 38mm across, 12.9mm thick and 43.8mm lug-to-lug, so not too delicate and not trying to dominate the wrist. The pink-gold-coloured finish gives the watch its warmth against the pale silk-inspired dial, while the dual-curved sapphire crystal and anti-reflective inner coating keep the dial front and centre.

Even the dark brown cow-leather strap takes inspiration from the story of Japanese silk, with its colour lifted from the brick façade of the Tomioka Silk Mill. It’s a small detail, but on a watch like this, it’s the little things that count.

Seiko presage hcc008j1 classic series watch 5
Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

Inside the HCC008J1

The watch runs Seiko’s automatic calibre 6R51, with manual winding, 24 jewels, a stop seconds function and a claimed 72-hour power reserve. The calibre is visible through a see-through screw caseback, which also carries the “Limited Edition” marking and individual serial number.

The watch is water-resistant to 10 bar and fitted with a three-fold clasp with a push-button release. Seiko is only producing 2,000 pieces worldwide, with serial numbers allocated at random. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Tomioka Silk Promotion Organization, which works to preserve the region’s silk culture.

The Seiko Presage HCC008J1 is priced at AUD$1,800, with its release expected in July/ August 2026.

Seiko presage hcc008j1 classic series watch 11
Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

Seiko Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series Key Specs

  • Price: AUD$1,800
  • Release: July 2026
  • Limited edition: 2,000 pieces worldwide
  • Case: Stainless steel, pink-gold-coloured finish
  • Case size: 38mm diameter, 12.9mm thickness, 43.8mm lug-to-lug
  • Movement: Seiko calibre 6R51 automatic with manual winding
  • Power reserve: Approximately 72 hours
  • Jewels: 24
  • Crystal: Dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on inner surface
  • Water resistance: 10 bar
  • Strap: Dark brown cow leather
  • Clasp: Three-fold clasp with push-button release
  • Caseback: See-through screw caseback with “Limited Edition” marking and engraved serial number
Buy Presage HCC008J1 From Seiko
Seiko Presage Tomioka Silk Edition on wrist
Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko
Seiko presage hcc008j1 classic series watch 4
Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko
Seiko presage hcc008j1 classic series watch 9
Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Balenciaga silver bracelet resembling a hose clamp with engraved logo and screw detail.
CULTURE

Balenciaga’s $1,300 Hose Clamp Is Industrial Fashion Gone Mad

Apple wallet ios27 updates 1
TECH

With iOS 27, Apple Fixes the Most Annoying Thing About Apple Wallet

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

The 40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Activewear feature image
STYLE

From Athleisure to Athluxury: 10 Best Premium Activewear Labels For Men

Qantas a350 ulr project sunrise 0028 fc and bc stills 0005
TRAVEL

Inside Qantas’s Project Sunrise ‘World’s Longest Flight’ A350-1000ULR Cabins

10 best blouson jackets for men the most underrated office workwear layer 2
STYLE

10 Best Blouson Jackets for Men: The Most Underrated Office Workwear Layer

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Mcu chronological order how to watch every marvel movie and series in the timeline
MOVIES & TV

MCU Chronological Order: How to Watch Every Marvel Movie and Series in the Timeline

Longines master collection
WATCHES

Longines’ Hot Streak Continues with the New Master Collection

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Roger federer oliver peoples r19
STYLE

The Designer Accessories Every Well-Dressed Man Should Have On His Radar

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Pitti uomo 2026 men's fashion trends
CULTURE

The Best Street Style Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026 Prove a Relaxed Fit is Still King

Bmw m concept neue klasse feature
CARS

2028 BMW M3 Details Confirmed, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Palace skateboards x nike for the three lions 0000 generative fill
STYLE

10 Best World Cup Fashion Collaborations That Are Actually Worth Your Money

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube