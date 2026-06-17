Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Bailey smith new balance 0006 nb x bs digital 63
SNEAKERS & SHOES

New Balance Signs AFL Star Bailey Smith as Latest Brand Ambassador

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

New Balance has officially secured AFL superstar Bailey Smith as its newest global ambassador. Unveiled alongside the grand opening of the brand’s highly anticipated flagship Grey Store at QV Melbourne, the partnership represents a major milestone in New Balance’s aggressive Australian expansion. The signing secures one of the most culturally relevant names in Australian sport and will once again help the brand bridge the gap between elite on-field performance and modern streetwear.

Smith is arguably the blueprint for the modern Australian athlete, boasting an influence that extends beyond the boundary line. Known just as much for his personal style and cultural footprint as his elite football skills, the midfielder represents a new generation of players who refuse to be pigeonholed. By locking down Smith, New Balance is making a definitive statement of intent, cementing its position at the centre of sport, fashion, and culture in our market.

The signing coincides with the launch of the New Balance Grey Store in Melbourne’s QV precinct. This is the brand’s pinnacle retail concept designed to showcase its most premium lifestyle drops and high-end performance gear. Smith will be rocking the latest New Balance performance football boots on the pitch while fronting local lifestyle campaigns off it. Below, we break down everything you need to know about the signing, the new retail space, and what this means for sneakerheads down under.

Bailey smith new balance 0002 nb x bs digital 27
Image: Supplied / New Balance

The Perfect Fit: Bailey Smith Joins the Family

The synergy between Smith and New Balance feels entirely natural. While legacy sports brands have historically forced athletes into rigid, purely performance-driven boxes, New Balance has carved out a unique space by celebrating individuality and subculture. For an athlete who has consistently leveraged his personal brand to drive conversations around fashion and lifestyle, the alignment is a huge win.

“It just feels right with New Balance,” Bailey Smith said on the partnership. “The brand understands that you can perform at the highest level and still be yourself. I’m an athlete, but I’m also a normal guy who is into fashion, culture and enjoying life. New Balance gets that, and I’m excited to be part of their story in Australia.”

On the field, Smith will bring New Balance’s cutting-edge football boot technology to the big stage, adding star power to a brand that has been steadily capturing market share in the football codes. Off the field, expect him to be the face of premium lifestyle campaigns, wearing the brand’s most coveted terrace silhouettes and collaborative apparel.

Bailey smith new balance 0001 nb x bs digital 28
Image: Supplied / New Balance

Sitting at the Intersection of Sport & Culture

Locally, New Balance has been quietly assembling a tier-one roster of talent under its overarching global strategy: ensuring the absolute best athletes in the world are wearing the N logo. According to Joel Hanlon, Head of Marketing for New Balance ANZ, adding Smith to the stable was the ultimate goal for their local cultural positioning.

“We are delighted to welcome Bailey into the New Balance family,” Hanlon said. “He’s not just an elite performer on the field, he’s a cultural figure who resonates with aspiring athletes and sports fans across the country. Locally, we are building an elite roster of talent under the global strategy that the best athletes in the world wear New Balance. Bailey is a perfect addition to that mission, and this relationship reflects our commitment to sitting at the intersection of sport and culture.”

Bailey smith new balance 0005 nb x bs digital 76
Image: Supplied / New Balance

Inside the New Flagship Grey Store at QV Melbourne

You can’t have a blockbuster ambassador announcement without an equally impressive backdrop. The partnership was officially christened at the opening of the brand’s new Grey Store located at QV Melbourne.

For the uninitiated, the Grey Store concept is the pinnacle expression of the New Balance brand, completely distinct from their standard retail doors.

Rooted deeply in the authenticity of sport heritage, this premium space is designed to merge performance innovation with highly curated lifestyle elements. It’s the designated home for the brand’s most sought-after Made in USA and Made in UK footwear lines, high-heat collaborations, and premium apparel collections that rarely see a general retail release.

Retail SpecDetails
Store ConceptNew Balance Flagship Grey Store
Location20-24 Albert Coates Lane, QV Melbourne, VIC
OfferingPremium Lifestyle, Elite Performance, High-Heat Collaborations
Store DetailsOfficial NB QV Melbourne Directory
Scroll horizontally to view full table

If you’re looking to check out the new space or scope the latest gear Bailey will be sporting, the New Balance Grey Store is officially open for business on Albert Coates Lane.

Shop at New Balance
Bailey smith new balance 0003 nb x bs digital 9
Image: Supplied / New Balance

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

8 best premium t shirts for men the ultimate statement of quiet luxury
STYLE

8 Best Premium T-Shirts For Men: The Ultimate Statement in Quiet Luxury

Apple wallet ios27 updates 1
TECH

With iOS 27, Apple Fixes the Most Annoying Thing About Apple Wallet

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

The 40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Citizen x familymart white
WATCHES

Citizen’s $12 Convenience Store Watch is Ready for Horological Emergencies

Ios27 3
TECH

10 Hidden iOS 27 Updates You Missed at WWDC 2026

Apple intelligence feature
TECH

10 Ways Apple’s New ‘Siri AI’ Will Actually Change How You Use Your iPhone

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Casio edifice x toyota racing efk 200xpv 1a
WATCHES

Casio’s Toyota Racing Edifice Goes Mechanical With a Forged Carbon Case

10 best blouson jackets for men the most underrated office workwear layer 2
STYLE

10 Best Blouson Jackets for Men: The Most Underrated Office Workwear Layer

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Michael B. Jordan wearing a stained tank top and harness, holding weapons in a dimly lit room.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Porsche 911 toy story 0000 porsche toystory5 woody 001 dsc05973
CARS

Porsche 911 Carrera T Woody Edition is a Denim-Textured Sports Car Built for a Sheriff

Ap x swatch blaue acht
WATCHES

Prices for Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Have Crashed

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube

Narendra Modi Stadium aerial view at sunset, showcasing its vast seating capacity and surrounding landscape.
SPORT

12 Biggest Stadiums in the World, Ranked By Capacity

Johnnie Walker whisky bottles including Red, Black, Double Black, Gold, Platinum, and Blue Label against a dark blue background.
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Labels Hierarchy Explained