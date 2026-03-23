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Converse first string collection 1
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Converse First String Collection Gives the Chuck Taylor a Luxury Makeover

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 3 min

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There was a time when buying a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors didn’t require much thought. You grabbed a pair, wore them into the ground, and replaced them when they gave out. They were easy. Dependable, if not a touch disposable. And yet, they’re still worn everywhere.

That’s what makes the First String collection feel different. Converse is taking one of the most familiar sneakers ever made and rebuilding it with Nike Air cushioning and a Vibram outsole for added grip.

It’s still the Chuck we know and love, only this time it’s been “crafted without compromise.”

What is the Converse First String Collection?

Originally introduced in 2009, the Converse First String Collection was a more limited take on the Chuck Taylor. Better materials, tighter distribution, and a focus on craftsmanship that never really broke into the mainstream.

Then in 2025, Converse brought it back, building on the same idea with upgrades you’d usually see in performance footwear.

The first release set the tone with a mix of vintage canvas, brown leather, and a Japanese tropical knit. Whereas this latest drop takes that idea and pushes it further, adding even more premium finishes without messing with the classic shape that makes a Chuck a Chuck.

And when we say premium finishes, we mean a whole lot of leather.

Converse first string collection 3
Image: Converse

Upgrading the Converse All Star

The upper has been reworked with premium materials, from full leather constructions through to textured finishes like snakeskin and croc embossing. Inside, leather linings replace the usual canvas feel, giving the shoe a more structured, broken-in quality over time.

The shape itself has also been tightened. A wider heelstay, updated collar line, and a refined toe cap all pull from archival designs in the 1950s and 70s, but as Converse says, it’s detail for the “detail-obsessed.”

Because the biggest changes to Chuck are underfoot.

Converse has added a CX foam midsole with an embedded Nike Air unit, which changes how the shoe feels after a few hours on your feet. It’s still low-profile, but there’s actual cushioning now, rather than the flat, unforgiving base most people associate with Chucks.

Then there’s the Vibram outsole, which brings more grip and durability into the mix, making the Chuck less disposable and far more dependable.

Converse first string collection 2
Image: Converse

The Same Chuck, Just Better

The Chuck Taylor has always worked because it didn’t try to do too much. For most of its life, it’s been simple by design. Canvas upper, flat sole, minimal cushioning. Cheap enough to replace, easy enough to wear with anything. That’s what made it stick.

Even when Converse updated it over the years, the changes were usually small. A bit more structure with the Chuck 70, slightly better materials, but nothing that really changed how you wore it.

And while the First String Collection keeps a lot of what made the Chuck so good in the first place, it makes it better in the best way possible.

Converse First String is available globally on march 24.

The Legend of Chuck Taylor: A Brief History of the Converse All Star

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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