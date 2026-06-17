New Balance Signs AFL Star Bailey Smith as Latest Brand Ambassador

New Balance has officially secured AFL superstar Bailey Smith as its newest global ambassador. Unveiled alongside the grand opening of the brand’s highly anticipated flagship Grey Store at QV Melbourne, the partnership represents a major milestone in New Balance’s aggressive Australian expansion. The signing secures one of the most culturally relevant names in Australian sport and will once again help the brand bridge the gap between elite on-field performance and modern streetwear.

Smith is arguably the blueprint for the modern Australian athlete, boasting an influence that extends beyond the boundary line. Known just as much for his personal style and cultural footprint as his elite football skills, the midfielder represents a new generation of players who refuse to be pigeonholed. By locking down Smith, New Balance is making a definitive statement of intent, cementing its position at the centre of sport, fashion, and culture in our market.

The signing coincides with the launch of the New Balance Grey Store in Melbourne’s QV precinct. This is the brand’s pinnacle retail concept designed to showcase its most premium lifestyle drops and high-end performance gear. Smith will be rocking the latest New Balance performance football boots on the pitch while fronting local lifestyle campaigns off it. Below, we break down everything you need to know about the signing, the new retail space, and what this means for sneakerheads down under.

Image: Supplied / New Balance

The Perfect Fit: Bailey Smith Joins the Family

The synergy between Smith and New Balance feels entirely natural. While legacy sports brands have historically forced athletes into rigid, purely performance-driven boxes, New Balance has carved out a unique space by celebrating individuality and subculture. For an athlete who has consistently leveraged his personal brand to drive conversations around fashion and lifestyle, the alignment is a huge win.

“It just feels right with New Balance,” Bailey Smith said on the partnership. “The brand understands that you can perform at the highest level and still be yourself. I’m an athlete, but I’m also a normal guy who is into fashion, culture and enjoying life. New Balance gets that, and I’m excited to be part of their story in Australia.”

On the field, Smith will bring New Balance’s cutting-edge football boot technology to the big stage, adding star power to a brand that has been steadily capturing market share in the football codes. Off the field, expect him to be the face of premium lifestyle campaigns, wearing the brand’s most coveted terrace silhouettes and collaborative apparel.

Image: Supplied / New Balance

Sitting at the Intersection of Sport & Culture

Locally, New Balance has been quietly assembling a tier-one roster of talent under its overarching global strategy: ensuring the absolute best athletes in the world are wearing the N logo. According to Joel Hanlon, Head of Marketing for New Balance ANZ, adding Smith to the stable was the ultimate goal for their local cultural positioning.

“We are delighted to welcome Bailey into the New Balance family,” Hanlon said. “He’s not just an elite performer on the field, he’s a cultural figure who resonates with aspiring athletes and sports fans across the country. Locally, we are building an elite roster of talent under the global strategy that the best athletes in the world wear New Balance. Bailey is a perfect addition to that mission, and this relationship reflects our commitment to sitting at the intersection of sport and culture.”

Image: Supplied / New Balance

Inside the New Flagship Grey Store at QV Melbourne

You can’t have a blockbuster ambassador announcement without an equally impressive backdrop. The partnership was officially christened at the opening of the brand’s new Grey Store located at QV Melbourne.

For the uninitiated, the Grey Store concept is the pinnacle expression of the New Balance brand, completely distinct from their standard retail doors.

Rooted deeply in the authenticity of sport heritage, this premium space is designed to merge performance innovation with highly curated lifestyle elements. It’s the designated home for the brand’s most sought-after Made in USA and Made in UK footwear lines, high-heat collaborations, and premium apparel collections that rarely see a general retail release.

Retail Spec Details Store Concept New Balance Flagship Grey Store Location 20-24 Albert Coates Lane, QV Melbourne, VIC Offering Premium Lifestyle, Elite Performance, High-Heat Collaborations Store Details Official NB QV Melbourne Directory Scroll horizontally to view full table

If you’re looking to check out the new space or scope the latest gear Bailey will be sporting, the New Balance Grey Store is officially open for business on Albert Coates Lane.