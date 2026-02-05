9 Aussies to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 6 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Australia will send its strongest Winter Olympics team ever to Milano Cortina. But most viewers won’t follow every event or track 16 days of competition end to end. They’ll follow people.

These are the Australians most likely to matter. Some are genuine medal chances. Others are the type who tend to still be around when medals are decided. All of them are worth knowing before the Games begin.

We’ve also broken down how Winter Olympics coverage works across platforms, making it easier to dip in when it matters.

Jakara Anthony | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Jakara Anthony — Moguls

If Australia wins gold in Milan, this is where it’ will’s most likely to happen. Anthony has been the most dominant mogul skier of the current Olympic cycle and is one of the few athletes who doesn’t count on the mistakes of others to secure victory. She qualifies cleanly, builds speed through the course, and rarely leaves herself work to do in finals.

She arrives in Milan as the defending Olympic champion after controlling the Beijing 2022 final rather than sneaking through it. Since then, she has stayed at the top of the sport, stacking World Cup wins and podiums that underline her status as Australia’s best medal prospect.

First Event: Women’s Moguls Qualification 1 – Wednesday, February 11 at 12.15am AEDT

Scotty James | Image: Australian Olympic Committee



Scotty James — Snowboard halfpipe

James remains Australia’s headline winter athlete and a serious podium threat in halfpipe. He has the technical difficulty to match anyone in the field and the experience to stay composed once qualification turns into elimination. When finals roll around, he usually lifts rather than fades.

He arrives in Milan fresh off a fifth straight X Games gold, a run that puts him level with Shaun White for the most snowboard gold medals in X Games history. That form, combined with his silver medal at Beijing 2022, underlines both his longevity and his ability to peak on the biggest stages. James now turns his attention to Milano Cortina, where he’ll be chasing a rare milestone: becoming the first Australian winter athlete to win three Olympic medals.

First Event: Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification – Thursday, February 12 at 5.30am AEDT

Laura Peel | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Laura Peel — Aerials

In aerials, execution matters more than flair, and Peel is one of the cleanest jumpers Australia has. When she hits her take-off and landing zones, she’s difficult to separate from the very top of the field.

She won bronze at Beijing 2022 and arrives in Milan off a sharp return to form, having claimed her first World Cup gold of 2026 in Lac-Beauport, the 15th victory of her career. With finals decided in a handful of jumps, Peel’s ability to reset quickly and deliver under pressure keeps her firmly in the medal conversation.

First Event: Women’s Aerials Qualifications – Tuesday, February 17 at 8.45pm AEDT

Tess Coady | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Tess Coady — Slopestyle and Big Air

Coady’s edge is reliability. In disciplines where small mistakes carry heavy penalties, she tends to deliver clean runs that keep her in the conversation deep into competition. She doesn’t rely on surprise tricks or risky lines to stay relevant.

She finished fourth in slopestyle at Beijing 2022, missing the podium by a narrow margin. Since then, she has continued to post strong results internationally. With favourable conditions and a solid final run, she remains firmly in the mix.

First Event: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification – Monday, February 9 at 5.30am AEDT

Britt Cox | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Britt Cox — Moguls

Cox brings a steadier, more methodical presence to Australia’s moguls campaign. She is technically sound, rarely exits early, and usually keeps herself alive through qualification and into finals.

She reached the final stages of competition at Beijing 2022 and has stayed competitive on the international circuit since. While Anthony attracts most of the attention, Cox remains a genuine podium outsider who often benefits when courses get tougher late in competition.

First Event: Women’s Moguls Qualification 1 – Wednesday, February 11 at 12.15am AEDT

Matt Graham | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Matt Graham — Ski cross

Ski cross rarely rewards perfection. It rewards awareness, positioning, and the ability to survive contact. Graham is built for that kind of racing.

He won silver at PyeongChang 2018 and followed it with bronze at Beijing 2022, a rare level of Olympic consistency in a discipline defined by unpredictability. If the racing becomes physical or messy, Graham is one of Australia’s strongest bets to still be standing.

First Event: Men’s Ski Cross – Time to be confirmed

Adam Lambert | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Dark horses worth knowing

These aren’t the names most Australians will circle in advance. But Winter Olympics have a habit of reshaping expectations once competition begins.

Adam Lambert — Snowboard cross

Lambert has steadily climbed the snowboard cross ranks and already claimed World Cup medals this season, including a bronze in Cervinia. Snowboard cross is unpredictable by nature, and Lambert’s tactical racing style and strong season form make him one to watch if races unfold messily.

First Event: Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Runs – Thursday, February 12 at 8pm AEDT

Indra Brown | Image: Australian Olympic Committee

Indra Brown — Freeski halfpipe

Brown is one of the youngest athletes on the Australian team and already one of the most interesting. She’s shown she belongs at the top level, picking up recent World Cup success and proving she can handle finals pressure against more established names.

Halfpipe tends to reward athletes who aren’t afraid to push their runs, and Brown has the mix of confidence and technical range to disrupt the expected order if conditions line up. She’s not a favourite, but she’s well placed to turn heads.

First Event: Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification – Friday, February 20 at 5.30am AEDT

Mia Clift | Image: Australian Olympic Committee



Mia Clift — Freeski halfpipe

Clift is part of Australia’s next wave in snowboard cross and arrives in Milan with World Cup podium form behind her. She’s steadily moved up the ranks and looks increasingly comfortable once racing gets physical.

Snowboard cross rarely runs to script, and Clift’s ability to stay upright and make smart decisions in traffic gives her a genuine chance to progress deep into competition if races open up.

First Event: Women’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Runs – Friday, February 13 at 8pm AEDT

What to expect as an Australian viewer

Australia isn’t heading into the Winter Olympics expecting domination. That’s never been the point. What has changed is that there are now enough Australians worth following that the Games no longer feel distant or novelty-driven.

You don’t need to understand every discipline or watch every heat to enjoy this Olympics. You just need a few names, a few events, and a few moments that give you a reason to look up from the couch. Our athletes offer exactly that. And if recent Winter Games are anything to go by, one or two of them will likely give Australia a moment it remembers long after the snow melts.