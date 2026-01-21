5 Whiskies Over $200 that are Actually Worth Splurging On

Sure, there are deals to be found in the whisky world. You can stock your home bar with bourbon, single malt Scotch, and Australian whiskies priced between $50 and $100, and you’ll be fairly happy with the results. In that price range, you can easily find sippers and great bottles for mixing into classic whisky-based cocktails like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or even the underrated Godfather. And while that’s all well and good, if you want something a little older, more balanced, and worth sipping slowly, we suggest you open your wallet just a little more, so we’ve pulled together this list of the best whiskies over $200.

When we’re talking about spending a little more on a nuanced, flavourful whisky, we aren’t talking about the equivalent of a month’s rent or more. That’s when you’re getting into allocated and unicorn bottles. Those are for serious collectors. Today, we’re most concerned with whiskies over $200. Specifically, single malt Scotch whiskies, bourbon whiskeys, Japanese whiskies, Irish whiskeys, and more. If you’re confused about us switching between the whiskey and whisky, it’s important to remember that only the US, Mexico, and Ireland use the ‘e’ when referencing whisky.

Also, don’t simply grab the first $200-plus bottle of whisky that you spy at your local whisky retailer. You might not be happy with the results. Forking over that type of cash might seem daunting and potentially make you consider throwing down $40 instead. But, if you want an outstanding bottle that you’ll want to savour with your mates, you’ll scroll down to the best whiskies over $200. Trust us, we’ve spent tireless hours sipping and rating whisky to find the very best.

Ardbeg traigh bhan. Photo: Ardberg

1. Ardbeg Traigh Bhan (Single Malt Scotch whisky)

When it comes to complex, worthwhile single malt Scotch whiskies over $200, there’s a lot to choose from. One of our favourites is Ardbeg Traigh Bhan. This Islay-made expression was matured for a staggering 19 years in a blend of casks, including ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks. The result is a well-balanced peat-smoked single malt that begins with a memorable nose of candied orange peels, eucalyptus, toasted coconut, vanilla beans, peppery spice, and peaty smoke. Sipping it reveals notes of cracked black pepper, ginger candy, cocoa, lemon zest, raisins, maple candy, vanilla, and robust campfire smoke. The finish is long, lingering, smoky, and ends with a gentle mix of salted caramel, oak, and wintry spices.

Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Key Stats:

ABV: 46.2%

Price: ~$450 AUD

Region: Islay, Scotland

Age: 19 Years

Cask Type: American Oak & Oloroso Sherry

Sullivans Cove Double Cask (Australian single malt whisky). Photo: Sullivans.

2. Sullivans Cove Double Cask (Australian single malt whisky)

This Australian single malt whisky is made with a mash bill of 100% Tasmanian-grown malted barley. Matured in a combination of French oak port casks and American oak ex-bourbon barrels, it opens with aromas of toffee, orchard fruits, toasted vanilla beans, and cinnamon. The palate is centred on flavours like caramelised sugar, clover honey, berries, cinnamon candy, vanilla beans, and oak. The finish is a mix of sweetness and spice that leaves you craving more.

Sullivans Cove Double Cask key stats:

ABV: Typically 40% to 48%.

Price: $220 – $300 AUD

Region: Tasmania

Age: NAS (No Age Statement), but usually a marriage of whiskies aged between 6 and 18 years.

Cask Type: American and French oak

Yamazaki 12 year old. Photo: Yamazaki

3. Yamazaki 12 Year (Japanese Single Malt Whisky)

If you’ve never tried Yamazaki 12, now is the time to purchase a bottle. This beloved Japanese single malt can be yours for just over $200 in most retailers. This iconic whisky is made from 100% malted barley and aged for a minimum of 12 years in a mixture of American oak, Spanish sherry, and Japanese Mizunara oak barrels. The result is a sublime sipping whisky that starts with aromas of tropical fruits, honey, wintry spices, toffee, and oak. Sipping it reveals flavours of candied orange peels, toasted coconut, vanilla, baking spices, fresh leather, nuts, and caramelised sugar. The finish is long, lingering, warm, and has a nice mix of sweetness and spice.

Yamazaki 12 Year key stats:

ABV: 43%

Price: $300 – $480 AUD ($200 – $315 USD).

Region: Osaka, Japan (Yamazaki Distillery).

Age: 12 Years.

Cask Type: A complex triple-cask marriage of American Oak (Bourbon), Spanish Oak (Sherry), and rare Mizunara Oak (Japanese Oak).

Widow Jane, The Vaults. Photo: Widow Jane

4. Widow Jane, The Vaults (Straight Bourbon Whiskey)

When it comes to bourbons over $200, there are a lot of choices. You might be surprised that one of our favourites is Widow Jane, The Vaults. The Vaults 2025 release is a blend of bourbons that spent a minimum of 15 years maturing in charred oak before finishing in “Mythical Oak” from Greece. This limited-release, 99-proof bourbon whiskey begins with scents of toasted vanilla beans, sweet treacle, orange zest, honey, and oak. The palate is loaded with flavours like dried fruits, caramel, vanilla beans, cinnamon, pipe tobacco, and charred oak. The finish is long, warm, and ends with flavours of candied nuts and caramelised sugar.

ABV: 49.5% (99 Proof)=

Price: $380 – $450 AUD ($250 USD RRP)

Region: Brooklyn, New York

Age: 15 Years (Minimum).

Cask Type: 2024 Release: Finished in Amburana (Brazilian Oak) casks.

2025 Release: Finished in Mythological Oak (from the ancient forests of Greece).

Bushmills 21 Year Old. Photo: Bushmills

5. Bushmills 21 Year Old (Single Malt Irish Whiskey)

There’s a reason Bushmills is such a big name in the world of Irish whiskey. You can’t go wrong with any of its flagship expressions. But, if you want to splurge a little bit, you’ll grab a bottle of Bushmills 21. This triple cask-aged whiskey is matured for at least 21 years, first for 19 years in ex-bourbon barrels and Oloroso sherry casks before finishing for 2 years in Madeira wine casks. The result is a multi-layered expression that begins with a nose of dried fruits, winter spices, chocolate, toasted vanilla beans, oak, and honey. The palate features flavours like dried apricots, candied nuts, raisins, orange peels, baking spices, and butterscotch. It all ends with a long, lingering, warm finish of dried fruits, oak, sticky toffee, and gentle spices.

ABV: 40%

Price: $330 – $380 AUD

Region: County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Age: 21 Years.

Cask Type: A “Triple Wood” maturation: 19 years in ex-Bourbon and ex-Oloroso Sherry casks, followed by a final 2-year finish in first-fill Madeira wine casks.

Alternatives to Whiskies Over $200

If you’d like to discover some cheaper alternatives to expensive whisky, or simply learn more about how whisky is made and what makes it so great, hit the link below.

