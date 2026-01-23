Everything Announced at Xbox Developer Direct 2026

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 23 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Xbox Developer Direct 2026 felt decisive. No vague teases. No distant roadmaps. Just four games, all playable this year, shown with extended gameplay and firm release windows. Between familiar heavy hitters and stranger left-field bets, the message was simple: Xbox wants this year to feel busy, varied, and predictable in the best way.

The showcase featured Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Beast of Reincarnation, and surprise announcement Kiln, with teams from Playground Games, Game Freak, and Double Fine all stepping forward to explain not just what they are making, but how and why.

Every title shown is an Xbox Play Anywhere release, meaning one purchase works across Xbox, PC, cloud, and supported handhelds, with saves and progress carrying over. In a world where every screen is now treated as an Xbox, that continuity is no longer a feature. It’s expected.

Fable (Spring 2026)

Playground Games used Developer_Direct to finally show what its new take on Fable actually looks like. Set in the fairytale world of Albion, Fable is positioned as a fresh starting point that still understands what made the original trilogy resonate when it first appeared in 2004.

The studio says the core question driving the game is simple: what does it mean to be a hero, and what kind of person do you choose to be? That plays out through character customisation, a reworked morality system, and a living world filled with NPCs who react to your choices. Combat footage showed a mix of old enemies and new threats, while the tone leaned heavily into dry British humour and playful moral chaos.

Those choices extend beyond combat. Players can engage in deeper slice-of-life systems, including learning trades, buying property, forming relationships, and building a life in Albion. The world itself is designed to remember your actions, with major decisions leaving permanent marks on towns, characters, and the landscape.

Fable launches in Autumn 2026 on Xbox Series X and S, PC, cloud, Steam, and PlayStation 5, and will be available day one on Game Pass Ultimate.

Emma and her companion Koo in Beast of Reincarnation | Image: Xbox

Beast of Reincarnation (Winter 2026)

Launching this summer and arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Beast of Reincarnation is one of the most unexpected projects Xbox showed. Developed by Game Freak, it is a post-apocalyptic action RPG set in Japan more than 2,000 years in the future, in a world consumed by a spreading blight.

You play as Emma, a young woman afflicted by that blight, which has stripped her memories and emotions but given her vine-like hair with unique traversal and combat abilities. Alongside her is Koo, a wolf-like “malefact” who plays a central role in both the story and the gameplay.

The world is filled with hostile malefacts, which are creatures fused with animals and the plant life responsible for ending civilisation. As Emma defeats them, she seals their blight within her own body. More powerful enemies known as Nushi threaten the Capital, one of the last remaining human strongholds, with Emma and Koo tasked with stopping them and ultimately confronting the Beast of Reincarnation itself.

Game Freak describes it as a one-person, one-dog action RPG, and that idea carries through mechanically. Emma handles fast, real-time combat, while Koo’s abilities are accessed through a menu that slows time, adding a tactical layer more commonly associated with turn-based RPGs. That influence makes sense coming from the studio best known for Pokémon, even if the end result could not be more different.

Forza Horizon 6 (19 May 2026)

The biggest crowd-pleaser of the show was Forza Horizon 6, confirmed to launch on 19 May. Set in Japan, the latest Horizon entry features the largest and densest map the series has ever attempted, built around verticality, seasonal changes, and a deep appreciation for Japanese car culture (here’s hoping for a Tokyo Drift crossover).

Playground Games revealed first gameplay footage alongside the game’s cover cars: the 2025 GR GT Prototype, making its video game debut, and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser. At launch, players will have access to 550 cars, with an overhauled roster designed to better reflect Japan’s tuning scene, off-road heritage, and performance icons.

The studio also explained that the main campaign is framed as a journey rather than a checklist. You start as a tourist, earning your place in the Horizon Festival by completing qualifiers, tackling obstacle-focused Horizon Rush events, and unlocking wristbands. Reaching gold status opens access to a dedicated “Legend” island with exclusive locations to explore.

Several new systems are designed to bring more structure to the open world. These include Customisable Garages, The Estate, Drag Meets, and Horizon Time Attack Circuits, all aimed at giving players clearer goals without losing the series’ free-roaming spirit. The team confirmed that all existing accessibility features are returning, alongside new options, and a new ability to build custom tracks anywhere on the map, including with friends.

Forza Horizon 6 launches day one on Game Pass Ultimate, with a PlayStation 5 release arriving later in 2026.

Kiln (Autumn 2026)

The surprise of the show came from Double Fine. Kiln is an online 4v4 multiplayer brawler built around an unlikely premise: pottery.

Players craft ceramic battle armour on a realistic pottery wheel, with the size, shape, and style of the pot directly determining their combat abilities. Larger builds hit harder but move slower, while lighter creations trade defence for speed. Each pottery form comes with distinct strengths, weaknesses, abilities, and bespoke animations to learn and master.

Matches are objective-based, tasking teams with carrying water to extinguish the opposing team’s kiln while defending their own. The maps are just as expressive as the pottery itself, featuring unique routes only accessible to certain builds and interactive elements that can change how fights unfold. It is messy, creative, and unapologetically strange, very much in Double Fine’s wheelhouse. Think Besiege meets Super Smash Bros., but with hand-made clay warriors instead of haphazard medieval war machines or an ever-expanding character roster.

Kiln launches this spring on Xbox, PC, cloud, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass Ultimate, with a closed beta planned ahead of release (now where’s my pottery wheel).

Why Xbox Developer Direct 2026 Matters

Xbox Developer Direct 2026 also arrived at a point where the broader Xbox direction is starting to make more sense. Microsoft now owns one of the largest studio portfolios in the industry, spanning Playground Games, Bethesda, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and more, and has moved away from treating console exclusivity as the main battleground.

That shift accelerated in 2025. You no longer need an Xbox console to play Xbox games, and future hardware is expected to behave more like a living-room PC than a closed system. The console still matters, but it is no longer the centre of the strategy.

Seen through that lens, this Developer Direct was not about flexing exclusives. It was about showing that Xbox can deliver a steady pipeline of games, across genres and platforms, all within the same year. For 2026, that reliability may be Xbox’s strongest play yet.

Much like how Microsoft once banked on software over hardware, Xbox looks to be taking the same gambit.

Xbox Play Anywhere across console, PC, and handheld devices | Image: Xbox

Forza Horizon 6 key art showcasing its Japan setting | Image: Xbox

Beast of Reincarnation key art teasing its post-apocalyptic tone | Image: Xbox