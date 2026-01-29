Baume & Mercier’s New Clifton is Here to (Elegantly) Horse Around

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 29 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

As the Year of the Fire Horse gallops towards us at breakneck speed, a number of maisons have released special-edition watches to mark this most intense and volatile of events in the Chinese zodiac. These range from the subtle to the absurd, but a strong contender for my personal favourite has to be the new Clifton from Baume & Mercier.

Limited to 100 pieces and with an RRP of AUD$5,750, the Clifton 10839 maintains the line’s signature elegance, and at a glance, you might not even notice there’s some extra flair heightening the whole affair without undermining its admirably understated nature.

Baume & Mercier Clifton 10839 | Image: Supplied

Baume & Mercier Clifton 10839 Key Specs

Case Diameter: 40 mm

40 mm Case Thickness: 11.3 mm

11.3 mm Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dial: Black

Black Caseback: Exhibition caseback with Year of the Fire Horse transfer

Exhibition caseback with Year of the Fire Horse transfer Strap: Calf leather

Calf leather Movement: BM13-1975A

BM13-1975A Frequency: 28,800 vph

28,800 vph Power Reserve: 120 hours

120 hours Water Resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Edition: Limited to 100 pieces

Limited to 100 pieces Price: AUD$5,750

Baume & Mercier Clifton 10839 | Image: Supplied

Year of the Fire Horse Detailing

Said flair comes in a few forms. The first is a wide date aperture at the 6 o’clock position, within which the even-numbered days have been replaced by images of a galloping horse. According to the maison, this symbolises freedom and energy, and brings a sense of momentum to proceedings. Whatever the case may be, it’s a handsome detail that makes me wonder if the horse would appear to actually be in animated motion if the date disc could be made to spin fast enough. Alas, we’ll probably never know.

The second aesthetic elevation introduced here comes courtesy of Baume & Mercier’s deployment of traditional Chinese colours. Once again, the use of gold and red is subtle but confident. The former is present across the dial details, including the hands, indices, and the date aperture, while the latter (representing happiness, good fortune, and success) appears on the lining of the strap in luxurious fashion. It’s not a detail anyone would likely notice while the watch is being worn, but as the wearer, you’ll know it’s there.

Finally, the watch’s display caseback also features something a little special: a golden transfer of a galloping stallion. Like the strap’s red underside, this detail is purely for the benefit of the wearer, but it’s another layer of craftsmanship that sits atop the beautifully realised Baumatic Manufacture (BM13-1975A COSC) movement — more on that in a moment.

Baume & Mercier Clifton 10839 | Image: Supplied

A Classic Clifton

Outside of the Year of the Fire Horse additions, this watch remains a classic Baume & Mercier Clifton. From the rounded, stainless-steel case with its refined satin finish to the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-glare coating on both sides.

Inside, the aforementioned movement offers a strong resistance to everyday magnetic fields (up to 1,500 Gauss), while its chronometer is certified by the COSC (Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute). With its 120-hour power reserve and water resistance up to 50 metres, it’s a highly practical offering that provides flexibility in terms of where and when you wear it.

Further, the movement proves that just because something’s practical doesn’t mean it can’t be beautiful. With its circular-grained bridges, sandblasted and snailed baseplate, openworked oscillating weight adorned with Côtes de Genève and snailed decorations, and unique Baume & Mercier engraving, it’s an intricately decorated piece of work.

Availability and Price

As mentioned at the top, the limited-to-100 Clifton has an asking price of AUD$5,750. However, once you secure one, you’ll have to wait until the end of November to actually wear it. At least by then, we’ll all have a better sense of whether the Year of the Fire Horse is one that’s worth celebrating.