2026 Honda Prelude Review: Hybrid Coupe, Surprising Results

I was about two years old when I saw my first Honda Prelude. Understandably, I don’t remember it at all. It was a third-generation model, owned by my family GP. I walked past it in the car park every time I went for a health check, and it was one of the first cars that kick-started this whole obsession. My dad would explain that it had mechanical four-wheel steering, which was mind-bending for me at the time, and that it was also much slower than his VW Bora VR6.

It must be true, then, that the Honda Prelude was the poster child for accessible, tech-forward Japanese performance. Now, with a legacy built on pop-up headlights, four-wheel steering, and a chassis that begged to be driven hard, it has returned.

When Honda announced the badge was returning, I was admittedly sceptical. Reviving an iconic sports coupe in the modern era of heavy batteries and numb steering is risky, but getting behind the wheel of the all-new 2026 Honda Prelude at the local launch in Adelaide proved to me that this isn’t just a nostalgic cash-grab.

I want to address the elephant in the room right away because it’s important to acknowledge that the new Prelude is a hybrid. But before the purists in the room grab their pitchforks, you should know that this coupe shares its structural DNA and dual-axis strut front suspension directly with the legendary Civic Type R. Under the bonnet, Honda has paired a 2.0-litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle engine with a two-motor e:HEV system to deliver 135kW of power and a punchy 315Nm of torque.

Even more intriguingly, the brand introduced a new “S+ Shift” system, which is a virtual eight-speed transmission controlled by steering wheel paddles that authentically simulates the mechanical kick, rev-matching blip, and engine braking of a traditional manual gearbox.

It lands with an aggressive $65,000 drive-away price tag backed by Honda’s One Price Promise, but is this low-slung, aerodynamically focused coupe going to carve out a highly unique niche or land on deaf ears? Over the rest of this review, I’ll break down the tech, the Type-R hardware, and whether this reimagined classic actually captures the “joy of driving”, or if it’s just a handsome commuter in disguise.

Specification Pricing $65,000 Drive-Away Powertrain 2.0L Hybrid DOHC i-VTEC 4-cylinder + dual electric motors Power & Torque 135kW @ 5,000-6,000rpm / 315Nm @ 0-2,000rpm Transmission eCVT with S+ Shift 8-speed manual simulation Fuel Economy (Combined) 4.3 L/100km Suspension (Front / Rear) Dual Axis MacPherson Strut / Multi-link Boot Space 264L (Seats up) / 663L (Seats down) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

How Much Does it Cost to Own and Run?

Honda simplified its buying process a few years ago with the launch of its One Price Promise. That means that the 2026 Honda Prelude is available in just a single, fully loaded grade, priced aggressively at $65,000 drive-away. This transparent approach means there’s no need to haggle or shop around, but it also means you won’t find a deal near you.

The only choice you have to make is from any of the five exterior colours: Moonlit White Pearl, Racing Blue Pearl, Rallye Red, Crystal Black, and Meteoroid Grey.

If we look at ownership from a long-term value perspective, your wallet will be a big fan of Honda’s Road Ahead Guarantee. Every new Prelude comes standard with a 5-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and 5 years of Premium Roadside Assistance. The first five scheduled services are capped at a highly competitive $199 each. If you’re loyal to the dealer network and continue to get your car regularly serviced at a Honda Centre, you’ll meet the criteria for “Honda Extend,” which stretches your warranty and roadside assistance out by up to 3 additional years, granting you a maximum of 8 years of coverage.

While the car comes packed with standard equipment right out of the box, a comprehensive list of factory accessories is available if you want to personalise your Prelude. Here’s a quick breakdown of the genuine extras you can add to your build:

Tailgate Spoiler: $990

Front Under Spoiler: $990

Illuminated Door Sill Garnish Set: $990

Body Cover: $490

Tint – 2 Front Windows (Prelude): $490

Mud Guard Set – Front & Rear: $399

Weathershield Set: $370

Carpet Mat Set: $250

Door Mirror Garnish Set – Black (pair): $100

Full Protection & Antimicrobial Shield: $2,490

Exterior Protection: Paint Protection: $1,990

Interior Protection: $790

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

Does the Interior Match the Price?

