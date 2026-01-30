Home/Entertainment/Sport
Nine 2026 winter olympics
SPORT

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Winter Olympics aren’t going to be the easiest watch for Australians this year. With Milano Cortina 2026 unfolding across Europe, much of the action will take place while we’re all asleep or at work.

Events will overlap, finals will land at odd hours, and unless the coverage is set up properly, it’s easy to lose track. That’s the problem that broadcast rights-holders the Nine Network is trying to solve with its approach to these Games.

Predazzo ski jumping winter olympics 2026
Predazzo Ski Slope | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Australians can watch the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 across 9Now and Stan Sport, alongside Nine’s free-to-air coverage. Three platforms, three different ways to watch the Games.

Coverage begins on 4 February with the Let The Games Begin! preview show, before the Opening Ceremony on 7 February (AEDT) signals the start of 16 days of competition. Here’s how to watch:

Nine (free-to-air) is where most people will end up by default. It’s the easiest way to catch the big moments, with live, free coverage across 9HD and 9GemHD, focusing on Australian athletes, major medal moments, and the events most likely to cut through for casual viewers.

9Now is the practical option. Each morning, it becomes the go-to for overnight highlights, Australian results, and daily recap viewing. Viewers can catch short-form highlights, 9Now Stories, or sit down with Milan Encore, a daily highlights show produced by the Wide World of Sports team that rounds up each day’s action.

Stan Sport is the most complete option. Every sport. Every feed. Every medal event. Live and on demand, with every medal moment available in 4K Ultra HD.

Coverage spans all 16 disciplines and 116 events, with 15 dedicated sport channels, plus two feature and news channels delivering rolling updates, analysis, and highlights. Stan Sport will also simulcast Nine’s free-to-air coverage alongside its dedicated feeds.

For viewers who want deeper context, Stan Sport will again offer international broadcast feeds, including Eurosport’s Italian channels, UK coverage via Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sky New Zealand. It’s the place for full-length replays, multi-feed viewing, and a more global take on the Games.

Key Dates

  • Let The Games Begin: Wednesday 4 February 2026
  • Opening Ceremony: Saturday 7 February 2026 (Friday 6 February in Italy)
  • Closing Ceremony: Monday 23 February 2026 (Sunday 22 February in Italy)
  • Paralympic Winter Games: 6–15 March 2026
Scotty james beijing winter olympics 2022
Scotty James at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

How Nine is Covering the Winter Olympics

Milano Cortina 2026 will be the biggest Winter Olympics on record, and Nine will be on the ground throughout.

The network’s Winter Olympic coverage will be anchored out of Livigno, an alpine village that will host a large share of Australia’s events. It’s where Nine’s Wide World of Sports hub will be based, supported by more than 200 producers, directors, camera operators, editors, and technical staff working across Italy and Australia.

On screen, Nine is leaning heavily on people who’ve been there before. Its expert lineup includes Australian Winter Olympic gold medalists Torah Bright, Lydia Lassila, and Steven Bradbury, alongside Olympians Britt Cox, Steph Prem (Hickey), and Jono Brauer.

The wider commentary team covers snowboarding, alpine skiing, and freestyle disciplines, with specialist callers across events like halfpipe, big air, slopestyle, downhill, and slalom. The full hosting and commentary lineup will be finalised closer to the Games.

Back home, Nine’s North Sydney studio will again use the augmented reality elements that were first rolled out during Paris 2024, which reached 19.5 million Australians over a two-week period.

Nine will also remain the exclusive Australian broadcaster of the Paralympic Winter Games, running from 6–15 March 2026, with live and on-demand coverage across its platforms.

Winter olympics 2026 australia team
The Australian Winter Olympic Team welcomed in Italy | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Aussies to watch out for at the Winter Olympics

Australia is expected to send more than 50 athletes to Milano Cortina, spread across 11 disciplines, following its most successful Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022. The team will be led by Chef de Mission and former Olympic gold medalist Alisa Camplin.

And while Australians will always have a soft spot for a Bradbury-style moment, there are genuine medal chances across multiple sports this time around, giving casual viewers more reason to check in than novelty alone.

Among those medal chances are Jakara Anthony, who is looking for back-to-back gold in the moguls after his success in Beijing. Alongside Anthony are geniune medal chances are Charlotte Wilson, also in the moguls, Laura Peel and Danielle Scott in the aerial skiing, and Scotty James in the snowboard halfpipe. And of course, all eyes will be on Australia’s youngest competitor, 15-year-old freeskier Indra Brown.

For Australians, winter sport will probably always feel a little distant. We’re a country more familiar with heatwaves, bushfires, and watching sport in thongs than icy mornings in the Alps.

Nine isn’t trying to fight that. Its Winter Olympics coverage is built to sit comfortably in the background. Easy to find. Easy to follow. There for all the big moments. You don’t need to plan your life around the Games. You just need them to be on when you feel like watching.

Winter olympics 2026 australia uniform
The Australian Winter Olympic Team uniform | Image: Australian Olympic Committee
Learn more at Stan Sport

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Side of a pair of feet wearing black boots
SNEAKERS & SHOES

10 Best Australian Boots Brands to Give You a Leg Up

Masters of the universe 1
MOVIES & TV

First Look: Masters of the Universe Trailer Goes All In on He-Man Nostalgia

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Peter Claffey as 'Dunk' and Dexter Sol Ansell as 'Egg' in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
MOVIES & TV

Is ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Worth Watching? The Reviews Are In

Apple airtag 2nd generation feature
TECH

5 Reasons to Upgrade to Apple AirTag 2

Jannick sinner
SPORT

2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Xbox developer direct 8
GAMING

Everything Announced at Xbox Developer Direct 2026

Star wars maul shadow lord 4
MOVIES & TV

We’ve Finally got a First Look at ‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Daniel Craig holding a gun
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

V8 toyota supra 5
CARS

V8-Powered Toyota GR Supra Revealed Before 2026 Supercars Debut

Best whiskies over $200
DRINKS

5 Whiskies Over $200 that are Actually Worth Splurging On