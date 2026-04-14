Home/Culture/Drinks
Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 3
CULTUREDRINKS

Archie Rose Ends Its Smoked Series With an Unexpected Twist

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Final release in the Archie Rose Smoked Cask Series
  • Lavender-infused smoked cask single malt
  • Uses smoked casks instead of smoked grain
  • Lands 27 April via Archie Rose, $179 RRP.

Smoke in whisky usually goes one way. Peat, fire, something coastal or medicinal. Archie Rose has spent the past few years pulling it in a different direction, experimenting with botanicals through its Smoked Cask Series.

For the final release, it’s landed somewhere you wouldn’t expect: lavender.

Set to launch on 27 April, the Lavender Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky marks the last instalment in a run that’s built a following for doing things a little differently. Rather than smoking the grain as traditional producers do, Archie Rose smokes the casks themselves, opening up flavours you don’t usually get from traditional smoked whisky.

Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 2
Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Whisky | Image: Archie Rose

The series started with the now sold-out wattleseed, before moving through juniper and cinnamon. Each release has pushed the flavour well past tradition, building a reputation for doing things most distilleries wouldn’t touch.

This time, those casks have been infused with Tuscan lavender, layered over the distillery’s signature campfire-style smoke.

Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 4
Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Whisky | Image: Supplied

It’s unusual territory for both whisky and lavender, which usually show up at the end of the night, for very different reasons. But mixed together, there’s a flavour risk. Too much and it starts to feel like soap. Get it right, and that smoky edge suddenly feels lighter.

“Lavender is a really powerful aroma,” says Dave Withers, Master Distiller at Archie Rose. “So we balanced that with our native stringybark-smoked malt to offer robust smoke to balance that lavender perfume.”

The result leans savoury first, with smoked meats and roasted nuts, before something lighter cuts through the palate. Stone fruit sits in the middle, giving the lavender something to sit on, rather than take over.

“This is a whisky people are going to want to come back to again and again,” says Withers, describing it as “up-front and bold.”

“A perfect stage on which the lavender can perform.”

Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 6
Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Whisky | Image: Supplied

Australian whisky has become less interested in copying Scotch traditions and more willing to play with flavour, even when it sounds slightly off at first pass. Not every bottle needs to be a daily pour. Some exist purely because they’re interesting to open.

This one sits firmly in that category. Limited release, priced at $179, and likely to appeal more to collectors and curious drinkers than anyone looking for a safe bet. But that’s been the point of the series all along.

And if you’ve followed the Smoked Cask Series this far, a smoky whisky with a hint of lavender feels like a fitting way to close it out.

Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 5
Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Whisky | Image: Supplied

Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky

Release Date: 27 April 2026
Price: $179 RRP
Availability: archierose.com.au + Cellar Door
Profile: Smoky, savoury, floral lift

Learn More About Archie Rose Smoked Cask Series
Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 9
Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Whisky | Image: Supplied
Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 8
Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Whisky | Image: Supplied
Archie rose lavender smoked cask single malt whisky 7
Archie Rose Lavender Smoked Cask Whisky | Image: Supplied

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Rolex day date 40 2026 3
WATCHES

The GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ is Effectively Gone. Here Are 8 New Rolex Releases in its Place

Vape pen feature image
CULTURE

How Australia Accidentally Made Smoking Popular Again

Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch in silver with exposed movement and dial components on a blue textured background.
WATCHES

Bvlgari Defines Effortless Elegance and Luxury at Watches and Wonders 2026

Le Labo Santal 33, Comme des Garçons Wonderwood, and TLY 5755 bottles on green background.
FRAGRANCES

Forget the Signature Scent: Here’s How To Build a Fragrance Wardrobe Instead

Gout gout 200m record 4
SPORT

Gout Gout Breaks 200m Record With 19.67 — So Just How Good Is He?

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fans in navy, cream, and red, each with a sleek cylindrical design and unique top vent.
TECH

Portable Fans Usually Suck. The New Dyson HushJet Definitely Doesn’t.

Minimalist home office setup with wooden desk, large monitor, laptop, keyboard, and speakers in bright lighting.
TECH

How to Build the Ultimate Home Office Setup to Work From Home (WFH) Like a Pro

Man holding Old Master Spirits A.100 Cognac bottle in dimly lit bar, with cigar and glass nearby.
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 11 April, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter smiling while wearing seven Omega watches on her wrist, holding a cigar in a dimly lit room.
WATCHES

All 7 Omega Watches Sabrina Carpenter Wears At Once In The ‘House Tour’ Video

Rado Integral watch with black dial, gold accents, and diamond markers on a gold and black bracelet.
WATCHES

Rado Brings Back the Integral, 40 Years On

Jacob & Co. Godfather II watch close-up showcasing rose gold accents and intricate logo detail.
WATCHES

Jacob & Co. “Godfather II’ Watch Plays Two Themes… for $440K

Dr. Martens 1461 shoe in black leather on a textured orange surface, showcasing its iconic design.
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The Classic Dr. Martens’ 1461 Turns 65. Some Things Don’t Need to Change

Man wearing Oura Ring flexes arm outdoors, sporting sunglasses, cap, and blue shirt in a park setting.
HEALTH & FITNESS

6 Months with the Oura Ring: How a Smart Ring Helped Me Get Back in Shape at 37

Man in brown jacket and sunglasses walking on a city street with red and beige buildings in the background.
STYLE

Master the Art of Layering with MR PORTER

Mazda CX-6e in silver driving on a scenic road with lush greenery in the background.
CARS

Legacy Car Brands are Turning to China to Stay Competitive

Riviera 5600 Sport Yacht with a couple enjoying the swim platform, set against a scenic water backdrop.
BOATS

7 Best Luxury Yachts at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

BYD Shark 6 driving on dirt terrain with dust clouds, showcasing its rugged design and off-road capability.
CARS

BYD Shark 6 Performance Revealed as 350kW, 3,500kg Towing Raptor Rival

Dreame Z50 vacuum cleaner in sleek black design with transparent dustbin and blue filter elements.
TECH

Exact Moment Vacuuming Became Fun For Me as a 28-Year-Old Man

Fig.1, The Ordinary, and Lancôme retinol products displayed against a gradient background.
CULTURE

Retinol for Men: A Complete Guide to the ‘Cheat Code For Your Skin’