21 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Feeling romantic for Valentine’s Day? Our gift ideas cover everything from silky-smooth loungewear and must-have electronics to sensual fragrances, a wide selection of shoes, an abundance of skincare and haircare products, and much more to express your love to that special someone. Check out our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her and make it a day to remember.

Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Bracelet

In partnership with Bvlgari

Price: AUD$12,200

Introduce a touch of Italian luxury this Valentine’s Day by gifting her this stunning 18 kt yellow gold bracelet from Bvlgari. With its enveloping shapes creating a mesmerisingly serpentine aesthetic, the piece is an immaculately crafted work of art that reinterprets Bvlgari’s icon of endless metamorphosis with pure elegance.

More than just a piece of elite jewellery, Bvlgari’s artisans have created a magnificent example of design that’s intended to inspire the wearer to embrace change as a source of strength and self-confidence. It almost goes without saying that anyone fortunate enough to unwrap this gift on Valentine’s Day will, without a doubt, enjoy a swift boost to their self-esteem.

With over 140 years of representing the height of Italian luxury, a touch of Bvlgari is the perfect way to show that special someone just how much they mean to you this February 14th.

Rado Centrix Automatic Diamonds Watch

In partnership with Rado

Price: AUD$7,950

Swiss luxury watchmaker Rado has been on a tear through Australia as part of their Rhythm of Life campaign, which partners the brand with tennis icon Ash Barty (among other high-profile athletes). And just as Barty exudes absolute grace, power, elegance, and precision, so too does the Centrix Automatic Diamonds. This is the kind of watch that will stop your partner in her tracks, especially if she were to receive it on Valentine’s Day (hint, hint).

With its harmonious blend of artistry, luxury, durability, and performance, Rado’s timepiece is downright irresistible. Measuring 35mm in diameter, its high-tech ceramic case is crowned with a rose-gold-coloured, PVD-coated steel bezel, upon which 60 Top Wesselton VS-SI full-cut diamonds are set. The mother-of-pearl dial face is similarly adorned with 11 full-cut diamond indexes, anchored by a compact date window at 6 o’clock. The seamless interplay between colour and material is nothing short of stunning.

Like Ash Barty herself, the Centrix Automatic Diamonds counterbalances pure grace with pure power and precision. It dutifully employs curved sapphire crystal protection with an anti-reflective coating, and runs on a finely adjusted automatic R763 calibre. Peer through the exhibition caseback to behold the meticulous movement, which features a patented Nivachron hairspring and delivers a whopping 80-hour power reserve. If the lady in your life is equal parts bold and elegant, then this Swiss timepiece belongs on her wrist.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert

In partnership with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Price: Tickets from AUD$88

Gift the opportunity to experience the timeless love story of Belle and the Beast like never before this Valentine’s Day. With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performing the score to this animated classic live in concert at the spectacular Hamer Hall, you and your number one are in for a romantic night to remember.



Of course, the film will feature all the unforgettable characters and dramatic moments we all know so well. And now the much-loved, Academy Award-winning music by Alan Menken will be performed by the talented musicians of the MSO.



One of the most iconic love stories of all time, backed by the might of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra? It sounds like a guaranteed way to make the heart sing!

LEGO Bouquet of Roses

Price: from AUD$99.99

Flowers that are cheaper than a florist and don’t die? That sounds like a win-win situation for people everywhere on Valentine’s Day. Enter the LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses (10328) set that features a dozen red roses, including 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud, with long green stems for vase display, plus 4 sprigs of small white flowers. Most importantly, these roses are easy to build, so they won’t cause any unwanted verbals when you’re assembling the 822-piece set.

Dyson Airwrap Complete

Price: from AUD$849.00

Tonight, she’ll be getting ready with the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. Featuring re-imagined attachments suitable for hair shorter than chest length, the Dyson Airwrap now offers barrels to curl and wave in either direction, brushes to control and shape, and a multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways.

Le Labo Santal 33

Price: from AUD$362

But what’s that in the air? An intoxicating smell of cardamom, crackling notes of iris and violet, a spicy, leathery, musky fragrance of smoking Australian sandalwood and cedarwood wafting from the beautiful lady before you. Described as “an open fire… The soft drift of smoke… Where sensuality rises after the light has gone,” SANTAL 33 is a temptation for the senses, or in their own words: an “addictive comforting scent.”

R.M. Williams Women’s Lady Yearling Boots

Price: AUD$589

Living busy lives in the hustle and bustle of the city, after-work drinks and a candle-lit dinner at their favourite restaurant were the only romantic reprieve these two could find. She arrives, looking gorgeous as ever, but this time, she’s wearing a pair of R.M. Williams Women Lady Yearling Boots. You left them wrapped up by her bed before you left for work that morning. Their sleek, narrow profile and height-enhancing 4.5 cm block heel were the perfect addition to her work wardrobe. If she loves the Black Yearling boots so much, you might have to get her a pair in Chestnut brown.

Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch

Price: from AUD$8,000

An elegant Cartier watch is a gift that sells itself, and this one is no exception. It runs on a powerful quartz movement and comes in three sizes, featuring a steel case and a timeless Art Deco-inspired display. Luxury be thy name!

Aesop Arrival Kit

Price: from AUD$50

Travelling can take its toll on even the most seasoned explorers, and we swear by this Aesop Arrival Kit every time we go away. The brand believes there’s no better balm for the soul than a well-formulated cleanse, and we tend to agree. With four of its best-selling products to keep your hair and body looking their best, this will keep your partner’s skin glowing. Whether she’s getting ready in front of the hotel mirror or touching up mid-flight, the Aesop Arrival Kit ensures she’s well-maintained no matter where she’s travelling.

The Row Half Moon Bag Black in Leather

Price: from AUD$1,390

Superlative craftsmanship meets stunning design on the Half Moon Bag from The Row. It’s unique and ergonomic shape immediately grabs your attention while the calfskin leather exterior and suede lining drive home its unmistakable allure. She will absolutely love this bag, and who could blame her?

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Luscious Lip Slick

Price: from AUD$134

This award-winning beauty kit will give her fuller, luscious lips, complete with a sensual pout. Each one includes a Lip Cheat liner pencil, Matte Revolution lipstick in a nude pink shade, and Lip Lustre gloss in a nude pink shade. Add a signature gift box during checkout, and the brand will pack everything together for an impeccable presentation.

Ray-Ban Gina Hex Round Sunglasses

Price: from AUD$247

With their round frames, moulded nose pads, and dark-tinted lenses, Ray-Ban’s Gina Hex Sunnies offer effortless style and ergonomics in equal measure. This brand comes backed by over 80 years of iconic history so buy with confidence for either yourself or a loved one.

The Ritual Incense Starter Bundle

Price: from AUD$118

Burning incense is a ritual for mind and body alike, and this starter bundle will send you down the right path. It offers your choice of a handmade ceramic holder along with your choice of signature scent. May your senses be awakened in style!

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Rosé NV

Price: from AUD$129.99

You can never go wrong with classic Moët & Chandon bubbly, and this one has an extra special touch of distinction. It goes by the name of Ice Impérial Rosé and represents the first—and only—rosé champagne meant to be served on ice. Combine that with a vibrant flavour profile and luxurious bottle design, and this one’s a no-brainer!

Hermetica Flowers Red Roses

Price: from AUD$200

Red roses have been guaranteed to please for ages and who are we (or you) to reinvent the wheel? Quality matters and so does presentation, which is why we’ve included this vibrant bouquet on our list. Presented by Hermetica Flowers, it artistically displays 12 eye-popping red roses in the florist’s signature wrapping or a premium vase. Here’s to the timeless art of romantic tradition.

18k Gold Vermeil Connection Hoops

Price: from AUD$179

These stylish hoop earrings take inspiration from padlock keepsakes and come forged from 18k gold vermeil (they’re also available in sterling silver). The gold colour cultivates pure elegance while cubic zirconias in a pavé setting drive home their visual allure. Symbolically, they represent the strength and beauty of enduring relationships. Can someone say ‘perfect Valentine’s Day gift?’

Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser

Price: from AUD$72

It might not scream romance, but this daily moisturiser will prove itself far more useful than flowers or chocolate. Chock-full of vegan peptides, amino acids, and other high-quality ingredients, it works on most skin types across virtually every age group. Use as directed to tackle dryness and wrinkles while boosting hydration and elasticity for smoother, stronger skin.

Elie Saab La Parfum Lumiere Eau de Parfum

Price: from AUD$192

This Eau de Parfum (EDP) from iconic designer Elie Saab is often described as a haute couture dress in fragrance form. It opens on bright and zesty notes of mandarin essence and tropical ylang-ylang before settling into a floral and woody accord. Your loved one is as radiant as a Mediterranean sunrise and now she’ll have a scent to match.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Price: from AUD$150 (15ml, as pictured)

Augustinus Bader’s award-winning moisturiser ‘The Rich Cream’ uses beneficial nutrients and all-natural, sustainably sourced ingredients to deliver healthy hydration and promote cellular renewal for all skin types. This a particularly expensive gift, but one she’ll most certainly use and appreciate.

Capri Dolce Vita

Price: from AUD$185

Located in Italy, the island of Capri remains well-known for its breathtaking beauty and vital history. Booking a trip can be a tad expensive so allow us to present the next best thing: this collectible hardcover book replete with sweeping photography and brilliant insight. Okay, maybe it’s not the next best thing but you get the idea.

Black Blaze Seaweed Pillar Candle

Price: from AUD$19

This distinctive candle takes design cues from the natural shape and curvature of seaweed, giving it a palpable aesthetic edge. Each one burns for approximately five hours and doubles as a romantic decor booster. Indeed, a woman never argues with a little candlelight.

