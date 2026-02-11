778 x 150
The grange golf club adelaide
SPORT

How Much Does It Cost to Play Golf at The Grange Golf Club?

For a club that’s hosted LIV Golf and ended up all over the global golf calendar, The Grange can feel a bit intimidating from the outside. Big crowds, big names, pristine fairways. You’d be forgiven for assuming it’s eye-wateringly expensive.

It isn’t. Once you strip it back, pricing at The Grange is pretty straightforward. If you know how access works, it’s actually one of Adelaide’s more approachable top-tier golf options.

The grange golf club adelaide 4
Image: The Grange Golf Club

Social Green Fees

For a championship venue, the day-to-day green fees are refreshingly sensible.

18 Holes

  • Monday to Friday: $40
  • Saturday to Sunday: $45

9 Holes

  • Monday to Friday: $25
  • Saturday to Sunday: $27.50

Members’ Guest Rates

If you’re playing with a member, things get cheaper again.

  • 18 holes (Mon–Fri): $30
  • 18 holes (Sat–Sun): $35
  • 9 holes (Mon–Fri): $22.50
  • 9 holes (Sat–Sun): $25

Student Rates (valid student card required)

  • 18 holes (Mon–Fri): $27.50
  • 18 holes (Sat–Sun): $30

Junior Rates (Under 18)

  • 9 or 18 holes: $12.50
Play Golf at The Grange
The grange golf club adelaide 5
Image: The Grange Golf Club

Competition Fees

Competition golf is open to visitors, which isn’t always a given at clubs of this level.

  • All competition fees: $20
  • Competition format: Medley Stableford
  • Competition days: Tuesday to Sunday
  • Tee times: 7am to 12 noon
  • Visitor competition bookings: Available up to 7 days in advance
Play the LIV Golf Championship Course

Golf Club Hire

If you’re travelling or just don’t want to lug your clubs around, hire is available.

Titleist Full Set

  • 18 holes: $30
  • 9 holes: $20

Golf Cart Hire

Members

  • 18 holes: $30
  • 9 holes: $20

Non-members

  • 18 holes: $40
  • 9 holes: $25

Corporate and Group Golf

Corporate days and social group bookings are available.

  • For enquiries, call the club directly
  • Pricing varies depending on numbers, course access, and inclusions
The grange golf club adelaide 1
Image: The Grange Golf Club

The Club and Courses

The Grange Golf Club hosts LIV Golf Adelaide, which has been named World’s Best Golf Event of the Year three years running. Tournament play uses a composite layout, but day-to-day golf is split across two full championship courses.

East Course

The East Course was completely redeveloped in 2012 by Greg Norman Golf Course Design. The front nine is flatter and more forgiving, before the back nine tightens things up. Off the tee, you’re often choosing how aggressive you want to be, with bunkers and native areas punishing half-committed lines. The greens sit naturally in the landscape and reward a tidy approach.

West Course

The West Course dates back to 1927 and was redesigned in 2007 by Mike Clayton Golf Designs. It’s more traditional in feel, with wider fairways, big pines lining the holes, and sandy waste areas defining the rough. Position off the tee matters here, especially if you want a clean look into the greens.

The grange golf club adelaide 2
Image: The Grange Golf Club

Practice and Club Facilities

Practice facilities are extensive. There’s a driving range, practice nets, three putting greens, and a pitching and chipping area. A PGA coaching team is on hand for lessons, fittings, and game improvement using modern tech.

The Golf Shop covers the practical stuff: club and cart hire, buggy storage, locker hire, and custom fitting. The clubhouse does food and wine without the fuss, and regular events like twilight golf, reciprocal days, and wine dinners keep the place social without feeling forced.

Booking Rules and Conditions

A few practical things to know before you book.

  • Interstate and international visitors are welcome
  • Advance bookings are required
  • Visitor bookings are restricted from late December to early March
  • Smart casual golf attire required
  • Two championship 18-hole courses available (East and West)

The short version is this: despite the attention and the TV coverage, The Grange hasn’t disappeared behind outrageous pricing. The costs are clear, the access rules are defined, and if you plan ahead, it’s still very doable. Premium golf, without the premium nonsense.

The grange golf club adelaide 6

