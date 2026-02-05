778 x 150
Home/Culture/Drinks
Ardbeg ten cask strength feb 26
DRINKS

Ardbeg Ten Goes Cask-Strength: The Islay Icon at a Formidable 61.7% ABV

Rob Stott
By Rob Stott - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

In great news for lovers of intense, smoky whiskies, the good people at Ardbeg have today announced the release of the first ever edition of their iconic flagship 10-year-old single malt at cask-strength.

Crafted on the remote Scottish island of Islay for more than 200 years, Ardbeg is already known for its signature smoky, peaty malt whiskies, and this new cask-strength edition promises to turn the volume up to 11, with an “unusually high strength” ABV of 61.7% — the highest strength of any of Ardbeg’s ‘Committee’ editions to-date.

Matured in hand-selected American oak bourbon casks, including some experimental barrels unusually filled with undiluted spirit, the cask strength edition is the first from new co-Chairs, Master Blender Gillian MacDonald and Distillery Manager Bryony McNiven.

“This cask-strength Ardbeg Ten is a momentous celebration of our Distillery’s classic style,” MacDonald said. “It has all the flavours committee members know and love, infused with a new intensity. Those who are lucky enough to lay their hands on a bottle will find aromas of toffee, tar, with classic notes of fennel and sea  spray, and sweet sooty tastes of peat moss, malt and smoked cinnamon – amplified in an unforgettable dram.”

Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength Tasting Notes

  • ABV: 61.7% 
  • Colour: Pale Gold 
  • Aroma: Rich, earthy, smoky and spicy, with a marvellous combination of toffee,  tar and creosote, coffee grounds and sea spray. Subtle hints of vanilla  and lime manage to fight their way through the smoke, and a few drops  of water release some classic Ardbeggian scents, like fennel and bonfire  embers. 
  • Taste: The texture is mouth filling and noticeably spicy, and the palate is  surprised by an immediate and intense sweetness, reminiscent of smoked cinnamon and paprika. This is then followed by enormous waves of smoky notes — soot, tar, creosote, peat moss and woodsmoke to name a few, but the smokiness is always balanced by a gentle malty  or biscuity flavour.  
  • Finish: Mentholic and almost cooling, with hints of eucalyptus and antiseptic lozenges. 

What is ‘cask-strength’ whisky?

For the uninitiated, cask-strength means the whisky has been bottled undiluted, exactly as it comes out of the barrel. So you’re getting a raw spirit, with no added water.

That will mean a much more ‘in-your-face’ intensity to the drink, with a much higher concentration of flavour compounds. In the case of Ardbeg, that will likely mean:

  • Heavier Smoke: The peat and bonfire notes will be more aggressive
  • Oils and Texture: More of the natural fats and oils remain, giving the whisky a thicker, creamier mouthfeel.
  • Complexity: Subtle notes like lime zest, black pepper, or sea salt that might be softened in the 46% version will be much more noticeable.

That makes you, the drinker, the master of your own fate. Add a few drops of water if you want to open up the flavour a bit, or try it neat and see how it settles in for you. The choice is yours.

Where to buy Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength

Australian fans can’t yet get their hands on a bottle of Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength. It will be released exclusively to members of Ardbeg’s Committee on February 24 directly via the Ardbeg website, or you can try it out in-person at a handful of select Ardbeg embassies around Australia. Those are:

The Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength will go on sale at an RRP of $155.

Ardbeg ten cask strength
The Ardbeg Ten Cask-Strength will be released in Australia on February 24. | Pic: Ardbeg
5 Whiskies Over $200 that are Actually Worth Splurging On
A Complete Guide to Whisky for Beginners

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Rob Stott

Editor-in-Chief

Rob Stott

Rob Stott is the Editor in Chief at Man of Many, leading the editorial direction and content strategy for Australia’s largest independent men’s lifestyle publication.
With over 16 years of experience in digital publishing, Rob has spent his career at ...

More about Rob
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Nine 2026 winter olympics
SPORT

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

21 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

The white lotus season 3
MOVIES & TV

The White Lotus Season 4 Cast has been Confirmed, Including One Aussie

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Carlos alcaraz australian open 2026
SPORT

WHOOP, Alcaraz & Secret Undies: Why the Aus Open is Suddenly all about Wearables

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Jannick sinner
SPORT

2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Dyson amino 4
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Why Dyson’s Latest Hair Product is Moving Beyond Tech

Naomi Osaka makes a bold fashion statement at the Australian Open | Pic: Australian Open
SPORT

Australian Open Fashion Parade: The 6 Best On-Court Outfits of the Tournament

Seiko 5 field series ssk059k
WATCHES

Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT is a Sub-$700 Polar Dial Built to Endure

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Mila corina
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #345

Kendrick lamar
ENTERTAINMENT

Kendrick Lamar Now Holds Record for Most Grammy Wins by a Rapper in History

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Best summer fragrances for men
FRAGRANCES

16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine