BYD Shark 6 Performance Revealed as 350kW, 3,500kg Towing Raptor Rival

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 9 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

BYD introduced the Shark 6 Performance and Dynamic Cab-Chassis models.

The new Performance model starts at AUD$62,990 before on-road costs.

A 2.0-litre turbo hybrid powertrain delivers 350kW and 700Nm.

It hits 100km/h in 5.5 seconds, beating the Ranger Raptor.

The Performance variant exclusively unlocks a 3,500kg maximum towing capacity.

An advanced Crawl Mode improves traction during tough off-road driving.

With a new and larger displacement 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet, combined with front and rear electric motors (Dual Mode Off-Road – DMO AWD architecture), the BYD Shark 6 Performance ute (from AUD$62,990 plus on-roads) will be quicker than a Ford Ranger Raptor when it arrives in Australia from May 2026. It’s joined by the new Shark 6 Dynamic Cab-Chassis (from AUD$55,900 plus on-roads), designed for commercial applications.

The new 2.0-litre turbo DM Super Hybrid powerplant in the Shark 6 Performance boosts total system power and torque to 350 kW and 700 Nm (vs. 321 kW and 650 Nm of torque in the standard model). Quicker than a Ford Ranger Raptor (5.8s 0-100 km/h), it completes the same 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.5 seconds while returning a combined fuel economy of 1.3 litres/100 km when the vehicle’s SOC is greater than 25 per cent, according to the WLTP combined test cycle.

Most importantly, the BYD Shark 6 Performance offers a 3,500 kg towing capacity, which other models in the line-up lack, including the new Dynamic Cab-Chassis, which is limited to 2,500 kg. It still utilises double-wishbone independent suspension front and rear, so it will be interesting to see how it fares in the squat department.

Model Price Shark 6 Dynamic Cab-Chassis from $55,900 before on-roads Shark 6 Premium from $57,900 before on-roads Shark 6 Performance from $62,900 before on-roads Scroll horizontally to view full table

BYD Shark 6 (not Performance model) | Image: BYD Australia

While some punters still incorrectly identify the BYD Shark 6 as an “EV,” it has an engine. This new Performance model continues that trend with a bigger 2.0-litre unit, replacing the puny 1.5-litre unit in the standard model.

You’ll spend most of your time driving around like normal, allowing the DM Super Hybrid to go about its business, but when you want to override the computer, you can choose from three drive modes:

Drive mode Description EV Pure Electric Mode The petrol engine is switched off, and the Shark 6 is driven by its electric motors from the stored battery power. This is ideal for stop-start traffic and low to medium urban speeds, where you get the EV traits of smooth power delivery, instant response, and zero fuel consumption. HEV Series Mode This is the mode that you will spend most of your time in. Here, the petrol engine doesn’t drive the wheels, acting like a portable power station instead, generating power for the electric motors that in turn drive the wheels. HEV Parallel Mode The motors and the petrol engine work together in harmony to drive the wheels at the same time. The combined output assists while towing, or sustaining highway speeds, where greater energy loss is experienced running in purely electric mode. The battery is never completely drained because software management allows the ICE to continue charging it. Scroll horizontally to view full table

One of the most important updates to arrive in the Shark 6 line-up is Crawl mode. The current “Mountain Mode” in the standard vehicle struggles badly with steep hills, where wheel lifts from the double wishbone independent suspension are common due to a severe lack of articulation. While BYD hasn’t explained exactly how this system works just yet, they state that “Crawl Mode” is designed for the tough stuff – rocks, steep climbs, deep ruts. When activated, it limits the Shark 6 to 20km/h and continuously adjusts torque to keep the wheels moving without slipping. If it works anything like Land Rover Defender’s Terrain Response, it will be a game-changer.

Crawl Mode is standard on the Shark 6 Performance from launch, and will be offered to existing Shark 6 Premium and Shark 6 Dynamic customers via an over-the-air (OTA) update later this year.

Shark 6 Dynamic Cab-Chassis Shark 6 Dynamic Cab-Chassis Shark 6 Dynamic Cab-Chassis Shark 6 Dynamic Cab-Chassis

BYD still hasn’t detailed the full list of specifications for the two new BYD Shark 6 models joining the line-up, but we do know that the entry-level Dynamic Cab-Chassis model will feature a smaller 12.8-inch touchscreen display with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The larger 15.6-inch touchscreen (Shark 6 Premium and Shark 6 Performance) remains standard across other models alongside the 10.25-inch LCD instrument screen.

Every model in the line-up will still come with 6.6kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, multiple 230V outlets (one in-cabin, three in the tub), and a V2L adaptor that adds two more sockets.

All Shark 6 variants have the maximum five-star ANCAP crash safety rating.

“The BYD Shark 6 has redefined what Australians can expect from a modern ute,” said BYD Australia Chief Operating Officer Stephen Collins. “By expanding to three distinct models, we’re giving customers more choice without compromise – whether it’s a Super Hybrid that is a capable workhorse, a family all-rounder, or made for serious towing and performance.”

The Shark 6 Dynamic Cab-Chassis is now officially on sale, with customers interested in the Shark 6 Performance able to express interest on the BYD Australia website ahead of the vehicle’s May arrival.