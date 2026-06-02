Stephen Curry Joins Li-Ning in a Move That Rewrites the Sneaker Playbook

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 2 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Stephen Curry signed a landmark 10-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning.

The partnership transitions his entire Curry Brand operation to China.

Curry spent seven months testing rival brands during sneaker free agency.

Former ‘Splash Bro’ Klay Thompson signed a lifetime deal with rival brand ANTA in February.

Unlike LeBron James’s Nike deal, Curry is building a challenger in North America.

Stephen Curry is officially moving on. The Golden State Warriors superstar has ended his highly publicised sneaker-free agency by signing a landmark 10-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning. After a surprising split from Under Armour last November, the four-time NBA champion spent seven months testing the open market (including wear-testing Nike’s) before committing to a partnership designed to expand his global business footprint as he enters the twilight years of his NBA career.

Despite being one of the league’s aging stars, this partnership marks a firm shift in the footwear landscape. Curry was the engine and the primary identity of Under Armour’s basketball presence over the pair’s 12-year run. It’s surprising that instead of safely signing with another American heavyweight, the 38-year-old point guard took the rare step of moving his entire Curry Brand operation overseas. However, this new move will grant him his biggest wish, that is, the freedom to architect a new era of apparel, encompassing basketball footwear, athleisure, and even a dedicated golf line.

Crucially, the agreement also gives Curry the power to sign both male and female athletes directly under his Curry Brand umbrella, while also establishing dedicated retail stores across the United States and China. By securing the greatest shooter in basketball history, Li-Ning has landed the headline athlete it needs for its continued quest for global dominance, starting with North America. But for us to understand the importance of this move, we have to look beyond the court and into the often misunderstood reality of the sneaker business. Let’s take a closer look at the context behind the Steph Curry sneaker deal!

Steph Curry tested various performance models on the court, including the Nike Kobe 6 “Mambacita,” Nike Air Foamposite “Royal,” Adidas T-Mac 3, Nike Book 1, and Nike Sabrina 1 as pictured | Image: Supplied

Reality of Sneaker Free Agency and the Under Armour Exit

When a high-profile player decides to test the sneaker market, fans often believe it’s a simple bidding war. When brands like Nike and adidas miss out on landing the superstar athlete, the assumption is that they didn’t put up enough money.

However, the reality is far different, and the process is far more complex. Curry left Under Armour and turned his sneaker free agency into a branding opportunity, wearing a rotation of brands almost nightly. He pulled pairs from a large crate parked by his locker at the Chase Centre to test various performance models on the court, including the Nike Kobe 6 “Mambacita,” Nike Air Foamposite “Royal,” Adidas T-Mac 3, Nike Book 1, Nike Sabrina 1, and even retro models like his own 2010 Christmas Day Nike Hyperdunks.

More importantly, especially now that he’s signed the deal, Curry closely evaluated Li-Ning’s technology. He spent time playing in the signature shoes of his fellow Warriors teammate, Jimmy Butler, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade. Now that he’s signed with the brand, he credits the performance of those sneakers as a highly influential factor in his final decision to choose Li-Ning over several competing offers from American and international companies.

Dwyane Wade signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning in 2018 | Image: Supplied

Curry’s move heavily mirrors the path paved by another superstar. Dwyane Wade signed a lifetime deal with the Chinese apparel company in 2018, an arrangement that enabled him to build his highly respected “Way of Wade” sub-brand.

It’s something that Curry will now follow, and Wade’s success proved that a home-grown superstar could step creatively and financially outside the traditional Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour ecosystems.

Ding Shizhong, Chairman and CEO of ANTA Sports with endorser Klay Thompson (2016) | Image: Supplied

Klay Thompson Blueprint and the Asian Market Shift

Curry isn’t the only Golden State Warrior legend recognising the unprecedented value of the Chinese sneaker market. Back in February 2026, his former Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, signed his own historic lifetime footwear contract with Li-Ning rival ANTA. The Dallas Mavericks guard had been with the Chinese brand since 2015, securing four championships in their gear and becoming affectionately known to millions of fans as “China Klay.”

