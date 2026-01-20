Home/Entertainment/Sport
New Balance Fed Square AO
SPONSOREDSPORT

New Balance’s Australian Open Celebration is a Sport Fan’s Dream Come True

In Partnership with New Balance
Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - Sponsored

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

New Balance is on a mission to ensure this year’s Australian Open is the most memorable yet, and you’re invited to join in on the excitement. Whether you’re looking to rub shoulders with a sporting superstar, test your own athletic prowess, give yourself a style upgrade, or simply enjoy a range of delicious food and beverages, New Balance is determined to ensure you take your 2026 Australian Open experience to the next level. 

Launching a two-week activation designed to share and celebrate the spirit of Australia’s most iconic sporting event, fans of tennis (and cricket – see below) will find plenty to get hyped about at this year’s tournament, and that’s before you even consider all the on-court action. 

Having been the Australian Open’s Official Performance Apparel and Footwear partner since 2024, New Balance is now taking the festivities to new heights, offering a fortnight of activities from 15 January 2026 at Melbourne’s Federation Square. Read on to discover everything you can expect from the unmissable New Balance Brand House activation. 

Coco - Cat Eyes Range. New Balance AO
Coco – Cat Eyes AO Range | Image: New Balance

Coco & Cat Eyes (17 – 21 & 26 – 27 January)

We’re all for a visit to the nail salon here at Man of Many, so we’ll certainly be making time to drop by and check out this offering from New Balance. A celebration of the release of tennis superstar Coco Gauff’s new Australian Open kit, Coco & Cat Eyes sees the sportswear powerhouse partnering with Buff Nails Studio to give fans the chance to replicate Gauff’s on-court look with her iconic cat-eye nail design. But this is sure to be popular, so make sure you book in advance either at the venue or via Buff’s social channels.

For those looking to get their hands on the aforementioned kit being worn by Gauff at this year’s tournament, it will be available to purchase from 10.30 am (AEST) on January 17 at both the Federation Square pop-up, New Balance’s online boutique, and in-store in select cities. 

Lawn Games at NB Fed Square Pop Up
Lawn Games at NB Fed Square Pop Up | Image: New Balance

Bowls & Beats

While the tennis is about to kick off, the cricket remains fresh in our minds. Following our resounding victory over England at the recent Ashes series, Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins made an appearance at New Balance Brand House on Monday, January 19. There, he was trying out a new form of bowling, as well as offering pictures and signings, all soundtracked by beats from Hope St Radio. Now, if you missed out on meeting Pat, fear not, as there are plenty of pitch-related activities available at the New Balance Federation Square activation, including, but not limited to, lawn bowls, cornhole, and Connect 4.

Jordan Thompson
Jordan Thompson | Image: New Balance

Snips & Sips, Inspired by Jordan Thompson (22 – 25 January)

There’s one hairdo that has more cultural cachet in the world of Australian sport than any other. We are, of course, talking about the mullet. Sported by countless icons over the years, a recent addition to their ranks is Jordan Thompson, and between January 23 and 25, you can have your hair cut at New Balance’s Brand House in the style of the Aussie racquet wielder. 

A partnership between New Balance and those Melburnian menswear legends Brotherwolf, the first three haircuts each day are free, so make sure you book early by heading into Fed Square. 

Supreme Coffee - New Balance Fed Square Pop Up
Supreme Coffee – New Balance Fed Square Pop Up | Image: New Balance

And More…

In addition to all of the above, over the two weeks starting January 15, there will always be something happening at New Balance’s Fed Square location.

Coffee Supreme will be serving up Melbourne’s signature beverage, and local institution Nico’s Sandwich Deli will be making the best sandwiches the city has to offer 

Plus, lawn bowls will be available throughout each day, no bookings required, as will a selection of arcade machines, waiting for you to set a new high score. 

Even if you’re unable to capture the action on the main court in person, New Balance is serving an ideal way to get in on the action this Australian Open. Swing by Fed Square to discover what the fuss is all about.

Discover New Balance Brand House at Federation Square
Nicos Food Truck - NB Fed Square Pop Up
Nicos Food Truck – NB Fed Square Pop Up | Image: New Balance
New Balance Fed Square Pop Up | Image: New Balance
New Balance Fed Square Pop Up | Image: New Balance

About Man of Many

