Factory-Grade Skyline GT-R Restorations Coming to Australia With Official NISMO Omori Workshops

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 22 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

With brands like Singer leading the charge, the global automotive restoration market has evolved into a highly lucrative sector. What was once a niche hobby for independent mechanics has become a multi-billion-dollar corporate opportunity as legacy manufacturers recognise that preserving heritage assets directly reinforces modern brand equity while securing long-term revenue from catalogue parts in an era of electrification.

Experts predict that the international car restoration market will exceed AUD$15 billion by 2032, so it’s hardly surprising to see some of the world’s biggest car brands taking advantage of this new opportunity. Now, Nissan’s performance division, NISMO, has selected Australia to host its first official Performance Centres outside Japan, revealing that an estimated 36 per cent of all global Nissan Skyline GT-R R34s ended up on our soil, alongside 20 per cent of R33s and 7 per cent of R32s. This dedicated local volume positioned the domestic market as a natural priority for official factory support, mirroring similar heritage frameworks managed by European operations such as Porsche Classic.

The arrival of specialised facilities introduced a direct technical bridge between the local enthusiast community and the legendary Omori Factory in Yokohama. Whether this ambitious local network can seamlessly mirror the exacting standards of the domestic Japanese operation remains to be seen, but the initial framework promises an interesting opportunity. Let’s take a closer look!

Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Restoration Platform Baseline Engine 2.6-litre Twin-Turbo Inline-6 (RB26DETT) Power Output 206 kW (factory standard) Transmission Six-speed manual Acceleration (0-100km/h) 4.9 seconds Starting Price N/A, Restoration and component-dependent Scroll horizontally to view full table

Australia to launch first NISMO Performance Centres outside Japan | Image: Nissan Australia to launch first NISMO Performance Centres outside Japan | Image: Nissan Australia to launch first NISMO Performance Centres outside Japan | Image: Nissan Australia to launch first NISMO Performance Centres outside Japan | Image: Nissan

How Will the Local NISMO Facilities Operate?

The localised NISMO Performance Centre program establishes a direct, official pipeline to Yokohama’s legendary Omori Factory, opening the door for advanced vehicle restoration and restomod projects on Australian soil.

To ensure domestic operations meet Japanese standards, the brand will deploy factory-certified NISMO Meisters, backed by global expertise. This network gives local owners unprecedented access to an exclusive heritage catalogue, securing hard-to-find genuine components to keep aging Skyline platforms running exactly as the engineers intended.

Rather than restricting this expertise to a single flagship location, the automaker confirmed a multi-phase geographic rollout. The operation officially launches at Nissan Ferntree Gully in Victoria, establishing the initial base before scheduling subsequent sites to serve the wider enthusiast market

The business framework utilised a shop-within-a-shop concept integrated into the existing dealership infrastructure. Nissan chose their Ferntree Gully dealership in Victoria as the inaugural site, targeting completion in the second half of 2026. Rather than functioning merely as retail outlets for merchandise and catalogue pieces, these facilities secured the rights to manage complex technical upgrades and factory-certified preservation programs.

From Japan’s circuits and the legendary NISMO Omori Factory to one of the world’s most passionate GT-R communities, the next chapter of the NISMO brand’s global expansion is gaining momentum in Australia | Image: Nissan Australia

Why is Australia a Priority for the Global Rollout?

The strategic decision followed a comprehensive global expansion strategy outlined by Nissan Motorsports & Customising in December 2025.

During a visit to Sydney ahead of the local GT-R Festival, global chief Yutaka Sanada stated that the domestic market possessed a mature performance culture and an exceptionally strong enthusiast community.

“NISMO’s global expansion is about bringing the brand closer to customers in the right markets, with the right products, services and experiences. Australia is a natural priority because of its mature performance culture, strong GT-R community and clear appetite for authentic NISMO heritage, performance parts, technical expertise and motorsport-driven experiences,” said Yutaka Sanada, President and CEO of NMC and global head of the NISMO brand.

Historical data backed the move as corporate estimates indicated that a large volume of legacy vehicles was locally based, highlighting that 36 per cent of the total global R34 Skyline GT-R build found a home in the country. This concentration generated immediate demand for authentic engineering expertise over third-party alternatives.

Australia to launch first NISMO Performance Centres outside Japan | Image: Nissan

Price and Availability

The inaugural NISMO Performance Centre is scheduled to open at Nissan Ferntree Gully in Victoria during the second half of 2026.

While specific pricing schedules for full-vehicle restorations remained variable based on individual vehicle condition, the component catalogue provided fixed costs for independent legacy items. Dealership expansions are slated to follow as part of a phased rollout.

If you’re a buyer seeking brand-new machinery, the local lineup remained limited to the automatic-only Nissan Z NISMO, though a six-speed manual variant was scheduled to join the lineup shortly.

We’re living in an era dominated by heavy battery packs, electronic driving aids, and stringent fleet emissions targets, so the institutional support for internal combustion heritage here feels like a deliberate act of cultural defiance. Manufacturers clearly understood that while the future might be forced to electrification, the emotional heart of automotive fandom remained firmly anchored to the mechanical purity of the past. It’s clear that Nissan understands that reserving these analogue icons ensured that the golden era of performance engineering did not become a memory of a bygone era.