Your Complete Guide to LIV Golf Adelaide 2026

Dust off the collared shirt and slap on a pair of crisp white socks, golf’s most elite players are about to descend on Adelaide. LIV Golf Adelaide returns from 12 to 15 February 2026, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about stops on the global calendar. Fifty-four holes spread across four days, the tournament continues to blur the lines between elite sport and festival spectacle, and it’s now doing so with expectations firmly set.

All 13 LIV teams are in town, with Ripper GC rolling out an Aussie core of Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman, plus new recruit Elvis Smylie. As Smylie put it, Adelaide is “a moment on the Australian sports calendar, with fandom at an all-time high”, and a chance “to show the world what Aussie golf is all about.”

And this year, it’s not “54 holes and done.” LIV has officially moved to a 72-hole (four-round) format for 2026, which gives the weekend more room to swing

Ripper GC won the inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide event in 2024, which means this year isn’t just a home crowd party. In 2026, they’ll be defending local bragging rights against international powerhouses in Crushers GC, Legion XIII, 4Aces GC and Smash GC.

Fans at LIV Golf Adelaide in 2024 | Image: LIV Golf

It’s not all golf, either. In 2026, LIV Golf continues its 360-degree approach, offering fans a one-stop shop for sport, live music and large-scale fan experiences. Over the four days, guests can expect headline performances, hospitality activations, and the kind of festival infrastructure that has helped set Adelaide apart from every other stop on the LIV calendar.

A Pro-Am event will again take place on Thursday, 12 February, ahead of the official tournament start. Entrants play all 18 holes at The Grange alongside a LIV Golf professional, before wrapping up the day with food, drinks and a premium gift. Players can enter as a group or be paired individually.

The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide | Image: Tourism South Australia

Where is LIV Golf Adelaide 2026?

In 2026, LIV Golf Adelaide returns to The Grange Golf Club in South Australia, a venue marking its 100th anniversary this year after opening in 1926. Few courses on the LIV schedule can match its blend of heritage and recent relevance.

Originally designed by Cargie Rymill, the club later evolved into its current dual-course layout following post-war redevelopment. The East Course, redesigned by Greg Norman Golf Course Design, is known for its firm, fast greens and strategic hazards that reward aggression but punish indecision.

The West Course stretches 6,840 yards from the tips and plays longer than it looks, defined by tree-lined fairways and a testing closing stretch. Together, the layout has proven capable of producing both low scoring and late-round drama, as Niemann’s winning performance in 2025 made clear.

Ripper Point | Image: LIV Golf

When is LIV Golf Adelaide 2026?

LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 runs from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 February at The Grange Golf Club.

Day 1 – Thursday, 12 February

9:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open

9:30 AM – Hospitality opens

10:30 AM – Alcohol service begins

11:45 AM – Shotgun start (Round 1)

After play – Peking Duk live

5:15 PM – Gates close

Day 2 – Friday, 13 February

9:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open

9:30 AM – Hospitality opens

10:30 AM – Alcohol service begins

11:45 AM – Shotgun start (Round 2)

After play – Royel Otis live

6:30 PM – Gates close

Day 3 – Saturday, 14 February

11:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open

11:30 AM – Hospitality opens

11:30 AM – Alcohol service begins

1:45 PM – Shotgun start (Round 3)

After play – John Summit live

8:30 PM – Gates close

Day 4 – Sunday, 15 February

9:00 AM – Gates and Fan Village open

9:30 AM – Hospitality opens

10:30 AM – Alcohol service begins

Final round play followed by podium ceremony

After play – FISHER live

Getting There

Ticket holders can access free Adelaide Metro travel (bus, train and tram) across the event window, plus dedicated shuttle services between the city/Glenelg and The Grange.

Streaming LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 Live on Seven

LIV Golf Adelaide will be broadcast live and free across Seven Network, 7mate and 7plus Sport from Wednesday, February 4, running across all four days at The Grange Golf Club.

Seven will carry the global broadcast feed, with commentary from Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng.

Image: LIV Golf

Ripper House and the Ripper Hole

One of the most talked-about additions for 2026 is the return of Ripper House, which is moving on-course for the first time. After debuting as an off-site, invite-only venue last year, Ripper House now sits above Ripper Point, forming what Ripper GC is calling the Ripper Hole.

Set between the 13th green and 14th tee, the idea is simple: give Ripper fans a proper home base inside the ropes. The setup combines a 360-degree viewing deck, golf simulator challenges and the team’s only on-site merchandise store, turning that stretch of the course into a genuine fan epicentre rather than just another hospitality box.

Above it all, Ripper House is the premium layer. Expect full food and beverage service, live music and a party-forward atmosphere for fans who want the best views, the shortest walk to a drink, and somewhere to settle in once the crowd spills out from the Watering Hole at the par-3 12th.

It’s still a limited-access hospitality play, and not for purists who want quiet fairways and hushed applause. But for those leaning into what LIV Golf Adelaide does differently, the Ripper Hole feels like the next logical step.

Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith at LIV Golf in 2024 | Image: LIV Golf

What is LIV Golf?

First conceived in 2019, LIV Golf is a global professional tour built around a fast-paced, team-based format that challenges traditional golf structures. Each tournament is contested over 54 holes, with no cuts, and features 13 teams competing alongside an individual leaderboard.

Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf allows appearance fees and guarantees prize money, with tournament purses typically ranging between US$20–25 million, plus a separate team prize pool. The model has fundamentally altered the economics of elite golf, even as debate around its long-term governance continues.

“Our model is 100 per cent built around the golf ecosystem from the ground up,” former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told FOX News’ Tucker Carlson in 2022. “We are not trying to destroy the PGA tour or the European tour. We are they are to work within the ecosystem to show that it’s a big enough space. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry.”

Controversy and PGA Feud

The enhanced financial component is largely due to the influence of the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The organisation’s dependence on Saudi money has resulted in intense criticism, with human rights groups arguing the tour is an example of sportswashing—a political strategy of cleansing a nation’s global image through sport.

In 2022, the PGA Tour announced that its members who participate in LIV Golf events could be sanctioned for playing in a conflicting event without the Tour’s permission, threatening fines, suspensions, or bans. The organisation then doubled down in June 2022, when it confirmed that any member who participated in the first LIV Golf tournament would not be eligible to compete in tour events or the Presidents Cup. Just one year later, the PGA Tour backflipped, spectacularly announcing a landmark merger agreement that saw the PGA Tour, European Tour, and LIV Golf Tour form one commercial entity designed to “unify golf”.

Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith at LIV Golf in 2024 | Image: LIV Golf

LIV Golf Teams 2026

There are 13 official teams competing across the LIV Golf season, each led by a high-profile captain. Australian interest again centres on Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith and supported by Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Elvis Smylie.

