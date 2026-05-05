Why Your Favourite Celebrity Was Nowhere to Be Seen at the 2026 Met Gala

The first Monday in May has come and gone, and while the 2026 Met Gala delivered its usual dose of jaw-dropping glamour, the internet is talking about something else entirely. It was hard to miss the empty spaces on the red carpet at this year’s event, and many of us are left wondering where everyone is.

With “Costume Art” as the theme, heavy hitters like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Bad Bunny were all in attendance alongside co-chairs Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman. But as the night wore on and the doors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art finally closed, fans were left refreshing their feeds, wondering where some of the most iconic red-carpet staples were.

Political protests and scheduling conflicts were amongst a host of rumoured invite snubs that have the fashion world confused. The story of the 2026 Met Gala is as much about who stayed home as it is about who walked the carpet. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the real story behind why your favourite celebrities were nowhere to be seen at the event.

Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour | Image: Supplied

Who Chooses the Met Gala Theme?

The Met Gala’s overarching theme is tied to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute spring exhibition.

The task of selecting the theme primarily falls to Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute. Bolton conceptualises the historical or thematic focus of the upcoming museum exhibit (sometimes planning years in advance), and once the concept is solidified, it must be approved by the museum’s director and Anna Wintour, the Global Editorial Director of Vogue and the Met Gala’s mastermind.

Bolton and Wintour take the museum exhibition’s academic focus and turn it into a red-carpet dress code. This year, their vision was to transform the famous museum steps into a living, breathing theatrical stage, so attendees were challenged with one of the most theatrical dress codes to date: “Costume Art.” The theme asked guests to blur the lines between high fashion, performance art, and literal costuming, as seen from the likes of Heidi Klum and Katy Perry.

On the steps of the Met, we see living marble statues (Heidi Klum), Renaissance paintings brought to life (Lena Dunham and Emma Chamberlain), and unrecognisable, cinematic character transformations (Bad Bunny and Katy Perry).

Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala | Image: Supplied

Who Chaired the Event?

Every year, Anna Wintour selects a culturally relevant group of co-chairs from the worlds of music, film, sports, and fashion to help host the evening, curate the guest list, and drum up excitement. This year’s leadership team was top-tier, but not without a little controversy:

Anna Wintour: Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Condé Nast’s chief content officer.

Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Condé Nast’s chief content officer. Beyoncé: Making her highly anticipated return to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade.

Making her highly anticipated return to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade. Nicole Kidman: Oscar-winning actress, known for her sweeping, cinematic red-carpet moments.

Oscar-winning actress, known for her sweeping, cinematic red-carpet moments. Venus Williams: Tennis legend and fashion entrepreneur stepped into the co-chair role.

Tennis legend and fashion entrepreneur stepped into the co-chair role. Lauren Sánchez Bezos (Honorary Chair): Philanthropist and fiancée of Jeff Bezos.

Bella Hadid | Image: Supplied

Celebrities That Were Nowhere to Be Seen at the 2026 Met Gala

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid is a perennial favourite on the Met Gala red carpet, but she’s sitting out the 2026 “Costume Art” theme to make a statement. Hadid is reportedly staying home in protest of Jeff Bezos’s heavy involvement and sponsorship of the event. She made her stance known to fans by interacting with and “liking” an Instagram post that criticised the Amazon founder’s backing of fashion’s biggest night out.

Reason for Absence: Protest over Jeff Bezos’s sponsorship

Protest over Jeff Bezos’s sponsorship Profession: Supermodel

Supermodel Previous Met Gala Appearances: 5

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was noticeably absent from the museum’s iconic steps. While local politicians frequently attend the high-profile New York event, the Mayor declined the invitation. He publicly stated that while the Metropolitan Museum of Art is a critical cultural institution, his immediate focus must remain on affordability and tackling the cost of living in the most expensive city in the United States.

Reason for Absence: Prioritising city politics and affordability

Prioritising city politics and affordability Profession: Mayor of New York City

Mayor of New York City Met Gala Status: Invited, but declined

Blake Lively

Often hailed as the undisputed “queen of the modern Met Gala,” Blake Lively is missing from the red carpet for the second consecutive year. Her absence in 2026 comes with a surprising twist: reports suggest the actress was entirely left off this year’s highly exclusive invite list. Without Lively to match her gown to the carpet, fans are missing out on one of the most highly anticipated fashion reveals of the night.

