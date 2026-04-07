New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Makes the ‘Dad Shoe’ Cool Again

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 7 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

District Vision reworks the New Balance 1080v15 runner

Monochromatic brown and off-white colourways

Layered mesh upper with suede overlays and cutout “N”

Infinion cushioning keeps it a true performance runner

Releases globally via New Balance on 10 April

If you needed a pair of runners for the school sports carnival, chances are you ended up in New Balances. Back when style wasn’t part of the decision, you wore what fit. White, grey, maybe navy (certainly not brown). Whatever was sitting on the shelf at Rebel Sport or Athlete’s Foot. They weren’t cool. They just did the job.

Your dad probably had a pair. Maybe even your mum. Now, those same dad shoes are moving from the school oval into people’s regular rotation. Not because everyone’s suddenly running cross country, but because the daggy sand shoe is now a legit fashion choice.

The New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 is what that shift looks like right now.

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Cortado (Brown) | Image: District Vision

Where models like the 9060, 530 and 2002R stick closer to the dad shoes of the ’90s and early 2000s, the New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 pushes things forward without losing what made them work.

The shape still does most of the talking. Slightly wider, more grounded, built for comfort over anything flashy. It looks like a runner because it is one.

It’s the colour that changes how you see it. Monochromatic, earth-toned. Cortado brown and off-white Linen. Nothing is fighting for your attention, but there’s enough that it doesn’t fade into the background.

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Cortado (Brown) | Image: District Vision

Then you notice the build. There’s a mesh upper with another thin layer over the top, which gives it a bit more texture without overdoing it. Suede runs across the toe and sides, and the New Balance “N” is cut into the shoe instead of stitched on.

Underfoot, it’s built to be worn properly. Soft enough to stay comfortable, with a bit of bounce when you move. Rubber on the bottom for grip.

All in all, the New Balance 1080v15 doesn’t try to escape the dad shoe label. It just makes the dad shoe look 10 times cooler.

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Linen (Off-White) | Image: District Vision

Key Specs

Model: New Balance 1080v15

New Balance 1080v15 Collaboration: District Vision

District Vision Upper: Sublimated mesh with layered veil

Sublimated mesh with layered veil Overlays: Clarino suede and mesh

Clarino suede and mesh Midsole: Infinion foam cushioning

Infinion foam cushioning Outsole: Durable rubber

Durable rubber Branding: Woven “N” logo, co-branded details

Woven “N” logo, co-branded details Extras: Custom tongue tag, insoles, packaging

Custom tongue tag, insoles, packaging Colours: Linen (Off White), Cortado (Brown)

Linen (Off White), Cortado (Brown) Price: USD$308.39

The District Vision x New Balance 1080v15 is available via District Vision from 3 April, and globally through New Balance from 10 April.

More Sneaker & Shoe News from Man of Many

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Linen (Off-White) | Image: District Vision

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Linen (Off-White) | Image: District Vision

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Cortado (Brown) | Image: District Vision