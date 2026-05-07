2026 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N Review: Undisputed King of Fun EVs!

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 7 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

I recently spent time in the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package. It’s a car that relies on German tricks and an AUD$416,000 price tag to bend the laws of physics. The result is a vehicle that’s only a step short of a masterpiece. However, it lacks the kind of driver engagement that you find in the brand’s best sports cars, a trait not only reserved for Porsche but also for every other EV on the market, except for one.

When I drove the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, I called it a watershed moment. It proved that EVs didn’t have to be sterile, straight-line sports cars built like appliances – they could actually be fun to drive once you got over the straight-line acceleration.

Now, Hyundai’s N division has taken that exact same mechanical recipe, squashed it down into a sleeker, lower ‘streamliner’ body, and unleashed the 2026 IONIQ 6 N. Having driven both, I can firmly confirm that this isn’t just a re-shell of the 5 N. The 6 N takes everything that made it a triumph, a copycat for even the best supercar brands on the planet, and one that has become a refined, sharper, more focused sports sedan.

Pros Cons The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N completely redefines electric driver engagement, again. Its N e-Shift simulated gearbox and Active Sound+ create a brilliantly immersive experience. With a stiffer chassis, heavily upgraded thermal management, and massive 400mm front brakes, it is a genuine track weapon that comes fully loaded with everyday technology. However, this level of performance comes at a very steep cost. Priced at $115,000, it carries a massive premium over the benchmark Tesla Model 3 Performance. Additionally, the highly aggressive styling and swan-neck rear wing are polarising, while odd interior quirks, like the centre window switches, remain slightly frustrating. Scroll horizontally to view full table

Hyundai IONIQ 6 N (N Performance Accessories) | Image: Hyundai

Price and Competition

I have to start by talking about the AUD$115,000 plus on-road costs elephant in the room first and foremost.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance has remained the benchmark for electric performance sedans for years, with prices from $80,900 before on-road costs and a marginally quicker 0-100km/h sprint of 3.1 seconds. On paper, Elon’s sedan makes a compelling, highly rational argument.

But one would argue that rationality isn’t why you buy a performance sedan. The IONIQ 6 N justifies its premium the moment you dive into the simulated paddle shift gears or push it past eight-tenths on a track. The Tesla is a hyper-efficient computer designed to win over a potential customer with breakneck acceleration. On the other hand, the Hyundai is a motorsport product that happens to run on batteries.

Here in Australia, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 N arrives in a single, highly equipped grade with virtually no boxes left to tick. Even the sunroof comes as standard, but track purists (or taller drivers needing extra helmet room, above 6ft is a must) can opt for a sunroof delete as a no-cost option. The only real decisions you have to make are paint colours: Premium paint is an extra $750, while Matte finishes (like Nocturne Grey or Gravity Gold) cost $1,000. Naturally, the flagship ‘Signature Performance Blue Pearl’ is the one that I would choose.

You also get an exhaustive list of standard features that would cost thousands more on some of its closest rivals. That includes a racing-themed Head-Up Display (HUD), dual 12.3-inch displays, an 8-speaker BOSE premium audio system, a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) connection, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and a 5-year complimentary BlueLink subscription with Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. It’s all backed by the myHyundaiCare package, which includes a 7-year/unlimited km vehicle warranty (when serviced with Hyundai) and an 8-year/160,000 km high-voltage battery warranty.

Performance, Range, and Charging

Under the skin, you’ll find the familiar 84kWh battery feeding an advanced dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. Before diving into how it feels, let’s take a quick look at the performance specifications:

Details Power 478 kW (with N Grin Boost) / 448 kW (Standard) Torque 770 Nm (with N Grin Boost) / 740 Nm (Standard) 0-100 km/h 3.2 seconds Top Speed 257 km/h Battery Capacity 84 kWh Range (WLTP) 487 km Charging (10% to 80%) 18 minutes (via 350kW DC / 800V architecture) Drag Coefficient 0.274 Cd Scroll horizontally to view full table

While it can produce full power in 10-second bursts, the IONIQ 6 N spends most of its time with a healthy 448kW and 740Nm of torque. To access that boost, press the ‘N Grin Boost’ button (or let it turn on automatically at full throttle) and you get the full brunt of 478kW and 770Nm. With N Launch Control engaged, it will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

But like I’ve said a million times before, straight-line speed is cheap these days. The 6 N’s real party trick is its simulated gearbox.

The N e-Shift system mimics the mechanical changes of an internal combustion dual-clutch transmission. Hyundai has refined this even further with the 6 N, which includes tighter simulated gear ratios, new ‘Downhill Assist’ and ‘Upshift Delay’ functions, and an N Ambient Shift Light that flashes the cabin’s mood lighting at the virtual redline. Paired with the sci-fi ‘Lightspeed’ or combustion-mimicking ‘Ignition’ tracks via the N Active Sound+ system, it connects your brain to the vehicle’s momentum. If you enter a corner in too high a ‘gear’, the car will physically bog down on exit.

