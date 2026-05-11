2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition Arrives Built for the Grind

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 12 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

While our small and mighty dual-cab utes reign supreme locally, heavy-duty trucks serve as the backbone of the industrial economy in the United States. They act as mobile offices and essential tools for millions of tradespeople across the country, and while top trims often dominate the conversation with open-pore wood and massaging seats, the demands of a job site require materials that prioritise durability.

That’s where the Ford Super Duty Carhartt edition comes into the fold as a purpose-built embodiment of this idea. With an available 500 HP, 1,200 lb-ft 6.7-litre Power Stroke diesel, and an interior explicitly designed to take a beating, it’s the perfect workhorse. Based on the four-wheel-drive XLT Crew Cab, the package removes the fragile leather of the top models and replaces it with Carhartt’s signature Duck Canvas-inspired fabrics and triple-stitched seams. Competitors like the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty or the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lean heavily into digital real estate and plush cabins, but this collaboration doubles down on a tactile, “forged-in” aesthetic that feels more appropriate when hauling things around.

Whether this emphasis on heavy-duty textiles provides a tangible, long-term advantage over standard fleet interiors remains to be seen, but there’s clear engineering intent here, and it’s not bad marketing either. By focusing on specific wear-and-tear, the brand aims to solidify its position as a hard-wearing brand in the segment.

Specification Engine 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel / 7.3L Gas V8 Power Output Up to 500hp / 1,200lb-ft Torque (Diesel) Transmission 10-Speed TorqShift Automatic 0-100km/h Approx. 7.0 Seconds Starting Price $4,195 USD Package Premium Scroll horizontally to view full table

Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford

Key Upgrades for the Super Duty Carhartt

Industrial-Grade Interior : Seats woven using the same construction as Carhartt’s duck cloth feature a heathered finish and the brand’s iconic triple-stitch detailing.

: Seats woven using the same construction as Carhartt’s duck cloth feature a heathered finish and the brand’s iconic triple-stitch detailing. Detroit-Inspired Wheels : Unique 20-inch machined and painted aluminium wheels draw direct design inspiration from the manhole covers outside Carhartt’s Detroit flagship store.

: Unique 20-inch machined and painted aluminium wheels draw direct design inspiration from the manhole covers outside Carhartt’s Detroit flagship store. Work-Ready Lighting : A comprehensive exterior illumination suite includes LED roof markers, clearance lamps and a high-mounted stop lamp for low-light site access.

: A comprehensive exterior illumination suite includes LED roof markers, clearance lamps and a high-mounted stop lamp for low-light site access. Protective Hardware: Standard off-road running boards feature a textured finish, paired with Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tyres and a factory-applied Tough Bed spray-in liner.

The appeal of the Carhartt edition lies in its rejection of traditional luxury tropes. Rather than outfitting the cabin in delicate hides that scuff and tear, the brand added cloth fabrics that mimic the heavy duck canvas found in high-wear workwear. The floor mats draw texture directly from Carhartt tool bags, ensuring that mud and worksite debris can be cleaned.

It sits atop Ford’s most capable architecture, too. Buyers can option the truck with the 6.7-litre high-output Power Stroke diesel, which boasts 1,200 lb-ft of torque for effortless towing. It allows the single-rear-wheel 4×4 chassis to handle heavy equipment trailers without straining the driveline.

Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition | Image: Ford

Visually, the truck avoids excessive chrome by opting for a dark-painted grille and body-coloured bumpers. The Carhartt graphics are placed low on the doors and tailgate to subtly mask the rock chips and road grime that inevitably accumulate on a working vehicle.

Orders for the 2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt opened on May 8, 2026, with the package adding a USD$4,195 USD premium to the base XLT Crew Cab price.

With the automotive industry pushing further into electrification and software-defined mobility, vehicles engineered unapologetically around physical labour are becoming increasingly rare. The Carhartt edition stands as a mechanical anchor for the old-school, prioritising function in a market that relies on it.