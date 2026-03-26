Lark Distillery’s New Range is All About Taking Aussie Whisky To The World

By Rob Stott - News Published: 26 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Aussie enthusiasts already know that Tasmanian whisky is among the best in the world, and now Tassie pioneers Lark Distilling Company are seeking to prove it with the launch of a new lineup of luxury single malts.

Three expressions – Fire Trail, Devil’s Storm and Ruby Abyss – will lead the release, all encased inside a stunning new 700ml bottle design and upgraded packaging designed to reflect Lark’s ambitions to become a leading label in luxury global whiskies. A fourth expression, Cinder Forest, will be sold exclusively at airports.

We were lucky enough to sit down with Lark’s master distiller Chris Thomson for a tasting session a few weeks ago, and it’s clear this isn’t just a label change. Lark is ditching the boutique 500ml bottles for a global-standard 700ml format, signalling they’re ready to move past the ‘local craft’ tag.

After tasting through the lineup, the Fire Trail stands out as a solid daily pour, but the Ruby Abyss is the real statement – using century-old Seppeltsfield casks to lean into a much darker, moodier profile than we’ve seen from them lately.

The New Lark Distillery Range

Fire Trail

Price: RRP $170.

RRP $170. Cask Type: Matured in Port and Sherry casks.

Matured in Flavour Profile: Bold and vibrant with notes of citrus and baked fruit.

Bold and vibrant with notes of citrus and baked fruit. Key Feature: Balanced by a subtle savory note from apple-wood smoked water; this expression is unpeated.

Devil’s Storm

Price: RRP $200.

RRP $200. Cask Type: Aged in vintage first-fill Port and Sherry casks from Seppeltsfield and finished in American Oak.

Aged in vintage first-fill Port and Sherry casks from Seppeltsfield and finished in American Oak. Flavour Profile: Features intense notes of scorched red fruit, almond fudge, and rich chocolate.

Features intense notes of scorched red fruit, almond fudge, and rich chocolate. Key Feature: Powerful and perfectly balanced; this expression is lightly peated.

Ruby Abyss

Price: RRP $400.

RRP $400. Cask Type: Aged in 100% first-fill vintage Seppeltsfield Port (Tawny) and Sherry (Apera) casks, some over a century old.

Aged in 100% first-fill vintage Seppeltsfield Port (Tawny) and Sherry (Apera) casks, some over a century old. Flavour Profile: The nose offers dark fruits and caramelized brown sugar, leading to silky mocha and a brandy snap sweetness.

The nose offers dark fruits and caramelized brown sugar, leading to silky mocha and a brandy snap sweetness. Key Feature: The inaugural release in the LARK Super Luxury range, finished with delicate Tasmanian peat smoke.

Cinder Forest

Price: $AUD160.

$AUD160. Cask Type: Shaped by first-fill Port and Sherry casks with a rich American Oak finish.

Shaped by first-fill Port and Sherry casks with a rich American Oak finish. Flavour Profile: A harmony of sweet vanilla and honey followed by a citrus mist, chocolate, and spiced dates.

A harmony of sweet vanilla and honey followed by a citrus mist, chocolate, and spiced dates. Key Feature: Available starting May 2026 exclusively at key international airports.

The new range represents a strategic shift for Lark – from a craft Tasmanian distillery to a luxury global brand name – and they certainly have the credentials to back up the hype. It was Lark Distillery’s founders, Bill and Lyn Lark, who recognised the potential of Tasmania’s unique climate, where massive temperature fluctuations force the whisky to constantly move in and out of the cask’s wood, bringing a depth of flavour that’s hard to replicate elsewhere.

In 1992, the Larks successfully lobbied to overturn Tasmania’s ban on whisky distilling in the state, paving the way for one of the Tasmania’s whisky industry that now encompasses more than 80 distilleries.

The distillery won three double gold medals and two gold medals at the 2025 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco, and five medals at the World Whiskies Awards. Earlier this year, Lark’s Master Distiller Thomson was named World Whiskies Awards Master Blender and Master Distiller of the Year (Rest of the World).

“Taste is our compass,” Thomson said. “Being New World means we’re not bound by historical rules. That freedom allows us to release whiskies only when they truly sing. We taste every spirit up to 70 times before bottling, ensuring each glass expresses the true essence of Tasmania, its community, climate and terroir.”

Having actually sat down with Chris to taste through these whiskies, it’s clear this isn’t just a fancy new coat of paint for Lark. They’ve managed to take that uniquely Tasmanian DNA and refined it into something that can go toe-to-toe with the world’s biggest luxury malts. If this is the new global benchmark for Tassie whisky, the rest of the world has a lot of catching up to do.

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