Reason for Absence: Reportedly uninvited

Reportedly uninvited Profession: Actress and Entrepreneur

Actress and Entrepreneur Met Gala Status: Red carpet icon and former co-chair

Ryan Reynolds

It’s rare to see Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively separated on a major red carpet, and their joint absence was deeply felt at the 2026 Met Gala. With Lively reportedly left off the invite list this year, Reynolds also sat out fashion’s biggest night, leaving their usual spot as the internet’s favourite well-dressed couple vacant.

Reason for Absence: Absent alongside his wife, Blake Lively

Absent alongside his wife, Blake Lively Profession: Actor and Entrepreneur

Actor and Entrepreneur Previous Met Gala Highlights: 2022 Event Co-Chair

Meryl Streep | Image: Supplied

Meryl Streep

Despite her iconic status and her current role in The Devil Wears Prada 2 (a film deeply intertwined with high fashion and a character inspired by Met Gala mastermind Anna Wintour), Meryl Streep declined her invitation to the 2026 event. While her representatives formally stated that the gala “has never quite been her scene,” multiple reports indicate that the legendary actress skipped the event in protest of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos serving as co-chairs.

Reason for Absence: Political protest regarding billionaire co-chairs

Political protest regarding billionaire co-chairs Profession: Actress

Actress Current Project: The Devil Wears Prada 2

Billy Porter

Billy Porter, who famously broke the internet in 2019 by arriving on a litter carried by six men while wearing a golden-winged Sun God ensemble, is once again missing from the guest list. The actor and fashion trailblazer has not been shy about his absence, claiming he hasn’t received an invitation since his viral 2019 appearance. In a recent interview, Porter bluntly addressed the snub, stating that he refuses to go “where I’m not welcome.”

Reason for Absence: Uninvited

Uninvited Profession: Actor and Singer

Actor and Singer Met Gala Highlights: 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” viral entrance

John Krasinski

While actress Emily Blunt graced the red carpet this year, her husband, actor and director John Krasinski, was nowhere to be found. Krasinski reportedly skipped the 2026 gala amid swirling rumours of behind-the-scenes drama regarding his chosen menswear designer for the evening. Instead of navigating the alleged red-carpet fashion politics, he opted to stay home.

Reason for Absence: Rumoured designer drama

Rumoured designer drama Profession: Actor and Director

Actor and Director Met Gala Status: Frequent attendee alongside Emily Blunt

Ariana Grande | Image: Supplied

Ariana Grande

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is skipping the 2026 Met Gala despite making a highly publicised appearance at last year’s event alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo. Grande’s absence this year isn’t due to drama or protests. She had to decline the invitation because of strict work commitments and a tightly packed professional schedule.

Reason for Absence: Scheduling conflicts

Scheduling conflicts Profession: Singer and Actress

Singer and Actress Current Project: Ongoing commitments for Wicked

Florence Welch

The ethereal Florence + The Machine frontwoman is a natural fit for the “Costume Art” theme, but fans were left disappointed by her absence. Florence Welch missed the 2026 Met Gala due to a logistical clash. Her band had a live concert scheduled for the same night as the event, making it impossible for her to attend.

Reason for Absence: Concert tour schedule

Concert tour schedule Profession: Musician

Musician Met Gala Status: Frequent high-fashion attendee

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift continues her prolonged hiatus from fashion’s biggest night out. The record-breaking pop star, who previously co-chaired the event in 2016 during her “Bleachella” era, is once again missing from the guest list. Between her massively successful global tours and album releases, Swift has largely opted out of high-fashion red carpets in recent years.

Reason for Absence: Continued Met Gala hiatus

Continued Met Gala hiatus Profession: Singer-Songwriter

Singer-Songwriter Previous Met Gala Highlights: 2016 Event Co-Chair

Harry Styles

Harry Styles helped redefine modern red-carpet menswear with his gender-fluid fashion choices, particularly during his time as a Met Gala co-chair in 2019. However, the pop superstar has not returned to the Met steps in recent years, and his absence continued at the 2026 celebration.

Reason for Absence: Continued Met Gala hiatus

Continued Met Gala hiatus Profession: Singer and Actor

Singer and Actor Previous Met Gala Highlights: 2019 Event Co-Chair

Selena Gomez

Despite having a massive global platform and strong ties to the beauty and fashion industries, Selena Gomez has largely avoided the Met Gala in recent years. That trend held steady in 2026, as the actress and Rare Beauty founder once again skipped the event.

