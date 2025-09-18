A Real Lifesaver: Secure Your Skin Health for Summer with MoleMap

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 19 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Summer is on the way, so it’s time to start getting yourself beach-ready. More than just securing those washboard abs and the latest swimwear, that means treating yourself to a little (potentially life-saving) self-care by booking an appointment with a dermatologist.

The hard truth is that Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, with an Aussie diagnosed every 30 minutes. In fact, almost two-thirds of Australians are diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70. Further, men are 10 per cent more likely than women to develop melanoma, and, once diagnosed, they’re around 4 per cent more likely to die from it.

Despite this high level of risk, many Australian men still don’t prioritise sun protection or regular skin checks. Lower awareness, lifestyle factors, and even biological differences (like thicker skin that’s more vulnerable to UV damage) can all increase risk, so there’s no time like the present to get yourself checked.

To help in this regard, MoleMap is raising awareness around the issue and making it easier for men to take action on skin health. If you’re unsure where to start, take MoleMap’s quick online Risk Quiz and you’ll develop a better understanding of your personal risk factors for skin cancer. It only takes one minute, but that minute could be a lifesaver.

From there, book a SkinCheck, SkinCheck+, or Full Body MoleMap, but first, read on to discover what these entail, ranging from least comprehensive to most.

SkinCheck

SkinCheck might be MoleMap’s entry-level offering, but it still provides plenty of peace of mind, thanks to the inclusion of a head-to-toe skin check, dermoscopic (under the skin) imaging, and expert diagnosis and reporting.

Head-to-toe skin check: An experienced melanographer performs a thorough skin check from your scalp to the soles of your feet (and even between your toes), meaning no spots are missed.

Dermoscopic imaging and mole plotting of high-risk moles: A non-invasive, safe, and painless way to closely check any suspicious lesions you might have. Using modern technology, this procedure can detect signs of cancer before they’re visible to the naked eye, assisting with early and accurate diagnosis. As this reduces unnecessary biopsies and benign-mole removal, it also means fewer scars.

Dermatologist diagnosis of high-risk or suspicious moles: Once captured, your dermoscopic images are securely shared with an accredited dermatologist who delivers an accurate diagnosis without the delay of referral.

A trusted dermatologist report: Your results are sent directly to you within the following week (via email or the myMoleMap app). Plus, as an optional extra, you can access your baseline images for future skin checks with your GP, MoleMap, or self-exams at home.

Skincheck+

In addition to all of the above, Skincheck+ will capture you from head to toe.

Total body photography: A high-resolution digital camera captures you in your entirety with 24 to 28 full-body images of your skin. These images serve as a baseline to help track, compare, and monitor any new or existing moles at each follow-up appointment. A new set of reference images is taken every five years.

Full Body MoleMap

MoleMap’s most comprehensive offering includes everything we’ve already covered, along with further dermoscopic imaging and a catalogue of individual lesions.

Additional dermoscopic imaging: Even if they appear benign, this offering provides additional imaging and proactive monitoring of potentially at-risk moles. Your moles are tracked and compared side by side over time, so even the slightest change can be spotted quickly.

Detailed catalogue of individual lesions: Your lesions are reimaged at each follow-up appointment, creating a visual timeline where images of each lesion are displayed side by side. This makes it easier to spot even subtle changes as they’re sequentially tracked over time.

Take the Risk Quiz Now

With summer fast approaching, there’s no better time to get the ball rolling on smarter skin health. No referral is needed, you’ll see fast results, and have access to expert care if needed.

To start, take MoleMap’s quick online Risk Quiz to understand your personal risk factors for skin cancer. It will only take a minute and could be just the thing to ensure you stick around to enjoy many summers to come.