When we jump inside the 2026 Prelude, it’s clear Honda has stuck firmly to its “Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum” design philosophy.

The first thing I noticed from the driver’s seat was the forward visibility. Honda achieved this by employing a low horizontal dashboard and a low scuttle, making it incredibly easy to place the car’s nose on the road and into corners, with those raised humps over the wheel arches that remind me of a Porsche Taycan. They’ve also mounted the side mirrors directly to the doors rather than the window edges, which nicely clears up those annoying front corner blind spots.

The seating arrangement is strange but clever. Rather than mirroring the driver and passenger seats, Honda has gone for an asymmetrical design. Sitting behind the leather-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel (finished with blue stitching), I was supported by firm padding and prominent lower-thigh bolsters that kept me locked in during spirited driving. Meanwhile, whoever sits in the passenger seat gets a wider, more relaxed seat base suited for grand touring comfort. Both high-backed front seats are heated and trimmed in a striking navy blue and white leather-appointed finish with two-tone stitching. The rear seats, however, are upholstered in black fabric, but you wouldn’t want to spend much time back there.

There’s a surprising amount of space on offer here, and the boot offers a usable 264 litres of VDA standard space. However, if you fold the rear seats completely flat (I would have it this way most of the time), the cargo area balloons to 663 litres (when loaded to the window line) or 760 litres up to the roof. Honda claims you can easily slide two full-sized golf bags back there, making it a viable alternative to larger hatchbacks for weekend getaways.

1/ 9 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

On the technology front, the cabin strikes a good balance between digital real estate and physical, tactile controls (like the satisfying rotary-style AC knobs).

The cabin is anchored by a 9-inch touchscreen centred on the dash. It features Google Built-In as standard and runs on its own independent cellular connection, which means I had native access to Google Maps, Google Assistant, and apps like Spotify without even needing to pull my phone out of my pocket. However, I prefer conventional phone mirroring, utilising the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a handy wireless smartphone charging pad nestled in the centre console. Dead ahead of the driver sits a customisable 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, which changes colour themes based on your selected drive mode (grey for GT, red for Sport, and blue for Comfort). But the real party trick happens when you engage S+ Shift, and the left-hand power meter turns into a large rev counter complete with a prominent gear position indicator.

Finally, the entire experience is soundtracked by a bespoke 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. This setup utilises Bose’s exclusive “Super65” 17cm wide-range speakers in the front doors, which deliver crisp, impressively deep bass without distortion.

1/ 5 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

Does Type R Driving DNA Translate With Hybrid Tech?

Out on the road, the Prelude’s powertrain is a fascinating blend of efficiency and mechanical engagement. Underneath the sculpted bonnet is Honda’s latest e:HEV two-motor hybrid system. It pairs a 2.0-litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with a dual-electric-motor setup and an eCVT. The result is a solid 135kW of power available between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm, and a punchy 315 Nm of torque available up to 2,000 rpm. While a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 8.2 seconds isn’t going to set any drag strip records, the shove of electric torque makes the car feel much livelier around town and when punching out of tight corners.

Honda offers four distinct selectable drive modes: Comfort, GT, Sport, and Individual. GT is the default setting upon startup, offering a beautifully balanced grand touring experience with compliant adaptive dampers and effortless throttle response. But flick the rocker switch into Sport, and the Prelude wakes up and feels more comfortable in its skin.

The steering gains noticeable heft, the throttle sharpens, the adaptive dampers stiffen for ultimate body control, and the Active Sound Control (ASC) pipes a throatier, more invigorating engine note into the cabin. Conversely, if you’re feeling relaxed, you can use the paddle shifters to back the regenerative braking down to zero, engaging a unique ‘coasting’ mode that disengages regen entirely and lets the car roll freely under its own momentum to save fuel.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

However, the undisputed star of the show is the new S+ Shift system. Because this is a hybrid utilising an eCVT, there’s no traditional multi-ratio gearbox. But when you engage S+ Shift, the steering wheel paddles transform from regen selectors into gear levers for a virtual eight-speed transmission.