Reason for Absence: Continued Met Gala hiatus

Continued Met Gala hiatus Profession: Actress and Entrepreneur

Actress and Entrepreneur Met Gala Status: Has not attended since 2018

Zendaya | Image: Supplied

The Unexplained Absences

Zendaya

Zendaya’s ability to interpret a Met Gala theme is unmatched, making her one of the most anticipated arrivals each year. Despite being a frequent highlight, Zendaya was missing from the 2026 roster.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Actress

Actress Met Gala Highlights: 2019 Cinderella gown; 2024 Co-chair

Rihanna

Rihanna practically owns the first Monday in May, famously shutting down the carpet as the final arrival year after year. However, the singer and beauty mogul is completely missing from the 2026 A-Z guest list, leaving a massive void in the evening’s high-fashion lineup.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Singer, Entrepreneur, and Fashion Mogul

Singer, Entrepreneur, and Fashion Mogul Met Gala Highlights: 2015 Yellow Guo Pei gown; 2018 Pope ensemble

Lady Gaga

Known for her deeply theatrical and multi-layered Met Gala entrances, Lady Gaga was surprisingly absent from the “Costume Art” celebration. Given that she basically defined red-carpet performance art with her four-in-one Brandon Maxwell tease in 2019, her absence from the 2026 list was a major disappointment for fashion enthusiasts.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Singer and Actress

Singer and Actress Previous Met Gala Highlights: 2019 Event Co-Chair

Jared Leto | Image: Supplied

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is usually a lock for a viral, eccentric fashion moment on the first Monday in May. Whether he is carrying an exact replica of his own severed head or dressing up in a massive mascot suit of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, Leto brings pure spectacle. This year, however, the actor and musician opted not to attend.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Actor and Musician

Actor and Musician Met Gala Highlights: Choupette cat costume (2023)

Cardi B

Cardi B has made a name for herself as a Met Gala heavyweight, frequently arriving in massive, show-stopping gowns that require their own entourage just to get up the museum steps. Without her larger-than-life presence on the 2026 red carpet, the event missed out on one of its most reliable sources of jaw-dropping drama.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Rapper

Rapper Met Gala Status: Red-carpet staple

Timothée Chalamet | Image: Supplied

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has spent the last few years cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s boldest menswear risk-takers, even if his Marty Supreme jacket was the catalyst. However, the former Met Gala co-chair was notably absent from the 2026 roster, leaving the red carpet without his signature mix of high-fashion tailoring and a few cool watches.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Actor

Actor Previous Met Gala Highlights: 2021 Event Co-Chair

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has utilised the Met Gala to showcase her massive style evolutions, from Old Hollywood glamour to gothic corsetry. Despite her strong ties to the fashion world and her history as a co-chair, the Grammy-winning artist did not appear at the 2026 event.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Singer-Songwriter

Singer-Songwriter Previous Met Gala Highlights: 2021 Event Co-Chair

Dua Lipa | Image: Supplied

Dua Lipa

Pop superstar Dua Lipa served as a co-chair just a few years prior, wearing a stunning vintage Chanel bridal gown. Despite her deep ties to major fashion houses and status as a global trendsetter, she was notably absent from the 2026 list of attendees.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Singer

Singer Previous Met Gala Highlights: 2023 Event Co-Chair

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has rapidly become a red-carpet favourite thanks to her bold, dramatic, and edgy styling. From shaved heads and massive headpieces to sheer Valentino gowns, Pugh usually (always) delivers, making her absence at the “Costume Art” themed 2026 gala a missed opportunity for a major fashion moment.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Actress

Actress Met Gala Highlights: Shaved head debut in 2023

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal charmed the internet and the fashion world with his recent Met Gala appearances, particularly his internet-breaking red Valentino shorts suit. However, the beloved actor did not return for the 2026 event, leaving fans without their favourite red-carpet charismatic leading man.

Reason for Absence: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Actor

Actor Met Gala Highlights: 2023 Red Valentino shorts suit

Pedro Pascal at Met Gala | Image: Supplied

Our Final Met Gala 2026 Thoughts

Ultimately, the 2026 Met Gala will be remembered just as much for the ghosts on the red carpet as the “Costume Art” that actually graced it.

While the attendees fully embraced this year’s ambitious theme, the glaring absences of fashion heavyweights like Rihanna, Zendaya, and Blake Lively left an undeniable void on the museum steps.

Whether driven by principled political protests, unyielding tour schedules, or whispered behind-the-scenes drama, the missing A-listers proved that sometimes, the most powerful statement you can make on fashion’s biggest night is simply choosing to stay home.