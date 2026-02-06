IWC’s Limited-Edition George Russell Pilot’s Watches are the Pinnacle of F1 Cool

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 6 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Some people have all the luck. Take George Russell, for example. He’s handsome, talented, a world-famous Formula One driver, and now has a new pair of enviably cool limited-edition IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watches to his name: the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 George Russell (AUD$19,000) and Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 George Russell (AUD$14,000).

The maison’s creative team developed the releases in close collaboration with the British winner of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, bringing his racing helmet’s signature shade of blue into the mix and including engravings of his “63” starting number on the watches’ titanium casebacks. The result is a pair of timepieces that just exude an icy cool.

Both are constructed using black zirconium oxide ceramic, a high-performance material that offers reduced weight and elevated resistance to fractures and corrosion. The stark contrast between the black cases (paired with black dials) and the bright rubber straps, hands, and markers makes these watches real head-turners. Unsurprisingly, the effect is much like IWC’s Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team” and Pilot’s Watch Mark XX Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team, only even more striking due to the use of that handsome ceramic.

IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 George Russell Key Specs

Reference: IW389411

Case Diameter: 41.9 mm

Case Thickness: 15.5 mm

Case Material: Black zirconium oxide ceramic

Dial: Black

Caseback: Titanium with "63" engraving

Strap: Rubber

Movement: Automatic Calibre 69380

Frequency: 28,800 vph

Power Reserve: 46 hours

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Edition: Limited to 1063 pieces

Price: AUD$19,000

IWC Pilot's Watch Automatic 41 George Russell Key Specs

Reference: IW328107

Case Diameter: 41 mm

Case Thickness: 11.4 mm

Case Material: Black zirconium oxide ceramic

Dial: Black

Caseback: Titanium with "63" engraving

Strap: Rubber

Movement: Automatic Calibre 32112

Frequency: 28,800 vph

Power Reserve: 120 hours

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Edition: Limited to 1063 pieces

Price: AUD$14,000

Case and Dial

Russell’s chronograph and automatic models boast 41.9-millimetre and 41-millimetre cases, respectively, both made from the aforementioned black zirconium oxide ceramic and paired with a crown and pushers made of Ceratanium. This is an IWC-developed material that the maison claims offers the lightness of titanium with a hardness and scratch-resistance reminiscent of ceramic.

Black dials are deployed on each, providing a foundation to deliver excellent legibility courtesy of the indices, numerals, and hands, all of which are filled with Super-LumiNova, again using Russell’s favourite hue.

Movement

The chronograph is powered by the IWC-manufactured 69380 calibre, which offers a power reserve of 46 hours, while the automatic watch is packing another IWC-manufactured calibre: the 32112. It features a double-pawl winding system that provides a 120-hour power reserve.

Both are reliable, high-end, contemporary movements that should provide all the accuracy you need. Few of us need the kind of exacting time measurement Russell does, so if these watches are good enough for him, then they’ll almost certainly exceed your standards, no matter how high you might think they are.

Availability and Price

Each of these new watches is limited to 1063 pieces and is available for purchase now. As mentioned, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 George Russell will set you back AUD$19,000, and you can expect to hand over AUD$14,000 for the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 George Russell. Discover more via the IWC Schaffhausen website below.