When it’s not punting around the track, the IONIQ 6 N is also a highly capable EV. You’ll find a 7.0kW high-output pre-conditioning heater that warms the battery 14 minutes faster than before, and the 800-volt architecture allows you to plug into a 350kW DC ultra-fast charger to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 N (N Performance Accessories) | Image: Hyundai

Chassis and Suspension

Because my time with the IONIQ 6 N was strictly confined to the tarmac of Sydney Motorsport Park, I got to experience exactly how Hyundai’s structural engineering team has improved the chassis, especially near the limit.

Let’s take a reference lap around the Gardner GP circuit to show you what I mean. Plunging down the main Brabham Straight, the 6 N builds speed effortlessly. Tipping it into Turn 1 (which is a terrifyingly fast, sustained high-speed left-hander), and you immediately feel the aerodynamic additions at the rear end. That swan-neck wing is providing up to 100kg of high-speed downforce, and while it’s far from Porsche GT3 RS levels, it does keep the rear planted where other nose-heavy EVs would start to feel nervous.

Then comes the heavy braking zone into the tight, double-apex Turn 2. Here, you lean entirely on the 400mm four-piston front brakes and the enhanced ‘N Pedal’ tuning. The system aggressively uses regenerative braking to pitch the car’s weight forward, tucking the nose into the late apex.

1/ 7 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N (N Performance Accessories) | Image: Hyundai

Climb through the sweeping elevation changes towards Corporate Hill and chuck it over the blind crest at Turn 6, and the chassis enhancements start to shine through. Hyundai added rear bulkhead diagonal braces, increasing torsional stiffness by 19.8% compared to the standard car. Paired with a lower roll centre, a Disconnector Actuator System on the front axle, and stroke-sensing Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS), it stays dead flat and composed.

If you want to be a complete hooligan? Coming out of the slow, tight hairpin at Turn 11, you can sift through the N Torque Distribution mode and shift the balance towards the rear. I ended up sitting around 30:70 (sometimes 20:80) when I wanted a little more movement out of the back on the corner exit. You can go one step further and lean on the ‘Torque Kick Drift’ feature.

Pull both paddles at once, and the system effectively simulates a clutch kick, pitching the car sideways in a glorious, tyre-smoking power slide. It’s a computer game car, but it’s very good.

Comfort and Technology

Even though I didn’t take the 6 N on the public road, spending the day operating out of the SMSP pit garages gave me plenty of time to appreciate the cabin.

Like any great sports car, there’s a contradiction at the heart of the IONIQ 6 N, beneath the hardcore track telemetry (manageable via the new N Track Manager interface). Between hot laps, you realise it’s a comfortable place to be. The driving position is low and purposeful, the heated and ventilated N sports seats trimmed in black Alcantara and leather are comfortable, and while I’d need the NCO sunroof delete to fit with a helmet on my head, I sure wouldn’t spend much time wearing a helmet on the road.

Still, there are some confusing elements, including the steering column, which features a Shift-By-Wire (SBW) selector near your right knee. It frees up the centre console for an uncluttered feel, but it’s then cluttered again with window switches positioned like a Jeep. I’m also not sure about the random shift light built into the dashboard.

1/ 11 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N | Image: Hyundai

Tech-wise, in front of you sits a series of digital displays, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch multimedia unit. Through these, you can access the new N Track Manager interface for custom circuit mapping and lap times, or simply use the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While I couldn’t test its highway manners, the spec sheet highlights drastic NVH reductions thanks to acoustic dual-laminated windscreens and decoupler floor carpets, meaning it should be a serene place to spend a commute when you just want to listen to the 8-speaker BOSE audio setup.

Safety remains uncompromising, even if my only obstacles were braking zones. The SmartSense suite runs quietly in the background, offering everything from Highway Driving Assist 2 (with lane-change assist) to a Blind-Spot View Monitor and Multi-Collision Braking.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 N (N Performance Accessories) | Image: Hyundai

Verdict

If you simply want the fastest, cheapest way to reach 100km/h and prefer your commutes to be sanitary and mostly emotionless, the Model 3 Performance is probably the performance EV of choice.

But if you want the pinnacle of electric driver engagement – if you love the ridiculousness of an EV that feels, sounds, and shifts like a stripped-out combustion race car while still offering a flawless suite of daily-driver features – the IONIQ 6 N stands entirely alone. Hyundai took the best enthusiast EV on the market and gave it a sharper, lower, and vastly more capable chassis.

It’s expensive, and the styling won’t be for everyone, but out there on the track, it’s an absolute triumph. I, for one, can’t wait to see how the Germans and Italians try to copy this one.