This Sub-$100 Australian Exclusive Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Whiskey is Hiding in Plain Sight

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 10 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Australia has received a limited allocation of Buffalo Trace Single Barrel.

Dan Murphy’s is selling 15,000 bottles across the country right now.

Each bottle is aged 8 years and selected by Harlen Wheatley.

The liquid comes from five distinct warehouses: U, K, P, Q, and N.

This release features 45% ABV, higher than the standard Australian 40% version.

We love our whiskey, but the reality is that the Australian market is a relatively small one. Our appetite for great whiskey runs deep, but it’s rare that we get our hands on exclusive releases from the best bourbon brands in Kentucky. When we do, they’re usually reserved for by-the-glass tastings at a handful of the best bars in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Sometimes you might be lucky enough to win a bottle in one of our giveaways. However, the reality is that you might never taste a glass of Pappy Van Winkle, a Double Eagle Very Rare, or a Thomas H. Handy.

But fear not, all hope isn’t lost. Bourbon and rye lovers amongst us listen in because when we do get an allocation of rare and sought-after Buffalo Trace whiskey, it sneaks onto shelves, and sometimes it sits there for longer than it otherwise would in domestic markets.

Master Blender and Director of Quality at Buffalo Trace, Drew Mayville, couldn’t believe that we still had bottles of Weller 12 on our shelves during his visit Downunder just a few years ago. Sure, we pay a premium price for these bottles due to the hefty spirits tax here in Australia, but the fact remains that we have access to rare bottles like these, and can purchase them far more easily than they can overseas.

Buffalo Trace Single Barrel | Image: Supplied / Buffalo Trace

Size : 750ML

: 750ML Region : Kentucky

: Kentucky Standard Drinks : 26.6

: 26.6 Alcohol Volume : 45%

: 45% Whisky Style: Bourbon

That brings us to the Buffalo Trace Trace Single Barrel that’s being sold in limited quantities (15,000 bottles) at Dan Murphy’s around the country right now.

It’s a lucky dip of soughts with multiple single-barrel expressions on offer. Each has been aged for 8 years and comes from one of five of the distillery’s most distinctive warehouses (U, K, P, Q, and N) and imparts its own personality and character into the liquid. The specific warehouse is imprinted on the front of the bottle, so if you’ve had a chance to try them all, let us know which is best! The five warehouses selected are well-known locations for the aging of premium products for long periods. Note that warehouse C has not be utilised, which is where the majority of off-the-shelf Buffalo Trace is stored.

Buffalo Trace Single Barrel | Image: Supplied / Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace Single Barrel | Image: Supplied / Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace Single Barrel | Image: Supplied / Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace Single Barrel | Image: Supplied / Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace Single Barrel | Image: Supplied / Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace Single Barrel | Image: Supplied / Buffalo Trace

The taste of each barrel could vary drastically, but they’re guaranteed to be delicious all the same as each has been personally selected by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. Expect notes of toffee, brown sugar, and a bit of orange zest on the palate. Bourbon fans will also note that the bottles come in at 45% ABV, which is the standard for Buffalo Trace in the American market. Unlike here in Australia where our domestic market Buffalo Trace comes in at 40% due to those pesky spirits taxes.

This is your chance to get your hands on something particularly special, the largest Single Barrel pick of Buffalo Trace Bourbon outside the US, and with a retail price of AUD$95 this is one of the best value-for-money drams on the market. Check out the Dan Murphy’s website, linked below to pick-up a bottle today.