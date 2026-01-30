20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for men are personalised, thoughtful, and exactly what your man ordered. While the romance and passion of the big day can often focus the spotlight exclusively on the ladies, we’re here to help you find a more direct route to your man’s heart. Using our gift guide as a trusty resource, you’ll find an assortment of stylish wardrobe additions, cracking fragrances, skincare, everyday essentials like wallets, and plenty of top-tier whiskies. Show him how much you love him this Valentine’s Day with these recommendations from the Man of Many editors.

Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Automatic Chronograph | Image: Rado

Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Automatic Chronograph

In partnership with Rado

Price: AUD$10,450

Rado’s Captain Cook collection exists at the crossroads between timeless design, robust construction, and powerful performance. Thanks to recent feats of modern engineering, this iconic watch has entered a brand-new era. So goes the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Automatic Chronograph and its precision-forged 43mm monobloc case of matt black high-tech ceramic, expertly counterbalanced by rose-gold and white colour, along with a subtle blast of red at the tip of the seconds hand.

The Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Automatic Chronograph is every bit as resilient as it appears, and that’s not to mention the striking aesthetic. With the use of box-shaped sapphire crystal – forged at over 2,000°C and treated with anti-reflective coating on both sides – comes exceptional clarity and scratch-resistance. Similarly superb is the self-winding Calibre R801 chronograph, which features an antimagnetic Nivachron hairspring and delivers a 59-hour power reserve. Behold the chronograph movement in its glorious complexity through the exhibition caseback window.



If the man in your life loves watches and loves adventure, then he’ll love Rado’s latest Captain Cook. It straddles sportiness and refinement to perfection, offering water-resistance to a full 30 bar in the process. From dinner parties to deep ocean dives, there’s simply no place where this piece doesn’t pop.

Art of the Score: James Horner | Image: MSO

Art of the Score: James Horner

Price: Tickets form AUD$93

The perfect Valentine’s Day gift for any film buffs out there, this unmissable event sees the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra pay tribute to legendary Hollywood composer James Horner, the man responsible for some of the most unforgettable music ever to grace a movie theatre.



With a program that includes selections and suites from the likes of Avatar, Titanic, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Apollo 13, Aliens, The Rocketeer, Braveheart and many more, all brought to rousing new life courtesy of Melbourne’s most talented musicians, it’s the kind of night that won’t soon be forgotten and a sure-fire way to secure some precious brownie points this Valentine’s Day.

Penhaligon’s The Inimitable William Penhaligon | Image: Penhaligon’s

Penhaligon’s The Inimitable William Penhaligon

Price: from AUD$520

The legend of British perfumer William Henry Penhaligon lives on through his namesake brand and this one-of-a-kind eau de parfum. Every bit as distinct as the bottle in which it comes, the fragrance opens on notes of fresh bergamot before settling into a warm, woody base. Inimitable, indeed.

Relwen Windzip Jacket | Image: Huckberry

Relwen Windzip Jacket

Price: from USD$268

Some men love nothing more than a single garment that checks as many boxes as possible so they can just grab it and go. Relwen’s Winzip Jacket is that garment. With its waterproof exterior and 60-gram down-alternative filling, the lightweight outerwear is perfect for outdoor adventures during every season. There’s even some spandex mixed into the fabric blend so as to offer the ideal touch of stretch. Your only complaint will be that he wears it too often.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100

Price: from AUD $2,750

For the best in modern audio gear, look no further than high-end electronics titan Bang & Olufsen. The brand’s Beoplay H100 is a masterpiece of both design and performance. Stylish, ergonomic, and expertly engineered, these wireless headphones offer immersive sonics, advanced noise cancellation, spatial audio, and other goodies for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Accept no substitutes.

Gozney Dome (Gen 2) | Image: Gozney

Gozney Dome

Price: from AUD $2,999

This outdoor oven might be on the pricey side, but it’s an investment that pays off now and for years to come. A professional-grade powerhouse, it uses propane and wood to roast, smoke, steam or bake all kinds of delicious fare (including 16″ pizzas, naturally). It comes backed by a 5-year warranty and thousands of ecstatic reviews, so buy with confidence and get cooking.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Spring Refresh | Image: Stanley

Stanley The Quencher H2.0

Price: from AUD$80

Sometimes, it’s a simple, affordable, and practical gift that gets the job done on Valentine’s Day, and there’s nothing better than an upgrade. The Stanley The Quencher H2.0 is the best value-for-money water bottle that we’ve ever tested. It’s been refined over the years to the point that you can throw out all others (except the YETI) and replace them with a Stanley. The 40oz capacity is the perfect amount for a man who’s happy to carry it around with him all day, and the double-wall vacuum insulation ensures the liquid inside stays cool throughout the day. The hardest choice is deciding what colour to buy.

