10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time, Ranked

Super Bowl LIX is upon us and rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show with special guest SZA. This marks the second appearance for Lamar, who previously co-headlined in 2022 alongside a slew of fellow hip-hop legends. That show was one of a number of historic performances, many of which aim for spectacle over substance but usually deliver a good time either way. Every now and then, meanwhile, the energy is so palpable that it pours through our TV screens at home and into our very souls (here’s looking at you, Prince). But which ones were the best of the best? And while we’re at it, which one was the very worst? Let the countdown begin!

Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time at a Glance

Prince (2007) | Image: Jed Jacobsohn

1. Prince (2007)

Event: Super Bowl XLI, Miami, Florida

Sometimes, the world needed reminding that Prince was more or less unparalleled in terms of pure musical talent as a pop artist. Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium was undoubtedly one of those times. Upon a stage moulded in the shape of his timeless symbol, he opened with a rendition of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and proceeded to rock you, us, and anyone else who might be watching.

Like so many things Prince-related, an enduring mythology has been built around his legendary halftime performance. Is it true that everything was authentically live? Some folks wonder to this day. From what we know, Prince did indeed eschew lip-syncing and backing tracks in favour of a genuine live performance, though it’s less clear as to whether his other band members did the same. This feat became all the more impressive—and dangerous—when the heavy rain began to pour.

Speaking of pouring rain, it provided the perfect backdrop for the classic song “Purple Rain”. Combine that with other hits (including some inspired covers) and at least one iconic visual of Prince phallically thrusting his guitar behind a massive curtain, and it’s no wonder that many consider this to be the best halftime performance in Super Bowl history.

Key songs performed : “Purple Rain,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Best of You (Foo Fighters cover)”

: “Purple Rain,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Best of You (Foo Fighters cover)” Special guests : Maya and Nandy McClean , the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band

: Maya and Nandy McClean , the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band Viewership : ~140 million viewers

: ~140 million viewers Why it’s memorable: no lip-syncing, performed “Purple Rain” in the actual rain

Michael Jackson (1993) | Image: AP

2. Michael Jackson (1993)

Event: Super Bowl XXVII, Pasadena, California

If there’s anyone who can give Prince a run for his money, it’s the King of Pop himself. While not on the same level as the Purple One in terms of pure musicianship, Michael Jackson was in a class of his own as a song-and-dance phenom. His ability to control both his own movements—and the audience in turn—took Super Bowl XXVII by storm in 1993, and raised the bar on halftime performances thereafter.

Put simply, no one could take command of a crowd quite like MJ. He proved as much from the very first moments of the performance, as two body doubles appeared on the Jumbotrons before Jackson catapulted himself through a trap door and onto centre stage. He stood there in silence for nearly two full minutes as the audience went absolutely bonkers.

A medley of various hits soon followed, paving the way for a humanitarian-themed closer. Over 3,000 children took to the field to sing “We Are the World” and then provided backup for Jackson’s song “Heal the World.” Like many Super Bowl performances, this one was reportedly lip-synced. However, that didn’t stop it from delivering the type of songcraft and spectacle for which Jackson remains best known.

Key songs performed : “Jam,” “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” “We Are the World,” “Heal the World”

: “Jam,” “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” “We Are the World,” “Heal the World” Special guests : Children’s choir for “Heal the World”

: Children’s choir for “Heal the World” Viewership : ~91 million viewers

: ~91 million viewers Why it’s memorable: It introduced the concept of the halftime show as a major spectacle

U2 (2002) | Image: Getty

3. U2 (2002)

Event: Super Bowl XXXVI, New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl XXXVI was originally supposed to feature Janet Jackson as the halftime performer, but producers went in a different direction after the tragic events of 9/11. And who better to set a hopeful and healing tone than U2? Appearing on a heart-shaped stage, the Irish rock band served up an abridged version of their recent Elevation Tour. During one segment, the names of 9/11 victims were projected on a vertical Kabuki scrim behind them and later splashed across the interior of the Superdome.

To lip sync or not to lip sync? That was the question preceding U2’s performance, to which Bono replied, “I’ll be singing live. Call us old-fashioned, but I thought it might be novel.” However, a backing rhythm track was also provided as a mandatory precaution in the case of any technical issues. So went an emotional tribute that doubled as a victory lap for the band, which had experienced their second commercial comeback with the 2001 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

Key songs performed : “Beautiful Day,” “MLK,” “Where the Streets Have No Name”

: “Beautiful Day,” “MLK,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” Special guests : None

: None Viewership : ~86 million viewers

: ~86 million viewers Why it’s memorable: Emotional tribute to 9/11 victims with their names projected on a screen

Beyoncé (2013) | Image: Ezra Shaw

4. Beyoncé (2013)

Event: Super Bowl XLVII, New Orleans, Louisiana

With Beyoncé’s recent NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show still fresh on our collective minds, now is the perfect time to revisit her iconic Super Bowl performance from 2013. Music from her song “Countdown” provided the backdrop for…well…an opening countdown, which segued into an instrumental from “Run the World (Girls).” Soon enough, Queen Bey herself appeared via stage lift while an inspiring Vince Lombardi speech played in the background.

