Your Complete Guide to LIV Golf Adelaide 2026
Dust off the collared shirt and slap on a pair of crisp white socks, golf’s most elite players are about to descend on Adelaide. LIV Golf Adelaide returns from 12 to 15 February 2026, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about stops on the global calendar. Fifty-four holes spread across four days, the tournament continues to blur the lines between elite sport and festival spectacle, and it’s now doing so with expectations firmly set.
All 13 LIV teams are in town, with Ripper GC rolling out an Aussie core of Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman, plus new recruit Elvis Smylie. As Smylie put it, Adelaide is “a moment on the Australian sports calendar, with fandom at an all-time high”, and a chance “to show the world what Aussie golf is all about.”
And this year, it’s not “54 holes and done.” LIV has officially moved to a 72-hole (four-round) format for 2026, which gives the weekend more room to swing
Ripper GC won the inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide event in 2024, which means this year isn’t just a home crowd party. In 2026, they’ll be defending local bragging rights against international powerhouses in Crushers GC, Legion XIII, 4Aces GC and Smash GC.
It’s not all golf, either. In 2026, LIV Golf continues its 360-degree approach, offering fans a one-stop shop for sport, live music and large-scale fan experiences. Over the four days, guests can expect headline performances, hospitality activations, and the kind of festival infrastructure that has helped set Adelaide apart from every other stop on the LIV calendar.
A Pro-Am event will again take place on Thursday, 12 February, ahead of the official tournament start. Entrants play all 18 holes at The Grange alongside a LIV Golf professional, before wrapping up the day with food, drinks and a premium gift. Players can enter as a group or be paired individually.
LIV Golf Adelaide 2026
- Event: LIV Golf Adelaide 2026
- Dates: 12–15 February 2026
- Course: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide
- Location: White Sands Drive, Grange, South Australia
Where is LIV Golf Adelaide 2026?
In 2026, LIV Golf Adelaide returns to The Grange Golf Club in South Australia, a venue marking its 100th anniversary this year after opening in 1926. Few courses on the LIV schedule can match its blend of heritage and recent relevance.
Originally designed by Cargie Rymill, the club later evolved into its current dual-course layout following post-war redevelopment. The East Course, redesigned by Greg Norman Golf Course Design, is known for its firm, fast greens and strategic hazards that reward aggression but punish indecision.
The West Course stretches 6,840 yards from the tips and plays longer than it looks, defined by tree-lined fairways and a testing closing stretch. Together, the layout has proven capable of producing both low scoring and late-round drama, as Niemann’s winning performance in 2025 made clear.
When is LIV Golf Adelaide 2026?
LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 runs from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 February at The Grange Golf Club.
Day 1 – Thursday, 12 February
- 9:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open
- 9:30 AM – Hospitality opens
- 10:30 AM – Alcohol service begins
- 11:45 AM – Shotgun start (Round 1)
- After play – Peking Duk live
- 5:15 PM – Gates close
Day 2 – Friday, 13 February
- 9:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open
- 9:30 AM – Hospitality opens
- 10:30 AM – Alcohol service begins
- 11:45 AM – Shotgun start (Round 2)
- After play – Royel Otis live
- 6:30 PM – Gates close
Day 3 – Saturday, 14 February
- 11:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open
- 11:30 AM – Hospitality opens
- 11:30 AM – Alcohol service begins
- 1:45 PM – Shotgun start (Round 3)
- After play – John Summit live
- 8:30 PM – Gates close
Day 4 – Sunday, 15 February
- 9:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open
- 9:30 AM – Hospitality opens
- 10:30 AM – Alcohol service begins
- Final round play followed by podium ceremony
- After play – FISHER live
Getting There
Ticket holders can access free Adelaide Metro travel (bus, train and tram) across the event window, plus dedicated shuttle services between the city/Glenelg and The Grange.
Streaming LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 Live on Seven
LIV Golf Adelaide will be broadcast live and free across Seven Network, 7mate and 7plus Sport from Wednesday, February 4, running across all four days at The Grange Golf Club.
Seven will carry the global broadcast feed, with commentary from Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng.
Ripper House and the Ripper Hole
One of the most talked-about additions for 2026 is the return of Ripper House, which is moving on-course for the first time. After debuting as an off-site, invite-only venue last year, Ripper House now sits above Ripper Point, forming what Ripper GC is calling the Ripper Hole.
Set between the 13th green and 14th tee, the idea is simple: give Ripper fans a proper home base inside the ropes. The setup combines a 360-degree viewing deck, golf simulator challenges and the team’s only on-site merchandise store, turning that stretch of the course into a genuine fan epicentre rather than just another hospitality box.
Above it all, Ripper House is the premium layer. Expect full food and beverage service, live music and a party-forward atmosphere for fans who want the best views, the shortest walk to a drink, and somewhere to settle in once the crowd spills out from the Watering Hole at the par-3 12th.