LEGO Porsche 911 (#10295) | Image: LEGO

LEGO Porsche 911

Price: from AUD$259.99

You probably can’t afford to purchase your partner a vintage Porsche 911 for Valentine’s Day, but you can fulfil most of their dreams by getting them the next best thing and telling them to build it themselves. This LEGO Porsche 911 is typically hard to find, but the brand is bringing it back just in time for the gifting season. It’s 35cm in length, and made from 1,458 pieces, so it’s also a win-win situation for those folks out there simply looking for a cheap way to get their partner out of their hair for a few minutes.

Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80 20th Anniversary ref. T006.407.11.033.03 l Image: Tissot

Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80 20th Anniversary

Price: AU$1,220

Luxury watchmaker Tissot introduced the mighty Le Locle two decades ago, naming it after the Swiss city in which they were founded. That very same model was reimagined on its 20th birthday as an ode to its distinguished legacy, as well as the innovative legacy of its creator. Flanked by a stunning silver dial with a case made from durable 316L stainless steel, the Le Locle 20th Anniversary displays its Powermatic 80 movement through an exhibition case back window. The automatic movement is every bit as powerful as it sounds, offering an impressive power reserve of up to 80 hours. Surprisingly, for a dress watch, the Le Locle is water-resistant up to 100 feet and brilliantly versatile, staying the course and turning heads across a slew of modern terrains.

Oliver Cabell Low 1 in White | Image: Oliver Cabell

Oliver Cabell Low 1 in White

Price: from USD$179.99 (approx. AUD$268)

Minimalist footwear brand Oliver Cabell takes a superlative approach to material, design, comfort, style, and value. This brilliant silhouette originates from their signature Low 1 range and is dressed in all-white, featuring premium calfskin leather uppers, rubber outsoles, and cotton laces. Call it Italian craftsmanship done perfectly and a versatile addition to any contemporary wardrobe.

Bellroy Classic Set | Image: Bellroy

Bellroy Classic Set

Price: from AUD$169

We can’t stop tooting Bellroy’s horn because this Australian-based brand from Bells Beach and Fitzroy is creating some of the best and most affordable leather goods for men on the market. The brand’s leather, sourced from gold-rated Leather Working Group tanneries, is soft to the touch and ages gracefully, remaining alongside you every day. We’ve selected a value bundle called the ‘Bellroy Classic Set’ for our Valentine’s Day gift guide as it offers two of our favourite pieces in one. You’re getting the legendary ‘Hide & Seek’ wallet (AUD$129) and the ‘Key Cover Plus’ (AUD$79) for AUD$169, and that sounds like a worthy deal.

The Hide & Seek Wallet provides ample space for your essentials and features hidden compartments (hence the name), while the Key Cover Plus serves as a compact luxury home for your keys, complete with a magnetic closure. Choose from several colour options and discover what most Aussies already know: this brand rules.

Anker Prime 20K Powerbank | Image: Anker

Anker Prime 20K Powerbank

Price: from AUD$229.95

For weekend getaways and other adventures, Anker’s Power Bank has you and your gadgets covered. Thanks to its compact size, the power station is small enough to fit into your bag and easy to transport. Features include two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a smart digital display that relays vital information such as remaining battery capacity. It’s also a terrific backup during power outages and domestic emergencies. Don’t leave home—or stay home—without one.

Stubble & Co The Roll Top 20L | Image: Stubble & Co

Stubble & Co The Roll Top 20L

Price: from AUD$295

This bestselling bag from Stubble & Co. was purposefully designed for proactive men. It’s forged from an ultra-sturdy and waterproof material and equipped with various upgraded features, including an airflow back panel, luggage sleeve (compatible with wheeled luggage), bottle pockets, and dedicated 16″ laptop compartment. For work, play, travel, or all of the above at the same time, this one is nothing short of essential.

Liquor Loot Explorer Whisky Membership | Image: Liquor Loot

Liquor Loot Explorer Whisky Membership

Price (subscription): from AUD$64 per month (free shipping) for 3 x 60ml (2 serves per bottle)

Liquor Loot’s Explorer Whisky Membership brings the epic and exciting world of modern whisky straight to your doorstep. In addition to monthly tasting kits, each flexible subscription includes members-only bottle discounts and other exclusive benefits. Whether you sign up for one month or a whole year, you’re in for some diverse and delicious sipping.

