Harrison Ford’s New Glenmorangie Collaboration is a Box Office Smash

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 4 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Harrison Ford partnered with Glenmorangie for a limited-edition Scotch whisky.

Dr Bill Lumsden crafted the liquid to mirror Ford’s screen presence.

It matures in bourbon and toasted Portuguese red wine casks.

46.5% ABV whisky balances smooth fruit with a citrus bite.

AUD$145 bottle offers a genuine, premium celebrity collaboration.

It’s a truth in Hollywood that eventually, every movie star will release a spirit. Previously, the most popular trend to chase was tequila, where the actor claims to have “discovered” the perfect agave blend while vacationing in Jalisco. However, the latest celebrity to get into the spirits business is Harrison Ford, who has never been one to follow the script.

Fittingly announced on May the 4th (a date intrinsically linked to his legendary turn as Han Solo), Ford has bypassed the crowded agave market entirely.

Through a partnership with Glenmorangie, Ford has journeyed to the Scottish Highlands to co-direct a highly anticipated release. It’s called The Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition, a single malt Scotch whisky that promises to be as timeless, elegant, and unexpectedly rugged as the man himself. Let’s take a closer look!

Detail Product Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition Distillery Glenmorangie (Scottish Highlands) Cask Maturation Bourbon and toasted Portuguese red wine ABV 46.5% Key Tasting Notes Tangy citrus, baked bread, orange oil, leather Price AUD$145 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition | Image: Glenmorangie

What immediately separates this AUD$145 bottle from the sea of celebrity liquors is the humility behind it. Ford doesn’t want to sell you a new brand by pretending to be a master distiller, boasting decades of whisky-making knowledge.

“I’ll leave the whisky making to you guys, and I’ll take care of the acting part,” the actor said regarding the collaboration.

Without a direct link to the distillation process, Ford served as the muse. Glenmorangie’s legendary Director of Whisky Creation, Dr Bill Lumsden, and Distillery Manager Ed Thom took on the challenge of translating a cinematic icon into a liquid profile. “We wanted this to be timeless,” notes Dr Bill Lumsden. The goal wasn’t just to slap a famous name on a label, but to craft a liquid that physically embodied Ford’s legendary screen presence of being suave on the surface, but with an undeniable edge. “It’s really smooth, but it’s got a little bit of bite,” adds Thom. “Much like Harrison himself.”

Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition | Image: Glenmorangie

To achieve this specific profile, Dr Bill relied on exceptional cask management. The whisky begins its life in classic bourbon casks, soaking up Glenmorangie’s signature smooth, fruity house style. But the twist (the “bite”) comes from a marriage with toasted Portuguese red wine casks. Bottled at a robust 46.5% ABV, it’s a serious whisky designed for serious palates.

Here are some tasting notes for the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition:

Nose Pouring a dram reveals an incredibly vibrant aroma. It bristles with tangy citrus and thick orange breakfast marmalade, softened by the floral elegance of honeysuckle and jasmine. But then comes a fascinating, almost cinematic note of beeswax and scented candles. A few drops of water coax out softer peach blossom and vanilla. Palate This is where the Portuguese red wine casks make their presence known. The mouthfeel delivers a literal “bite” as lively Seville orange, lemon, and grapefruit dance across the tongue. Just as the citrus threatens to steal the scene, a supporting cast of softer, richer flavors arrives: warm baked bread, sweet apricot, dark muscovado sugar, and butter candy. Finish Like any good Harrison Ford film, the ending lingers. The finish is medium-to-long, leaving behind mature notes of orange oil, heavy oak tannin, and rich leather—a subtle nod to an iconic fedora and whip, perhaps? Interestingly, a curious, almost cooling menthol note rests quietly in the background as the curtain falls. Scroll horizontally to view full table Tasting notes for Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition

Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition | Image: Glenmorangie

Our take is that while celebrity collaborations are often a cash grab, the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition feels like a genuine tribute. Ford himself spent time at the distillery, observing the meticulous process. “I have enormous respect for the work that these people do,” Ford remarked. “I was proud to be among them.”

Priced at AUD$145, it sits comfortably in the accessible but premium category. Whether you’re a dedicated Scotch enthusiast eager to taste Dr Bill’s latest cask experiment or a film buff looking for a new bottle to crack open during your next movie marathon, we reckon you’ll enjoy this latest release from one of the best Scotch whisky brands on the planet.