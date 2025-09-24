‘It’s Giving Life’: Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask is a Distinctly Australian Single Malt

By Nick Hall - News Published: 24 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Things are getting smoky Down Under, and it’s not just because Snoop Dogg has arrived in the country. Australian new world spirits label Archie Rose Distilling Co. has unveiled its latest Wattleseed Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky, the first release in what will be a new four-part Smoked Cask Series.

Releasing on Wednesday, 24 September, the limited-edition expression employs a bold new approach to traditional whisky-making. Rather than smoking the grain, Archie Rose has opted to gently smoke the casks themselves with some of the country’s most iconic botanicals.

Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky | Image: Supplied

Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask Flavour Notes

The debut release in the Smoked Cask Series, the wattleseed expression is a toast to the rich, nutty-flavoured seeds that spring from the Australian Acacia tree. Archie Rose reportedly smoked the empty whisky casks with the native botanical before filling them with the label’s award-winning Single Malt Whisky. The result is a rich, complex whisky that exudes warm, nostalgic notes of “campfire bacon, roasted macadamia and caramel fudge” to go along with its discreet smoke profile.

Dave Withers, master distiller at Archie Rose, explained that the innovative cask-smoking technique was spurred by Australia’s progressive approach to whisky-making. Unlike other countries, where production is governed by strict bylaws and rigid guidelines, Australian distillers have more freedom to experiment, leading to pioneering releases that push the boundaries of blending and maturation.

“In Australia, we’re fortunate to be unbound by tradition, having the freedom to be bold and find our own new ways of doing things,” Withers said. “This series is all about reimagining what a smoked whisky can be; questioning why the flavour of smoke can only come from the treatment of grains. We wanted to tackle the question of whether we could bring a different dimension to our whisky by smoking the maturation casks instead. It’s also about testing the boundaries of where that smoke comes from.”

Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky | Image: Man of Many

As Withers explained, the unique production method didn’t come without its challenges. The master distiller revealed that each botanical had to be carefully smoked to release aroma without burning. This method allowed the Archie Rose team to extract the delicate character and infuse it into the timber, a process that required extensive trials and collaboration.

“There’s something romantic about using wattleseed to smoke our whisky maturation casks in the Australian context,” Withers said. “Wattle seeds need fire to germinate, so in burning this uniquely Australian ingredient to smoke our whisky casks, we’re giving life to a whole new layer of flavour, and a whole new style of Australian single malt whisky.”

Pricing and Availability

Only 535 bottles of the Wattleseed Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky have been produced, and the product will hit online boutiques and the Archie Rose cellar door on Wednesday, 24 September. Each 700ml bottle is priced at AUD$219 and has 51.7% ABV. A heavy dram bursting with rich native influences, the new release marks a decidedly Australian step in the global whisky race; however, there is much more to come.

Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky | Image: Man of Many

Archie Rose Smoked Cask Series

With Wattleseed marking the first release in the upcoming four-part Smoked Cask Series, whisky-lovers can expect a few more surprises from Archie Rose. The label has confirmed that all of the upcoming single malt whiskies will follow a similar pattern; matured in casks carefully smoked with a different botanical, each imparting its own unique character to the whisky.

Three more uniquely smoked cask expressions are set to be unveiled over the coming months, with Archie Rose encouraging collectors to follow the journey and experience the full expression of native Australian botanicals.

Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky | Image: Supplied

