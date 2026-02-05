Ardbeg Ten Goes Cask-Strength: The Islay Icon at a Formidable 61.7% ABV

By Rob Stott - News Published: 5 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

In great news for lovers of intense, smoky whiskies, the good people at Ardbeg have today announced the release of the first ever edition of their iconic flagship 10-year-old single malt at cask-strength.

Crafted on the remote Scottish island of Islay for more than 200 years, Ardbeg is already known for its signature smoky, peaty malt whiskies, and this new cask-strength edition promises to turn the volume up to 11, with an “unusually high strength” ABV of 61.7% — the highest strength of any of Ardbeg’s ‘Committee’ editions to-date.

Matured in hand-selected American oak bourbon casks, including some experimental barrels unusually filled with undiluted spirit, the cask strength edition is the first from new co-Chairs, Master Blender Gillian MacDonald and Distillery Manager Bryony McNiven.

“This cask-strength Ardbeg Ten is a momentous celebration of our Distillery’s classic style,” MacDonald said. “It has all the flavours committee members know and love, infused with a new intensity. Those who are lucky enough to lay their hands on a bottle will find aromas of toffee, tar, with classic notes of fennel and sea spray, and sweet sooty tastes of peat moss, malt and smoked cinnamon – amplified in an unforgettable dram.”

Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength Tasting Notes

ABV: 61.7%

61.7% Colour: Pale Gold

Pale Gold Aroma: Rich, earthy, smoky and spicy, with a marvellous combination of toffee, tar and creosote, coffee grounds and sea spray. Subtle hints of vanilla and lime manage to fight their way through the smoke, and a few drops of water release some classic Ardbeggian scents, like fennel and bonfire embers.

Rich, earthy, smoky and spicy, with a marvellous combination of toffee, tar and creosote, coffee grounds and sea spray. Subtle hints of vanilla and lime manage to fight their way through the smoke, and a few drops of water release some classic Ardbeggian scents, like fennel and bonfire embers. Taste: The texture is mouth filling and noticeably spicy, and the palate is surprised by an immediate and intense sweetness, reminiscent of smoked cinnamon and paprika. This is then followed by enormous waves of smoky notes — soot, tar, creosote, peat moss and woodsmoke to name a few, but the smokiness is always balanced by a gentle malty or biscuity flavour.

The texture is mouth filling and noticeably spicy, and the palate is surprised by an immediate and intense sweetness, reminiscent of smoked cinnamon and paprika. This is then followed by enormous waves of smoky notes — soot, tar, creosote, peat moss and woodsmoke to name a few, but the smokiness is always balanced by a gentle malty or biscuity flavour. Finish: Mentholic and almost cooling, with hints of eucalyptus and antiseptic lozenges.

What is ‘cask-strength’ whisky?

For the uninitiated, cask-strength means the whisky has been bottled undiluted, exactly as it comes out of the barrel. So you’re getting a raw spirit, with no added water.

That will mean a much more ‘in-your-face’ intensity to the drink, with a much higher concentration of flavour compounds. In the case of Ardbeg, that will likely mean:

Heavier Smoke: The peat and bonfire notes will be more aggressive

The peat and bonfire notes will be more aggressive Oils and Texture: More of the natural fats and oils remain, giving the whisky a thicker, creamier mouthfeel.

More of the natural fats and oils remain, giving the whisky a thicker, creamier mouthfeel. Complexity: Subtle notes like lime zest, black pepper, or sea salt that might be softened in the 46% version will be much more noticeable.

That makes you, the drinker, the master of your own fate. Add a few drops of water if you want to open up the flavour a bit, or try it neat and see how it settles in for you. The choice is yours.

Where to buy Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength

Australian fans can’t yet get their hands on a bottle of Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength. It will be released exclusively to members of Ardbeg’s Committee on February 24 directly via the Ardbeg website, or you can try it out in-person at a handful of select Ardbeg embassies around Australia. Those are:

The Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength will go on sale at an RRP of $155.