It’s still a limited-access hospitality play, and not for purists who want quiet fairways and hushed applause. But for those leaning into what LIV Golf Adelaide does differently, the Ripper Hole feels like the next logical step.
What is LIV Golf?
First conceived in 2019, LIV Golf is a global professional tour built around a fast-paced, team-based format that challenges traditional golf structures. Each tournament is contested over 54 holes, with no cuts, and features 13 teams competing alongside an individual leaderboard.
Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf allows appearance fees and guarantees prize money, with tournament purses typically ranging between US$20–25 million, plus a separate team prize pool. The model has fundamentally altered the economics of elite golf, even as debate around its long-term governance continues.
“Our model is 100 per cent built around the golf ecosystem from the ground up,” former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told FOX News’ Tucker Carlson in 2022. “We are not trying to destroy the PGA tour or the European tour. We are they are to work within the ecosystem to show that it’s a big enough space. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry.”
Controversy and PGA Feud
The enhanced financial component is largely due to the influence of the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The organisation’s dependence on Saudi money has resulted in intense criticism, with human rights groups arguing the tour is an example of sportswashing—a political strategy of cleansing a nation’s global image through sport.
In 2022, the PGA Tour announced that its members who participate in LIV Golf events could be sanctioned for playing in a conflicting event without the Tour’s permission, threatening fines, suspensions, or bans. The organisation then doubled down in June 2022, when it confirmed that any member who participated in the first LIV Golf tournament would not be eligible to compete in tour events or the Presidents Cup. Just one year later, the PGA Tour backflipped, spectacularly announcing a landmark merger agreement that saw the PGA Tour, European Tour, and LIV Golf Tour form one commercial entity designed to “unify golf”.
LIV Golf Teams 2026
There are 13 official teams competing across the LIV Golf season, each led by a high-profile captain. Australian interest again centres on Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith and supported by Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Elvis Smylie.
4Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson (Captain) – United States
- Patrick Reed – United States
- Harold Varner III – United States
- Thomas Pieters – Belgium
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer (Captain) – Germany
- Richard Bland – England
- Frederik Kjettrup – Denmark
- Adrian Meronk – Poland
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau (Captain) – United States
- Paul Casey – England
- Charles Howell III – United States
- Anirban Lahiri – India
Fireballs GC
- Sergio García (Captain) – Spain
- Abraham Ancer – Mexico
- David Puig – Spain
- Luis Masaveu – Spain
HyFlyers GC
- Phil Mickelson (Captain) – United States
- Cameron Tringale – United States
- Brendan Steele – United States
- Andy Ogletree – United States
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na (Captain) – United States
- Danny Lee – New Zealand
- Jang Yu-bin – South Korea
- Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan
Legion XIII
- Jon Rahm (Captain) – Spain
- Tyrrell Hatton – England
- Caleb Surratt – United States
- Tom McKibbin – Northern Ireland
Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter (Co-Captain) – England
- Lee Westwood (Co-Captain) – England
- Henrik Stenson (Co-Captain) – Sweden
- Sam Horsfield – England
RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson (Captain) – United States
- Matthew Wolff – United States
- Peter Uihlein – United States
- Ben Campbell – New Zealand
Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith (Captain) – Australia
- Marc Leishman – Australia
- Lucas Herbert – Australia
- Elvis Smylie – Australia
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka (Captain) – United States
- Jason Kokrak – United States
- Talor Gooch – United States
- Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen (Captain) – South Africa
- Branden Grace – South Africa
- Charl Schwartzel – South Africa
- Dean Burmester – South Africa
Torque GC
- Joaquín Niemann (Captain) – Chile
- Mito Pereira – Chile
- Sebastián Muñoz – Colombia
- Carlos Ortiz – Mexico
2026 LIV Golf Schedule
|Date
|Tournament
|Location
|Course
|February 4–7
|LIV Golf Riyadh
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh Golf Club
|February 12–15
|LIV Golf Adelaide
|Adelaide, Australia
|The Grange Golf Club
|March 5–8
|LIV Golf Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Golf Club
|March 12–15
|LIV Golf Singapore
|Singapore
|Sentosa Golf Club
|March 19–22
|LIV Golf Johannesburg
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Steyn City
|April 16–19
|LIV Golf Mexico City
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|May 7–10
|LIV Golf Virginia
|Virginia, United States
|Trump National
|June 4–7
|LIV Golf Andalucía
|Andalucía, Spain
|Real Club Valderrama
|June 25–28
|LIV Golf Louisiana
|Louisiana, United States
|Bayou Oaks at City Park
|July 23–26
|LIV Golf United Kingdom
|United Kingdom
|JCB Golf & Country Club
|August 20–23
|LIV Golf Indianapolis
|Indianapolis, United States
|The Club at Chatham Hills