Honda uses the electric traction motor to accurately recreate the physical ‘kick’ and throttle response of a manual upshift, while delivering a rev-matching throttle blip and simulated engine braking when you pull the left paddle to downshift. I was ready to dismiss it as a digital gimmick, but when paired with the synthesised engine acoustics, it genuinely adds a layer of sporty involvement that’s completely missing from most modern hybrids.

When the road gets twisty, the Prelude’s shared DNA with the Civic Type R becomes glaringly obvious. Up front, it utilises a dual-axis MacPherson strut suspension, a setup that drastically minimises torque steer and improves the cornering camber profile for maximum grip. The car tracks precisely and feels incredibly planted, aided by a four-wheel Adaptive Damper System. This system independently adjusts the damping force at each corner up to 20 times a second based on your steering, yaw, and braking inputs.

Honda has also tweaked its Agile Handling Assist (AHA) electronic stability system specifically for this car. While previous iterations only grabbed the inside brakes to help a car pivot on corner exit, the new Prelude’s AHA system has been expanded to assist on both corner entry and exit rotation. This translates into a chassis that eagerly turns into bends, with accurate, predictable behaviour. When it’s time to pull up, the bespoke Brembo braking system – 350mm ventilated front discs with 4-piston aluminium callipers and 305mm solid rear discs – provides great stopping power, utilising an electric servo that delivers a firm and progressive pedal feel.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

Less Intrusive Approach to Safety

When it comes to safety, modern sports coupes can sometimes feel ruined by overbearing driver assistance systems that beep, pull the steering wheel, and generally panic the moment you look at a corner. Thankfully, Honda has taken a much more considered approach here.

The all-new Prelude comes equipped with the entire suite of Honda SENSING technologies as standard. However, the crucial detail is that systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, the Road Departure Mitigation System, and the Lane Keeping Assist System have been explicitly recalibrated to account for the dynamic nature of a sports coupe. Using proactive steering, acceleration, and braking assist, these systems are designed to closely match a human driver’s style, and the results speak for themselves: a much more natural, far less intrusive experience behind the wheel.

The system relies on a high-speed processing chip that improves object detection, including pedestrian detection in dark environments. The standard safety roster is comprehensive, featuring:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Lane Keep Assist System & Lane Departure Warning

Collision Mitigation Braking System & Forward Collision Warning

Traffic Sign Recognition & Intelligent Speed Limiter

Blind Spot Information System & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Traffic Jam Assist

In terms of passive safety, the Prelude utilises Honda’s G-CON (g-force control) technology to manage load paths and create a stable survival space during front-, side-, and rear-impact collisions. Honda has even incorporated specifically configured front bumper beam safety plates designed to reduce the risk of leg and knee injuries to pedestrians in the event of an impact. Inside, the cabin is protected by 10 airbags, including knee airbags for both front occupants and side airbags for the rear seats.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Honda Australia

Honda Prelude Verdict

The reality is that the 2026 Honda Prelude has a massive mountain to climb. Resurrecting a legendary 90s badge and slapping it onto a hybrid powertrain is a recipe that usually results in an enthusiast backlash. But after spending time with it, I can confidently say this car justifies its existence, and then some.

Honda hasn’t tried to build a raw, tyre-shredding track car. No, they’ve created a genuinely compelling grand tourer for the modern era. By wrapping an ultra-efficient, 4.3L/100km hybrid powertrain inside a sleek, aerodynamic body and pairing it with the razor-sharp suspension hardware of the Civic Type R, the Prelude offers a rare duality. It’s comfortable and economical enough to commute in every single day, but sharp and engaging enough to reward you on a winding mountain road.

Like you, I thought the S+ Shift system was a digital gimmick, but in practice, it’s a clever piece of engineering that injects a much-needed dose of mechanical engagement back into the electrified driving experience.

Priced at $65,000 drive-away, the Prelude might just be the proof that we needed to show that the inevitable transition to electrification doesn’t have to mean the death of the driver’s car, and that should be enough to keep enthusiasts happy for now.