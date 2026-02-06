Ripper House Returns for LIV Golf Adelaide in 2026

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 6 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

LIV Golf Adelaide has spent the last few years turning golf into something closer to a summer festival with tee times. Now it’s doubling down on the bit that Australians actually show up for. Tribal noise, home-team energy, and a single patch of grass that feels like the centre of the event.

In 2026, The Ripper House returns, but the key change is the location. After launching in 2025 as an off-site, invite-only destination, it’s going on-course and sitting above The Ripper Point, forming what Ripper GC is calling “The Ripper Hole”. Yes, it’s a lot of “Ripper” in one sentence, but that’s the whole idea. The setup is anchored between the 13th green and 14th tee, turning that stretch into a proper fan epicentre rather than another hospitality box you forget about once the drinks package kicks in.

Fireworks over The Watering Hole as the crowd turns the course into a stadium. | Image: LIV Golf

Inside the ‘Ripper Hole’

Ripper is putting fans closer to the action, giving them a defined home base to post up, talk trash, and maybe watch a little golf. We’ve only seen renders so far, but there’s already enough detail to know what they’re building.

The “360°” bit isn’t just a marketing tagline. Inside the Ripper Hole footprint, fans can jump into a golf simulator challenge and hit up Ripper GC’s only on-site merchandise store. Handy if you’ve decided five minutes into the day that you absolutely need another cap to mark the occasion.

Nick Adams, General Manager of Ripper GC, reckons it’s built for more than the diehards.

“Whether you’re an avid golf fan or simply sport-adjacent, this environment brings everyone into the full Ripper experience, built on camaraderie, mateship, and a genuine love of the game.”

Above it all, The Ripper House is the premium layer. On paper, it’s the full hospitality package: premium food and beverage, plus live music and entertainment under one roof. In practice, it’s for people who want the best view, the shortest walk to a drink, and a place that feels like a party even when the group ahead is taking six practice swings (or swigs).

Part of why this all works in Adelaide is the event already leans into the stuff golf usually avoids. Shotgun starts, live music, and the now-iconic Watering Hole at the par-3 12th, have turned LIV Golf Adelaide into one of the league’s genuine flagship stops.

And if you know the course vibe well, the Ripper Hole is basically the next stop after that. Once the crowd spills off the 12th, it’s only a short wander before you’re parked up between the 13th green and 14th tee.

A render of the on-course Ripper House and Ripper Point setup at The Grange. | Image: LIV Golf

Ripper Point ticket prices

If you’re eyeing off Ripper Point, here’s what it’s going for at the time of writing:

Thursday (12 February): $380.00

Friday (13 February): $530.00 (sold out)

(sold out) Saturday (14 February): $599.00 (sold out)

(sold out) Sunday (15 February): $499.00

Friday and Saturday are already gone, so Thursday and Sunday tickets are the only days still available.

The golf still matters

That said, they haven’t forgotten the golf part. Trackman will bring live shot data and real-time insights into Ripper Point, which means you can actually see what just happened without squinting at the horizon and pretending you know ball flight.

And if you’re more interested in proving you’ve still got it, there’s also Rippers vs The World, a closest-to-the-pin challenge launching from 6 February, built around the 12th hole at The Grange Golf Club.

If you’re the kind of fan who wants golf to feel like golf, the whole “360° experience” push can be a lot. The Ripper House is still a premium hospitality play, which means limited access, a different vibe, and the risk that the loudest part of the weekend becomes more about where you’re standing than what shot just got hit.

But it’s not just vibes and a good time, either. All 13 LIV teams are in town, with Ripper GC rolling out the Aussie core of Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman, plus new recruit Elvis Smylie. As Smylie put it, Adelaide is “a moment on the Australian sports calendar, with fandom at an all-time high”, and a chance “to show the world what Aussie golf is all about.”

They won Adelaide in 2024, which means this year isn’t just a party. They’ve got something to defend, with the usual international heavyweights circling. Golf Australia flags Crushers GC, Legion XIII, 4Aces GC and Smash GC as the likely troublemakers.

Image: LIV Golf

How to watch in Australia

If you’re actually planning to watch this year, not just turn up for Ripper-branded chaos, the good news is it’s easy. Seven is back as the free-to-air home for LIV’s opening run, with LIV Golf Adelaide live and free across Seven, 7mate and 7plus Sport, starting Thursday, 12 February and running across four days at The Grange Golf Club.

Seven will take the global feed, with the call led by Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng.

The season kicks off just before that in Riyadh on Thursday, 5 February, live and free via 7mate and 7plus Sport.

Finally, because Adelaide never really clocks off, the event’s after-hours line-up includes Peking Duk, Royel Otis, John Summit and FISHER, carrying the energy into the night and keeping the whole thing feeling like a weekend out, not just a round of golf.