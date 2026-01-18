The Man With the Lobster Tattoo: How One Kitchenhand Clawed His Way to the Top



How does a humble café worker become a culinary superstar, drawing people from all over the world to eat at one of his tables? With a generous serving of grit and a tireless sense of ambition. Welcome to the second instalment of the Ambition Project: a three-part series from Man of Many in collaboration with investing platform Stake, showcasing unique tales of drive and the determination to push onwards. Our second subject is once-in-a-generation chef and lord of the lobster, Big Sam Young, who has brought his dreams to life through sheer force of will (and his incomparable talent).

Big Sam Young does not settle for second best. The chef synonymous with lobster has an unwavering sense of ambition that has carried him ever onwards, starting out from a blue-collar upbringing in Hong Kong and ultimately making it all the way to Sydney, where he has devoted long hours and late nights to become one of the Harbour City’s most in-demand chefs.

With the culinary firebrand having just opened his second restaurant, Young’s Palace, in the heart of his beloved Potts Point, you might think he’d be ready to take a well-earned break. However, the self-described hustler doesn’t have time for such things.

After all, life is short, and as far as Young is concerned, this is only the beginning: “I think I just got started. I’ve just started warming up. So, it’s time to go hard and go chase that next restaurant.”