Beyoncé might seem like the exact kind of performer who’d lip-sync during a halftime show, yet by all accounts, she sang live. An acapella version of “Love on Top” gave way to an aggressive rendition of “Crazy in Love,” the choreography dialling up as she went into “End of Time” and “Baby Boy.”

The real highlight of the show, however, came when she was joined on stage by former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a trio of stadium-rocking songs. A solo performance of “Halo” closed out the show and left no doubt as to who was the reigning queen of pop at that moment in history.

Key Songs Performed: “Love on Top,” “Crazy in Love,” “End of Time,” “Single Ladies,” “Halo”

“Love on Top,” “Crazy in Love,” “End of Time,” “Single Ladies,” “Halo” Special Guests: Destiny’s Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

Destiny’s Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Viewership: ~110.8 million viewers

~110.8 million viewers Why it’s memorable: Unexpected Destiny’s Child reunion

Lady Gaga (2017) | Image: Kevin C. Cox

5. Lady Gaga (2017)

Event: Super Bowl LI, Houston, Texas

Lady Gaga was coming off the intimate album Joanna when she took the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Her headlining performance opened with a prerecorded segment, during which she stood on the stadium’s roof and sang patriotic classics while flying drones speckled the night sky in red, white, and blue behind her. She then descended from the roof in real time to begin the show proper with a medley of her own hit songs.

Like so many artists on this list, Lady Gaga can deliver copious spectacle with the musical talent to match. Not only did she forego lip-syncing, but she later released isolated vocals from the performance. The show also found her playing everything from the keytar to the piano as she glided from one song to the next. Bringing the patriotic theme full circle, she wore a football-inspired costume for the closer “Bad Romance,” with fireworks exploding in the sky during the song’s final seconds.

Key songs performed : “God Bless America,” “Born This Way,” “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance”

: “God Bless America,” “Born This Way,” “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance” Special guests : None

: None Viewership : ~117.5 million viewers

: ~117.5 million viewers Why it’s memorable: Drone show creating the American flag

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem (2022) | Image: Rob Carr

6. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem (2022)

Event: Super Bowl LVI, Inglewood, California

This Super Bowl Halftime Show was a veritable who’s who of hip-hop stars from the last three decades. Some called it “nostalgia” but most of these legends have managed to stay the course in terms of cultural relevancy, even if their best studio material is behind them. Meanwhile, Eminem is still churning out top-selling albums and Kendrick Lamar is arguably bigger than ever before, hence his headlining slot at this year’s Super Bowl.

If there was a single thread tying all these acts together, it was Dr. Dre, who’d previously collaborated with each co-headliner and even helped launch some of their careers. The seminal hip-hop producer kicked off the show in style, sitting behind a sleek soundboard as he rose onto the stage. Snoop Dogg appeared soon after and the block party was officially underway. Fun fact: this was the first Super Bowl Halftime Show to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Key songs performed : “The Next Episode,” “In Da Club,” “Alright,” “Lose Yourself”

: “The Next Episode,” “In Da Club,” “Alright,” “Lose Yourself” Special guests : Surprise performance by 50 Cent

: Surprise performance by 50 Cent Viewership : ~103.4 million viewers

: ~103.4 million viewers Why it’s memorable: First all-hip-hop lineup and elaborate LA street set design

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009) | Image: Getty

7. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)

Event: Super Bowl XLIII, Tampa, Florida

Headliner Bruce Springsteen was pushing 60 but acting 20 when he and the E Street Band delivered their kinetic halftime performance at Super Bowl XLIII. Whereas some acts edit songs in favour of an overarching medley, Springsteen and company performed only slightly abridged versions of four classic bangers. It was what one might call a brass tacks performance in that it didn’t resort to spectacle as much as it relayed a pure and infectious energy, complete with an iconic knee slide toward the camera.

According to numerous reports, Springsteen’s singing was live, but everything else was pre-recorded. Meanwhile, the audience became a full-blown concert crowd as they chanted along to timeless tunes such as “Born to Run” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.” It was a wildly refreshing performance that cultivated the vibe of Springsteen’s legendary live act and further cemented his status as The Boss, to the stadium and to the viewers at home alike.

Key songs performed : “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “Born to Run,” “Working on a Dream”

: “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “Born to Run,” “Working on a Dream” Special guests : None

: None Viewership : ~95 million viewers

: ~95 million viewers Why it’s memorable: Bruce’s famous knee slide into the camera

Bruno Mars with Special Guest the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014) | Image: The Wargo

8. Bruno Mars with Special Guest the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

Event: Super Bowl XLVIII, East Rutherford, New Jersey

The youngest-ever solo headliner in Super Bowl history, Bruno Mars proved himself up to the challenge from the word “go.” Following a children’s choir rendition of “Billionaire,” the artist himself appeared behind a drum kit rocking a retro gold jacket and signature pomp haircut. A heart illustration adorned one of the drums in honour of his late mother, who’d passed away the previous year. As he performed a rollicking drum solo, special LED hats worn by the audience lit up the entire stadium. And that was just the beginning.

