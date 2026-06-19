Zohran Mamdani’s Knicks Speech is the Pep Talk You Need In Your Day

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 19 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Standing before a city shaking off over half a century of misery, new New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered an eight-minute address that felt more like an inspirational movie scene than a speech from a local government official.

“My fellow New Yorkers, for 53 long years, we have watched, and we have waited,” Mamdani began. They waited “from nosebleeds and through gritted teeth”, watching “on televisions in the windows of electronics stores” and “from projectors balanced on fire escapes”.

Even from the podium of City Hall, Mamdani sounded like he was speaking from the cheap seats.

“We waited without ever knowing if this day would come,” he said. “And we waited because we knew deep down in our sick, suffering hearts that it would.”

Capturing 53 Years of Watching and Waiting

The Knicks’ first NBA title since 1973 was always going to be loud. We’ve seen the videos of packed city streets, the chorus of Empire State of Mind and the seas of blue and orange. But Mamdani looked past the trophy and the city’s first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history, landing instead on what the championship run had done for New York itself.

“So often when this city comes together, it is because we are forced to by a moment of tragedy or adversity,” he said. “What a gift it is to be brought together by pure, unfiltered joy.”

“Over these past weeks, as the Knicks kept winning, our city has come together as one,” he said. “Neighbours invited neighbours over. Strangers high-fived one another in the street. Subway conductors sang their announcements and bus drivers danced behind the wheel.”

Image: City of New York

The 0.4 Per Cent Chance of a Comeback

Then Mamdani turned to the comeback story. Game 4, Knicks down 20, 9 minutes and 33 seconds left, the Spurs given a 99.6 per cent chance of winning.

“The analytics guys, the sports betting companies, the pundits who watch from far away, they do what they do,” he said. “They run the numbers. They calculate the odds. They write the Knicks off.”

Mamdani’s turn was in that final 0.4 per cent.

“But there is one thing that the pundits just don’t get about this team, that they just don’t get about this city,” he said. “It is in that 0.4 per cent that we go to work.”

From there, Mamdani tied the comeback to Jalen Brunson, “the new standard for greatness”, OG Anunoby chasing the ball as it floated off the rim, Karl-Anthony Towns carrying grief between rebounds and blocks, and Mitchell Robinson breaking his finger before Game 1 and saying, “Go get the tape.”

Image: City of New York

Who are New Yorkers?

In another mayor’s hands, the comeback metaphor would have sounded like a fridge magnet. Mamdani’s version landed because he spoke as someone who watched and waited with every other New Yorker.

“What is New York if not your back up against the wall? A dream that feels just out of reach. A rent payment you don’t know how you’ll ever make,” he said. “What is New York if not 99.6 per cent of the world stacked against you?”

“Who are New Yorkers, if not people who hear those odds and smile, who look at a 0.4 per cent chance of success and ask, ‘Why are you giving me a head start?’”

Mamdani’s speech is a powerful reminder that even under pressure, hope can still feel communal. This wasn’t a policy pitch filled with promises for the city. It was a fan using the Knicks’ victory to explain how New York still sees itself: impossible to write off, and at its best when everyone gets to feel part of the win.

“This is our city. This is our team. For 53 years, we watched. For 53 years, we waited. Now, we’ve won.”