Thompson’s lifetime contract was announced alongside the opening of ANTA’s first North American flagship store in Beverly Hills, which showcased the brand’s push into the US market. To celebrate the milestone, ANTA unveiled a diamond-inlaid KT11 “Make it Forever” Player Edition, but Curry’s impact could be far greater.

The structures of these two deals highlight entirely different approaches. While Curry is bringing his standalone “Curry Brand” under the Li-Ning umbrella to operate as an independent sub-label, Thompson’s lifetime contract does not include his own distinct sub-brand. Instead, he has his 11-generation signature line, which serves a developmental role within the company, and he also receives royalties. With 12,000 ANTA stores across Asia, Thompson leveraged his popularity into a permanent seat at the table of the world’s largest footwear market.

“Throughout my sneaker free agency, I was impressed by the quality, comfort and performance of Li-Ning’s shoes,” Curry wrote | Image: Supplied

What Steph Curry’s 10 Year Li-Ning Partnership Actually Means

Curry called the new agreement “the partnership of a lifetime,” and continued to sing praise for the Chinese brand.

“Throughout my sneaker free agency, I was impressed by the quality, comfort and performance of Li-Ning’s shoes,” he wrote. “It was during that time playing in Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler’s sneakers that I knew that Li-Ning could be the right partner that can deliver on the innovation and design that I want Curry Brand to stand for.”

While the exact financial figures remain closely guarded, the sheer scope of the 10-year contract is immense. The important takeaway here is that this isn’t a standard endorsement but a full-scale corporate expansion for his brand that includes:

Global Retail Expansion : Deal extends the Curry Brand venture globally, with confirmed plans to build dedicated retail stores in both the United States and China.

: Deal extends the Curry Brand venture globally, with confirmed plans to build dedicated retail stores in both the United States and China. Creative and Lifestyle Control : Partnership goes far beyond the court, encompassing basketball products, an athleisure lifestyle line, and a full golf apparel line.

: Partnership goes far beyond the court, encompassing basketball products, an athleisure lifestyle line, and a full golf apparel line. Brand Building: Crucially, the agreement grants Curry the unprecedented ability to sign both male and female athletes directly under his own Curry Brand umbrella.

For Li-Ning, whatever the financial investment was, it’s entirely secondary to the sheer brand equity Curry brings to the international market. They have secured the immediate, top-tier global relevance by signing the greatest shooter in basketball history.

LeBron wears Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 | Image: Supplied / Beats

Curry and Li-Ning Now a Disruptor Against the Establishment

On paper, Curry’s deal looks remarkably similar to the blueprint drawn up by his greatest contemporary rival, LeBron James. Both stars have leveraged their generational talent and branding to secure agreements that make traditional sneaker endorsements look blasé, taking their brands beyond “athlete” and into corporate executive territory. Simply put, neither player is merely a brand ambassador. LeBron operates his own distinct line within the Nike ecosystem, while Curry is taking his entire “Curry Brand” under the Li-Ning umbrella, complete with the authority to sign athletes directly to his roster. Both pacts also push beyond the boundaries of the basketball court, into athleisure, lifestyle wear, and golf.

But while the contracts’ architecture might mirror each other, the underlying business strategies are quite different. In 2015, James chose the ultimate institutional safety net when he signed a lifetime deal with Nike, locking him into the most dominant, heavily resourced sports apparel machine on the planet. He never had to truly test the open market, reinvent his logo, or convince consumers to buy into a foreign brand.

Curry is rolling the dice here. He ended a 12-year run with Under Armour, but his choice not to retreat to another American heavyweight is intriguing. By aligning with Li-Ning, Curry will be the face of the operation and build a rival from the ground up. LeBron James doubled down on the establishment with his contract, and Stephen Curry walked away to build his own.