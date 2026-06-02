Mitsubishi Pajero Back from the Dead! Why the Off-Road Legend’s Return Matters

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 2 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Mitsubishi is officially bringing back the Pajero. Not a badge-engineered crossover from a Chinese manufacturer as Nissan did with the Frontier, but a genuine flagship off-road SUV slated for a world premiere in autumn 2026. While the news will be felt most strongly by a certain generation of Australian four-wheel driver, its return will likely be felt in global markets, including North America, where it was badged the Montero.

The Pajero built its reputation by dominating the Dakar Rally – entering the gruelling race in 1983 and racking up 12 overall victories, including an untouchable seven consecutive wins. It was the undisputed king of the outback, a vehicle that sold more than 3.25 million units across 170 countries before the factory lines quietly stopped rolling for overseas markets in 2021.

When Mitsubishi halted production, the writing had been on the wall for quite some time. The final models were riding on an ageing monocoque-ladder-frame platform, and the global market had aggressively pivoted toward soft-roading crossovers. The heavy capital investment required to overhaul the Pajero’s bespoke tooling simply lacked a viable business case for a brand undergoing a strategic shift towards hybrid crossovers, a market now dominated by cut-price Chinese competitors.

Yet, the local appetite for an honest, heavy-duty 4×4 never vanished. We bid farewell to the nameplate with a limited run of 800 Final Edition models here in Australia back in 2021. Today, those variants still command a premium on the used market, prized for their bulletproof 3.2L DI-D engines and Super Select II hardware. Then, in the flagship’s absence, the Triton-based Pajero Sport was left to carry the mantle. While it remains a highly capable mid-tier 4×4, it’s fundamentally a commercial utility vehicle wearing a wagon body, lacking the wider track, tarmac refinement, and sheer interior volume of a dedicated large SUV. Sales figures reflect a cooling market for the stopgap model. The Pajero Sport managed 7,306 sales in Australia through 2024, slipping to 6,052 units in 2025. By April 2026, year-to-date, it sits at just 1,840 units.

Now, with Mitsubishi confirming the 2026 Pajero will utilise the Triton’s robust ladder frame but feature model-specific cabin and suspension development, the stage is set for a proper flagship return. Now, all that’s left is to take it back to the dirt.

1/ 6 2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition | Image: Mitsubishi Australia

Death of a Dinosaur and the Pajero Final Edition

We enthusiasts love the return of a nameplate, take one look at the Honda Prelude review to figure that out, but to understand the significance of the 2026 Pajero’s resurrection, we must examine the circumstances of its demise. By the time the final iteration rolled off the line, the automotive landscape had shifted dramatically. Developing a bespoke, heavy-duty 4×4 platform solely to meet modern emissions and safety standards would never have made financial sense for Mitsubishi at the time.

But it’s important to remember what that platform achieved. By all accounts, the Pajero was a pioneer in the market, introducing monocoque body construction to the large 4×4 segment alongside independent rear suspension – innovations that debuted when rigid axles were still the norm. While we never had the chance to drive a Pajero before it was discontinued, speaking over the dinner table at the launch of the new Outlander, we remember fellow journalists and executives commenting about just how good that vehicle was, and still is today.

Here in the Australian market, the end of the line was marked by an 800-unit allocation of the ‘Final Edition’. Even as an outdated vehicle fresh off the showroom floor, its mechanical competence was undeniable:

It retained the legendary 3.2L DI-D turbo-diesel engine, producing 141kW of power and 441 Nm of torque.

Power was managed by the Super Select II 4WD system, featuring a lockable transfer case and a rear differential lock.

It confidently handled a 3,000kg towing, cementing its status as a premier touring vehicle.

Buyers of the Final Edition received a badge, bonnet protector, rear boot flap, cargo liner, and leather compendium.

While researching this article, we scanned the used-car market, and it seems buyers are still actively hunting for late-model Pajeros at strong second-hand prices.

2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport | Image: Mitsubishi Australia

Why the Pajero Sport Couldn’t Fill the Void

Mitsubishi is without a genuine flagship vehicle today, and it’s had to direct buyers toward the Pajero Sport. To its credit, the Triton-derived wagon has carved out a respectable slice of the mid-tier off-road segment. However, it was never equipped to fill the void left by its predecessor.

Because it’s built directly on old-school commercial architecture, it inherently suffers from its compromises. It’s narrower, less refined at highway speeds, and lacks the commanding road presence of a bespoke luxury SUV.

Local sales data highlights the ceiling of a model facing increasingly tech-forward competition. Following its 7,306 deliveries in 2024, sales dropped to 6,052 units by the close of 2025. In the first four months of 2026, it tallied a modest 1,840 sales. The market has cooled on the aging model, and it now demands a genuine, full-size flagship amid Chinese competition. Frankly, the Pajero Sport lacks the footprint to play that role.

2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition | Image: Mitsubishi Australia

Engineering the 2026 Mitsubishi Pajero Resurrection

Mitsubishi has officially confirmed the new model will debut in autumn 2026, returning the Pajero nameplate to the global stage after a five-year hiatus.

Importantly, the brand has outlined its engineering approach. Rather than applying the Pajero badge to a stretched crossover chassis, the new vehicle will utilise the highly robust ladder frame of the new-generation Triton pickup.

Mitsubishi is acutely aware that a halo vehicle cannot ride like a workhorse, so it will distance the Pajero from its commercial sibling by promising model-specific cabin development, alongside bespoke front- and rear-suspension setups. The explicit goal is to deliver outstanding off-road capability while maintaining the refined, comfortable ride expected in the premium segment. That will very likely mean a return to the independent rear suspension architecture from the previous generation vehicle, brought into the modern era.

1/ 5 Mitsubishi Pajero in Dakar Rally | Image: Mitsubishi

Reclaiming the Dakar Rally Legacy

If Mitsubishi intends to execute this revival properly, it must lean into the heritage that forged the badge. The Pajero didn’t become an icon by navigating suburban traffic.

It earned its stripes on the global motorsport stage, entering the Dakar Rally in 1983. It claimed a total of 12 victories over the decades, cementing its legacy with seven consecutive wins. We believe (and, hopefully, Mitsubishi does too) that the most authentic way to validate the Pajero’s return to the dunes is to return to the dunes. Mitsubishi currently campaigns the Triton in the Asia Cross Country Rally. Elevating those motorsport efforts to a factory-backed Dakar program to coincide with the 2026 launch would be the ultimate statement of intent.

The Pajero badge carries a heavy historical weight. Mitsubishi must build it tough, build it big, and return it to the rally stage.