Like Springsteen, Bruno Mars went for energy and substance over spectacle as he sang (reportedly without lip-syncing), danced, and played his way through assorted hits. He was initially joined on stage by his backup band The Hooligans, who were similarly adorned in custom clothing. Just as the mantra of “Give It Away” kicked into gear, however, the Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared out of nowhere to co-perform their iconic song. Mars closed out the show with a solo performance of “Just the Way You Are,” backed by the largest firework display in Super Bowl history.

Key songs performed : “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure,” “Give It Away” (with RHCP)

: “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure,” “Give It Away” (with RHCP) Special guests : Red Hot Chili Peppers

: Red Hot Chili Peppers Viewership : ~115.3 million viewers

: ~115.3 million viewers Why it’s memorable: High-energy RHCP guest appearance and tribute to military families

Katy Perry with Special Guests Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott (2015) | Image: AP

9. Katy Perry with Special Guests Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott (2015)

Event: Super Bowl XLIX, Glendale, Arizona

Pop star Katy Perry was in the middle of her Prismatic World Tour when she made a little pitstop at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. What followed was a spectacle-laden extravaganza involving elaborate set pieces, outrageous costumes, complex choreography, and an inspired use of lighting and props. Special guest Lenny Kravitz appeared for a duet of “I Kissed a Girl,” during which Perry wore a dress adorned in flames. She then threw on an NFL jersey and assumed the role of hype-woman to special guest Missy Elliot, who performed the hit songs “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It.”

Because the show required complicated dance routines, some of Perry’s vocals were prerecorded, while others were reportedly performed live. Two dancers in shark costumes (among other beach-themed characters) joined Perry onstage for a couple of songs, and the left shark’s awkward dance moves took on an Internet life of their own. However, that didn’t stop the overall performance from earning two Primetime Emmy awards and going down as one of the best in Super Bowl history.

Key songs performed : “Roar,” “Dark Horse,” “I Kissed a Girl” (with Lenny Kravitz)

: “Roar,” “Dark Horse,” “I Kissed a Girl” (with Lenny Kravitz) Special guests : Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott

: Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott Viewership : 121 million viewers (most-watched halftime show ever)

: 121 million viewers (most-watched halftime show ever) Why it’s memorable: Left Shark’s offbeat dancing that went viral

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020) | Image: Getty

10. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020)

Event: Super Bowl LIV, Miami, Florida

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show was a vibrant affair and also the first of its kind to include Latin artists. In addition to co-headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, it featured special guests Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Lopez’s own daughter Emme Muñiz. Replete with killer costumes and culturally inspired dance numbers, the performance doubled as a tribute to the host city of Miami.

While it’s safe to assume that both Lopez and Shakira relied on lip-syncing, their dazzling moves stole the spotlight. There was also a palpable party vibe as Shakira crowd-surfed and Lopez pole-danced during certain segments. Some may argue that this one doesn’t rank up there with the best of them, but those hips don’t lie!

Key songs performed : Shakira: “She Wolf,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka” Jennifer Lopez: “Jenny from the Block,” “On the Floor,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Let’s Get Loud”

: Special guests : Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muñiz

: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muñiz Viewership : ~103 million viewers

: ~103 million viewers Why it’s memorable: First Latina duo to headline and their energetic tribute to Latin culture

Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995) | Image: Hans Deryk

BONUS: Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995)

Event: Super Bowl XXIX, Miami, Florida

We’ve told you about the best Super Bowl Halftime Shows, but what about the worst? That honour goes to this ill-conceived crossover event, designed to promote the new Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye theme park attraction at Disneyland in California. And before you ask: no, Harrison Ford was not involved…and he’s thankful for it to this day.

A song-and-story routine with a football tie-in, the show kicked off with the theft of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Upon retrieving the trophy from the Temple of the Forbidden Eye, Indy (played by whoever) and Marion Ravenwood head to a bustling nightclub. The nightclub’s patrons include crooner Tony Bennett, jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and the Miami Sound Machine.

When the nightclub is attacked and the trophy is stolen once again, Indy must return to the temple to face resident guardian Patti LaBelle. The adventure concludes with a random performance of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from 1994 The Lion King, sung by LaBelle and Bennett. There was nowhere to go from here but up, folks.

Theme : Promotional tie-in with Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure ride

: Promotional tie-in with Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure ride Key elements : Storyline focused on recovering the Vince Lombardi Trophy from an ancient temple

: Storyline focused on recovering the Vince Lombardi Trophy from an ancient temple Why it’s memorable: Bizarre, heavily branded and cinematic, but lacking musical focus

