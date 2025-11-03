Home/Culture/Food
FOOD

KFC Just Dropped a Zinger Bánh Mì That is Certified Smoko-Approved

Nick Hall
By Nick Hall - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

  • KFC Australia has announced the Zinger Bánh Mì, a Kentucky-Fried twist on the classic Vietnamese roll.
  • The new offering features a Zinger fillet with Bánh Mì mayo, fresh slaw and Supercharged sauce.
  • The Zinger Bánh Mì is available at participating KFC restaurants nationwide from Tuesday, November 4, until Monday, December 1, starting at $9.95.

Smoko just got a little more exciting. KFC Australia has announced its most ambitious fusion offering since the cult classic Wafu Cutlet Burger, and it is certain to divide the nation. Releasing Australia-wide on Tuesday, November 4, the new Zinger Bánh Mì is a Kentucky-Fried twist on the classic Vietnamese roll. Crunchy, crispy and just a little bit spicy, the new sanga takes aim at one of Australia’s most beloved lunch staples, and it has certainly caught our attention.

Billed as a “match made in flavour heaven,” the all-new Zinger Bánh Mì fuses a fiery Zinger fillet with a tangy Bánh Mì mayo, crisp slaw, fresh chillies, coriander, and a hit of Supercharged sauce, all tucked inside a crusty roll. According to Sally Spriggs, group marketing director at KFC Australia, the Zinger Bánh Mì is bold, fresh, and unapologetically FLG (Finger Lickin’ Good).

“At KFC, we love putting our own spin on iconic flavours, and the Zinger Bánh Mì is our take on a much-loved Aussie go-to,” Spriggs said. “It’s the perfect balance of spice, freshness and texture, a truly finger lickin’ good combination that celebrates flavour innovation while giving our fans another way to enjoy the iconic Zinger.”

Admittedly, this isn’t the first time KFC has dabbled in cross-cultural cuisine. In 2024, the fried chicken chain quietly introduced the Wafu Cutlet Burger, a panko-crusted chicken sandwich that had previously been exclusive to Japan. That came just a few short years after the brand debuted an award-winning 11-course degustation event in partnership with Australian culinary legend Nelly Robinson. In recent times, KFC has even dipped its toes in the world of Mexican fusion, unveiling Zinger nachos as a limited-time offering.

Like the nachos, the latest Zinger Bánh Mì won’t stick around for long. The Vietnamese-inspired release is available at participating KFC restaurants nationwide from Tuesday, 4 November until Monday, 1 December, and is priced at a very affordable $9.95. KFC fanatics can enjoy it on its own, in a Combo with chips and a drink, or as part of a Box Meal, featuring a Zinger Bánh Mì, two pieces of Hot & Crispy boneless, potato and gravy, chips, and a can drink for a full finger-lickin’ feed.

Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many. With an extensive background in the media industry, he specialises in feature writing, lifestyle and entertainment content. Nick is a former Mumbrella Publish Awards ‘Editor of ...

