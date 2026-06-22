Seiko’s New $1,800 Presage Turns Japanese Silk Into a Watch Dial

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 22 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Seiko has unveiled the Presage HCC008J1, a Tomioka silk-inspired Classic Series limited edition.

The watch is priced at AUD$1,800 and limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide.

Its pearl-like white dial takes inspiration from the texture and lustre of Tomioka silk.

Inside is Seiko’s automatic calibre 6R51, with manual winding and a claimed 72-hour power reserve.

Seiko has gone back to one of the Presage line’s most dependable moves: taking traditional Japanese craft and telling a story through the dial’s design.

The new Seiko Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series is a Tomioka Silk Promotion Organization Limited Edition, priced at AUD$1,800 and limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide.

Due for release in July 2026, the watch is inspired by Tomioka silk, a premium Japanese silk produced around the Tomioka Silk Mill in Gunma Prefecture, Japan.

Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

A Silk-Inspired Presage

The dial is where this silk-inspired Presage’s story plays out. Its pristine white finish takes inspiration from silk produced by a rare silkworm variety cultivated in Gunma Prefecture, while the intricate pattern is designed to reflect the graceful drape and texture of Tomioka silk. A pearl-like coating gives the surface a soft shimmer as it catches the light.

The rest of the watch retains the classic Presage styling. A dress watch through and through with a stainless steel case that measures 38mm across, 12.9mm thick and 43.8mm lug-to-lug, so not too delicate and not trying to dominate the wrist. The pink-gold-coloured finish gives the watch its warmth against the pale silk-inspired dial, while the dual-curved sapphire crystal and anti-reflective inner coating keep the dial front and centre.

Even the dark brown cow-leather strap takes inspiration from the story of Japanese silk, with its colour lifted from the brick façade of the Tomioka Silk Mill. It’s a small detail, but on a watch like this, it’s the little things that count.

Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

Inside the HCC008J1

The watch runs Seiko’s automatic calibre 6R51, with manual winding, 24 jewels, a stop seconds function and a claimed 72-hour power reserve. The calibre is visible through a see-through screw caseback, which also carries the “Limited Edition” marking and individual serial number.

The watch is water-resistant to 10 bar and fitted with a three-fold clasp with a push-button release. Seiko is only producing 2,000 pieces worldwide, with serial numbers allocated at random. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Tomioka Silk Promotion Organization, which works to preserve the region’s silk culture.

The Seiko Presage HCC008J1 is priced at AUD$1,800, with its release expected in July/ August 2026.

Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

Seiko Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series Key Specs

Price: AUD$1,800

AUD$1,800 Release: July 2026

July 2026 Limited edition: 2,000 pieces worldwide

2,000 pieces worldwide Case: Stainless steel, pink-gold-coloured finish

Stainless steel, pink-gold-coloured finish Case size: 38mm diameter, 12.9mm thickness, 43.8mm lug-to-lug

38mm diameter, 12.9mm thickness, 43.8mm lug-to-lug Movement: Seiko calibre 6R51 automatic with manual winding

Seiko calibre 6R51 automatic with manual winding Power reserve: Approximately 72 hours

Approximately 72 hours Jewels: 24

24 Crystal: Dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on inner surface

Dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on inner surface Water resistance: 10 bar

10 bar Strap: Dark brown cow leather

Dark brown cow leather Clasp: Three-fold clasp with push-button release

Three-fold clasp with push-button release Caseback: See-through screw caseback with “Limited Edition” marking and engraved serial number

Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko

Presage HCC008J1 Classic Series | Image: Seiko