Waterford Marquis Markham Decanter Set | Image: Waterford

Waterford Marquis Markham Decanter Set

Price: from AUD$599

If you’re spending AUD$160 on a bottle of Scotch, there’s only one way to drink it. It must be stored in a Waterford Crystal decanter (750ml) and tasted from a matching glass (250ml). This is exactly how you always imagined yourself consuming a bottle of whisky, and it’s not only what you want, but what you deserve.

Miansai Olympus Signet Ring | Image: Miansai

Miansai Olympus Signet Ring

Price: from AUD$290

Luxury jeweller, Miansai, has crafted this sleek ring of sterling silver with polished rhodium plating and a head of black enamel. On the underside, an etched logo in cursive is a neat touch that’s for your eyes only. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, this minimalist masterpiece is the perfect piece of jewellery for men who prefer a subtle touch.

Benriach ‘The Twelve’ 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky | Image: Benriach

Benriach ‘The Twelve’ 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Price: from AUD$109.99

Speyside distillery Benriach has mastered the art of single malt whisky and this quintessential statement is here to prove it. Three-cask matured for at least 12 years in sherry casks, bourbon barrels, and port casks, it’s then expertly blended to create a sherry-rich and ultra-smooth flavour profile. From each sip comes an exquisite balance of notes, featuring baked fruit, maple honey, and cocoa, with lingering grape accents and a spiced mocha finish. Yum.

Winner of Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Benriach The Twelve was awarded a remarkable 95 points at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge that same year. To taste this premium (but reasonably affordable) single malt for yourself is to quickly see what all the fuss is about. Crafted with absolute expertise, it rolls over the palate in meticulous layers and leaves a spicy, sherried impression in its wake. Snag a bottle for your loved one this Valentine’s Day and make sure they share a dram or two—it’s what the holiday is all about.

R.M. Williams The Signature Briefcase | Image: R.M. Williams

R.M. Williams Farrier Signature Briefcase

Price: from AUD$599.00

If you thought their boots were impressive, wait until you see R.M. Williams’ Farrier signature briefcase. Championing the brand’s penchant for high-quality, genuine leather, this briefcase is a masterclass in style and sophistication. It harnesses every bit of the brand’s pedigree, featuring genuine tumbled grain leather, a 100% recycled water-resistant cotton lining, dark bronze hardware, an adjustable cross-body strap, and a fully protected laptop compartment. We can only imagine the look on your face when your man comes home before your Valentine’s Day date with this over his shoulder. Take your pick of two colours: Whiskey and Black.

Blundstone #500 Chelsea Boots | Image: Blundstone

Blundstone #500 Chelsea Boots

Price: from AUD$244.95

The mighty Blundstone #500 Chelsea Boots combine optimal construction with supreme wearability and a generous dose of head-turning style. Each pair is crafted from genuine leather and presented in the handsome colour of stout brown, featuring rounded toes, branded pull-tabs, shock-resistant rubber outsoles, and other subtle touches. This is love at first sight for any well-dressed gentleman, making it a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

Barbeques Galore Ziggy Elite Twin Grill LPG BBQ On Cart l Barbeques Galore

Barbeques Galore Ziggy Elite Twin Grill LPG BBQ On Cart

Price: AUD$998

The gift of better grilling is one that no man would refuse, and the new Ziggy Elite checks all the right boxes. It builds on the strengths of its little brother—the bestselling Ziggy Classic with a wealth of performance enhancements and an all-new contemporary design. Upgraded features include an innovative adjustable-height Precision Grill System and Active Precision Power Burners, which deliver not only up to 25% more heat but also improved heat distribution.

Aiming for the top shelf of flexibility, the Ziggy Elite allows users to switch between various cooking configurations—from searing to grilling to roasting—with absolute ease. Thanks to clever height-adjustable Cooking Grills, food can be cooked at high sear or low flare. The unit can be adjusted to two different heights, unlocking new dimensions of grilling and temperature control in the process. The burners are also removable for effortless cleaning, which is a welcome feature.

This is everything a hungry man could ask for, and it’s backed by a 10-year warranty. Get one in Chilli Red this Valentine’s Day for a gift we don’t think he wants, we know he wants.