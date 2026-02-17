Home/Culture/Drinks
Hellyers road american oak 20 year old single cask
Fruit Bowl in a Bottle: Hellyers Road Launches American Oak 20 Year Old Single Cask

Rob Stott
For almost 30 years, Tasmanian distillery Hellyers Road has been massively punching above its weight—including an incredible 18 medals, with four golds and four category wins at the recent world whiskies awards—and now they’ve launched a mouthwatering American Oak 20 Year Old Single Cask.

Described as a “fruit bowl of a single cask”, this new release is the latest addition to Hellyers’ aged and rare collection. Each bottle is housed in a unique presentation box handcrafted by local master wood worker Rob van Tholen from prized Tassie timbers: Huon Pine, Myrtle and Celery Top Pine, and includes a letter of authenticity signed by Head Distiller, Fiona Coutts.

The new drop centres stonefruits including sweet peach and nectarine, joined by a gentle nuttiness and grilled, caramelised pineapple. Add a splash of water and you’ll open up a hint of Anzac biscuits. Sign us up.

If you want a taste, you’d better get in quick. There are only 179 bottles of the Hellyers Road American Oak 20 Year Old Single Cask in existence—of the 15 casks that were filled on September 9, 2004, this is the only one that lasted the full two decades. Siblings were used for various vattings between 2014 and 2020, while this single cask continued on its path to today’s release.

Whiskies of this age are few and far between in Australia, and a bottle of this single malt comes with a price tag of $1,150. For those lucky enough to be travelling to Tassie soon, the new release available to taste at their cellar door on the north west coast.

Hellyers Road American Oak 20 Year Old tasting notes

  • ABV: 52.8%
  • Cask: American oak 4253.04
  • Price: $1,150
  • Nose: Delicate florals rise first, followed by a burst of stone fruit such as ripe peaches and nectarines. Notes of freshly baked baklava and soft orange blossom add warmth and sweetness.
  • Palate: Sweet peach and nectarine take centre stage, joined by a gentle nuttiness and grilled, caramelised pineapple. Exceptionally balanced, it opens beautifully with a splash of water, revealing buttery Anzac biscuits.
  • Finish: A lingering dance of stone fruits that continues long after the final sip.
Buy Hellyers Road American Oak 20 Year Old here
Hellyers road american oak 20 year old single cask 1

